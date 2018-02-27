U.S. Biotech/Pharma Sector Daily Observations Letter: February 26, 2018

The broad market seems to be on its way to make new highs but a small 2-3% pullback may be due this week.

10-year treasury yields pulled back after rising close to 3% level. If it keeps on falling, the Treasury yield curve will come into attention at this late stage of the business cycle.

One of the key gainers in the U.S. biotechnology sector was Mesoblast (MESO) which was up more than 17% on the news of its successful phase 3 trial for allogeneic mesenchymal stem cells in children with steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease (GVHD). The objective response rate was 69% which was higher than the control, 45% (p=0.0003). The therapy has Fast track designation.

To understand the clinical significance of these results, we have to understand some background of acute GVHD, which is seen in about 9-50% of allogeneic HSCT (about 8000 annual procedures in the U.S. in 2016 and 15,000 annual procedures in Europe) and is characterized by classical rash, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, and increased bilirubin. The response rate to the first line therapy steroids is about 25% to 40%. Various therapies have been attempted in steroid-refractory acute GVHD, with daclizumab (IL-2 receptor antibody) showing an impressive 69% complete response, CR, alemotuzumab (anti-CD52) showing 70% ORR, taclizumab (anti-IL6 antibody) showing 67% ORR. Incyte's (INCY) Jakafi has stood out in this disease with an impressive 82% ORR in a retrospective study which led to the award of Breakthrough designation from FDA (a phase 2 REACH 1 trial has completed enrollment with the data expected soon). On closer look, Jakafi is being tested in patients with age more than 12 years, so the domain of Mesoblast's mesenchymal cells (mean age 7.8 years) is safe for now. On the other hand, if Jakafi gets approved in this population, it remains to be seen if clinicians will not use it in children below age 12 years based on compassionate use.

While we are discussing GVHD, it will be unreasonable to mention Bellicum Pharma's (BLCM) T cell therapy BPX-501 which has the ability to change the field of haploidentical allogeneic HSCT (an increasing proportion of allogeneic HSCT) since the therapy has a built-in switch to control the activity of T cells if needed (which leads to GVHD) as well infuses T cells to fight infections after the transplant. The initial application of the therapy seems to be patients with immunodeficiency and GVHD after allogeneic haploidentical HSCT.

While today's clinical responder rate in a phase 2 trial of Viaskin milk patch (DBV Technologies) (DBVT) was not that bad (58% responder rate in children, 300 mcg dose), a majority of children (80%) outgrow milk allergy. The key value remains in targeting 20% of the peanut allergy patients who are not good candidates for rival Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) oral immunotherapy. Further news on FDA decision on BLA in peanut allergy is expected later this year.

Insiders including the management bought about $2.5M of stock in the recent offering for Aimmune Therapeutics, thus extending their vote of confidence in the company's oral immunotherapy for peanut allergy. While we continue the debate with bears about the efficacy/risk ratio, 20% incidence of GI side effects, etc. there is nothing better than insiders showing their confidence in the therapy which could target up to 80% peanut allergy patients.

