Why Did Global Dividends Reach A Record $1.252 Billion In 2017?

Ben Lofthouse, Head of Global Equity Income, speaks to Bloomberg TV about the key findings from the latest Janus Henderson Global Dividend Index (JHGDI), a long-term study of global dividend trends.

Key Takeaways

Why global dividends rose by 7.7% on a headline basis to a record $1.252 billion.

The best and worst dividend-paying regions in 2017.

Currency effects and the likely impact of U.S. tax cuts.

Expectations for dividend growth.

Transcript

Nejra Cehic: Janus Henderson is out with its Global Dividend survey which reveals that 2017 represents a new high. Impressive numbers across nearly all regions and sectors, global dividends rose 7.7% on a headline basis, the fastest rate of growth since 2014, and reached a total of $1.2 trillion. Joining us is Ben Lofthouse, Janus Henderson Head of Global Equity Income. Great to see you, Ben. Thanks for joining us on the show. So, is this to do with the story about synchronized global growth, or is there more to it?

Ben Lofthouse: Well, there are lots of stories in this, actually. The most obvious one is global synchronized growth, so we, for the first time in many years, have seen growth coming from a number of different economies, and dividend growth often follows economic growth, and when companies are feeling more confident they increase dividends, but within that there’s also a story significantly around China in commodities, and oil as well. So if you look at our index, it shows the third-largest contributor to dividends around the world, and that’s oil. So the big rally in oil over a two-year view has really helped the oil companies. Some of them just keep the dividends and others are reinstating, and the commodity companies like the HP and Anglo-American (OTCQX:AAUKF) are re-initiating probably faster than we all thought.

Cehic: OK. So oil and miners are sort of the contributors on the upside. When it comes to sectors, what were some of the laggards?

Lofthouse: The two biggest laggards were telecommunications and utilities. Both of them have got a lot of regulatory oversight, let’s put it that way, definitely at a time when we’re seeing increased inequality and people worrying about inequality. Governments are looking for ways to try and make it seem fairer and keep costs down, and there aren’t many ways they can do it. So one way is to try and control energy costs and the returns that utilities can make, and the returns and the prices that telecommunications can offer.

Cehic: And in terms of the telecom story, is that what had somewhat of an impact in Europe as well? Because when we look across regions, Europe was one of the sort of less-performing ones. What was behind that?

Lofthouse: There was a bit of telecommunication. So then when you look at these companies, they are - ex state monopolies - they are very large companies, so they make up big parts of some of the indices. So if we look at Telefónica (NYSE:TEF), for example, in Spain, that’s reduced its dividends in the last few years. And then actually the big one this year has been utilities. So a number of the big utilities, particularly some of the French ones that have kept on to very high dividend payouts that have got probably a bit too much leverage and have taken a long time to adjust to a lower energy price world, finally kind of rebased their dividends.

Cehic: Did the euro have anything to do with Europe’s relative underperformance as well?

Lofthouse: No. Well, yeah, in a funny way it did. So most of the European dividends are paid in the first half of the year, and in that period the euro was still weak year on year, and we do measure our index in dollars. And so European dividends, this year, will benefit if the euro stays where it is, because year on year there will be a big translation benefit. But overall, I would say these large sectors that are not particularly economically sensitive have offset the gains in quite economically sensitive areas. So banks are being quite strong, industrials are being quite strong. So it’s been low dividend growth for Europe, but not for the reasons you might expect.

Cehic: Right. And how has dollar weakness contributed then, and how might it if we continue to see dollar weakness through 2018?

Lofthouse: It’s gradually helping, and if it carries on for this year, it will help more. And so, particularly in the second half of the year, we saw sterling and the euro appreciate. In more recent times, we’ve seen a lot of currencies appreciate against the dollar, so we expect that to contribute.

Cehic: Are you factoring the U.S. tax overhaul into your forecast at all in the sense that you might see more sort of a money return to shareholders in the form of dividends, or is it more in buybacks that you expect that?

Lofthouse: So we haven’t factored it in specifically, but we do expect dividends and buybacks. Last week, we had the first kind of indication of that from Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO). They announced they were going to repatriate part of their $68 billion overseas, $44 billion of it they were going to return, half in dividends, half in buybacks. So I would expect the first part of it is they’re all declaring the tax they owe for the next few years, because some of them have to pay extra tax because they’re overseas. Earnings, the tax rate has gone up on it, and then I think the second step is you’ll start to see later in the year go on people increasing dividends in line with earnings.

Cehic: So 2017 was a good year for dividends. You’re expecting that to continue in 2018 on sort of a headline level. What are the things we should watch for below the surface? I mean, do you expect it to be again across most industry groups and across most regions, or could we see a different picture?

Lofthouse: I think we... last few years one of the slow areas of dividend growth has actually been China, which showed quite a strong economic slowdown a few years ago, has a lot of state-owned enterprises, and cut the dividends in banks. If the economic growth there continues as it is, then we would expect to see quite a bit more dividend growth there, and I think in the same way the growth of China is going to influence... how much it grows or if it slows... is going to significantly influence the commodities space and the confidence the commodities have to pay out additional dividends and buybacks. So those would be the two big areas. Probably the final one will be this tax area in the U.S. I think we do expect companies to start increasing dividends slightly further, and I would say the big sector to watch if you’re going to watch one, the big two, would be pharmaceuticals and technology, because those are the two areas with very large amounts of overseas cash.

Cehic: OK. Pharmaceuticals and technology, something to watch for 2018 when it comes to dividends. Thanks so much to Ben Lofthouse, Janus Henderson Head of Global Equity Income. Thanks for joining us.

