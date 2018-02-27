Could Shares Fetch $40? Why We Liked Teva Enough To Buy It Before Buffett And Berkshire

Summary

Following the announcement of Berkshire Hathaway's $358 million stake, it seems as though the market does not understand, or appreciate, the underlying thesis behind Buffett's investment in TEVA.

Granted, there are several very well-known risks that overhang the company and its shares today.

In this post, I will attempt to address each of these risks individually and explain why we feel the market is overreacting to these threats.

I will also cover in detail why our team feels it is not unreasonable to expect TEVA's shares to trade at $40 over the next three years, offering more than 100% upside from today's price.