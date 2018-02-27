Closed End Funds | Editors' Picks

PCI: Anything Changed? Still Not For Me?

About: PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund (PCI), Includes: HYG, PCN, PDI, PFL, PFN, PHK, PKO, PTY, RCS, REM
by: Maks F. S.
Summary

PCI is a closed-end fund sponsored by PIMCO, seeking current income with capital appreciation through investing in multiple fixed-income sectors in the global credit markets.

The fund currently yields an 8.84% distribution and is trading at a discount of 5.64% to its Net Asset Value.

Five months have passed since my initial look. Has anything changed?

Over the weekend, I had the distinct pleasure of spending the day in New York City getting together with one of my favorite long-time readers and followers.

It has been one of the things I