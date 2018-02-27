Gilead's Hunt And The Crispr Crapshoot (Podcast)

Behind The Idea looks at the case that leads to the buyout hope, and why it's tough to read the tea leaves right when it comes to this sort of story.

CRISPR Therapeutics' stock has shot up in the last two months with little or no obvious explanation.

M&A in the pharma industry is often nothing more than a roll of the dice.

Here are three elements that make for an exciting investment:

Ground-breaking technology that could have a serious impact on the world. A stock that is gaining momentum as the market takes a liking to the story. Major players in the industry lurking as potential buyers.

Add that together and you might get a chart like this:

CRSP data by YCharts

(Of course, this would have been a more exciting investment in December).

Quite the chart given no significant news has come out of the CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) camp. The company even issued shares at $22.75/share at the beginning of January!

CRISPR Therapeutics is one of the forerunners of gene editing technology, along with Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) and Editas Medicine (EDIT). The company has no clinical trials going yet, but it is valued over $2B as of February 26th's close. So much hope is invested in its shares.

BioSci Capital Partners wrote two articles in early February explaining why the company might be in Gilead Sciences' (GILD) crosshairs. Gilead has been struggling for growth and ate into its cash pile to buy Kite Pharma last summer. Do the pieces add up to an investment story?

That's the focus of this week's Behind The Idea, as we look at why M&A is a crapshoot in the pharmaceuticals industry. Among the topics Mike Taylor and I discuss:

The varying skillsets of different biotech companies.

Why Gilead might be hungry for another acquisition.

How M&A is like the NFL draft and reading the tea leaves is like X-Men's Mystique.

How the ground shifts under biotech investors' feet.

A cocktail approach to managing M&A risk.

Have a listen:

(Note: this was recorded on Friday, before the additional 12% (!) move on Monday).

You can also find this podcast on iTunes (see here), and if you're so inclined, please rate us and leave a review. We're learning how to make these as useful as possible, so any feedback you have to share would be great as well, send Mike Taylor or me a direct message, or comment below.

This was also our first listener requested idea, thanks to our colleague Joseph Sancio. If there's an idea you'd like to see broken down on Behind The Idea, let us know!

We've made BioSci Capital Partners' two articles available for all readers for the next week. If you have any thoughts on biotech M&A, Gilead's chances of returning to growth, or which of the gene-editing companies is best to own, have at it in the comment stream. Please try to go easy on Mike for his underwater Gilead position. He's almost back to break-even...

We hope you enjoy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mike is long GILD. Daniel has no positions in stocks mentioned.