Is Gilead A Growth Story?
About: Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)
by: Stefan Redlich
Summary
While Gilead's stock has showed stability over the past two months, Gilead's revenues continue to fall off a cliff and are guided around 23% lower for FY2018.
What catalysts does Gilead have to justify being growth story?
Gilead's worst days look to be over and management is very confident that the growth engine will be reignited soon.
Mega-cap biotech stock Gilead Sciences (GILD) has been resilient over the last couple of months to any negative news and roughly moved in tandem with the broad market.
Source: Gilead Investor Relations