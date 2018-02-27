Fund Spotlight: 10% Yielding ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund

Dividend Ideas | Basic Materials

by: Stanford Chemist
Summary

Spotlight on the 10% yielding ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund.

Management and expense ratio, portfolio, distribution, performance, and valuation are discussed.

A combination of above-average fees and below-average performance makes me hesitant to recommend this MLP CEF fund.

Executive summary: CBA seems to be a pretty standard MLP fund, but a combination of above-average fees and below-average performance makes me hesitant to recommend it. Overall 2.6 stars of out 5.

ClearBridge American Energy