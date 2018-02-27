Boardwalk REIT (OTCPK:BOWFF) is a special case. While we were happy to have predicted the troubles that were acknowledged by the REIT's management, we were still surprised at how well it held up a hefty post distribution cut in Q3-2017. Q4-2017 results came out this morning and the stock rose on the news. We break down the results and what we will be looking for going forward.

Occupancy and NOI finally trending right

Boardwalk was being squeezed by increasing maintenance costs driven primarily by labour costs and falling occupancy in Alberta. Q3-2017 to Q4-2017 finally produced some encouraging numbers with both Edmonton and Calgary looking much better.

Source: Boardwalk Financial Reports

Boardwalk further highlighted that occupancy was an additional 30 basis points higher in January of 2018, creating more optimism for the next quarter. With costs not moving up further and revenue increasing, net operating income (NOI) also improved markedly off the low Q3-2017 base.

2018 guidance

Boardwalk's guidance numbers for 2018 were certainly within our estimates although the high end of the NOI will be a bit difficult to achieve in our view.

Even at the high end though, Boardwalk is still trading at 23X adjusted funds from operations (AFFO), which seems possible to justify only if you are a rabid bull on its prospects.

Maintenance capex guidance for 2018 again had a big jump. Remember part of Boardwalk's issues were that it kept moving up 2017 estimates for maintenance spend.

With another 6.1% jump, we see issues in this department continuing. Part of this is due to the big jumps in minimum wage in Alberta (and now in Ontario). This labour costs naturally flow into maintenance capex as well as day to day property level expenses.

Net Asset Value

We keep harping on this as this is the Achilles Heel in the bull thesis. Previously, we demonstrated that Boardwalk was using NOI that was almost 40% higher than its actual NOI to value its properties. Looking at the same numbers today, we see that Boardwalk is slowly inching towards our view.

While Q4-2017 NOI annualized was around $218 million, Boardwalk still used a rather hefty $272.3 million NOI as a basis for "fair-value."

What was striking though is that this was a big improvement over their Q3-2017 numbers.

At the time we wrote:

We are not sure what management is thinking, but we believe that auditors at year-end might side with our IFRS view of the NAV. At least $10-$15 decrease in NAV seems highly probable. We think management is getting the idea and hence the dividend was cut so much. Otherwise, if this was the trough AFFO by bother cutting the dividend by 55%?

The 9% drop in NOI for valuation was what we call a "good start." Boardwalk counterbalanced it by decreasing its average cap rate to 5.29%. The IFRS NAV still fell by about 5% from Q3-2017.

While we would like to claim victory here, Boardwalk is still using such outlandish numbers in our opinion, that we think this is only headed one way over the next year as more reality sets in. For comparison, even the high end of management's NOI comes at $231 million, a good 15% below what is being used to value the properties.

Interest rates

One additional point we would bring up in regards to our relatively stagnant forecast for AFFO is Boardwalk's debt profile.

It is worth noting that current 5 and 10-year mortgages are at 2.9% and 3.2% respectively. Refinancing will be a drain on AFFO going forward and will likely offset a decent amount of rental increases.

Conclusion

Boardwalk is a play on Alberta's economy and we continue to remain energy bulls. However, rising labour costs, increasing carbon taxes and a rather hyped up property valuation give us reasons to be cautious on this REIT. The improving fundamentals are nice but still believe supply of rental units will remain moderately strong in 2018 and ease off only in 2019. As such, our base case assigns a AFFO of $1.75 in 2018 and a NAV of close to $38.00/share. While not expensive here based on pure underlying values, we don't share management's opinion that this is trading at a massive discount to fair value.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

