Dividend Sensei's Portfolio Update 24: No Dividend Is Ever Truly Safe

First, let me be very clear that this is my personal portfolio tailored to my specific financial situation, risk profile, time horizon, and personality traits. I am not recommending anyone mirror this portfolio, which is merely designed to show my unique, rule-based, methodical approach to value-focused, long-term, dividend growth investing.

My situation is unique, as though only 31, I'm already retired (medical retirement from the Army), thus making this portfolio an income-focused retirement portfolio (though in a taxable account). I'm also working full time (self-employed) and thus have an external source of income to continually add to this portfolio. I do not plan to actually tap the portfolio's income stream for 20-25 years, when I plan to move my family (and help support my parents) to the promised land of my people (retired dividend investors): Sarasota, Florida.

What this portfolio can be used for is investing ideas; however, this portfolio includes high-, low-, as well as medium-risk stocks, so it's up to each individual to do their own individual research and decide which, if any, of my holdings are right for you.

For a detailed explanation of my methodology, please read my introductory article to the EDDGE 3.0 portfolio. However, keep in mind that the portfolio is not static, and both it and the underlying investment strategy will evolve and adapt over time. This is because a changing world, new knowledge, and more experience will cause me to fine tune it over coming years and decades to maximize my income and total returns.

Also to make it easier to digest, I've decided to try separating my weekly investment lesson/commentary from the actual portfolio update. This week's market commentary explains why REITs are now potentially set to crush the market in the coming year.

What Happened This Week

It was an eventful week to say the least.

On Wednesday, QTS Realty (QTS), one of the data center REITs I was planning to buy plunged 22% after announced an earnings beat. The problem was they also plan to restructure their business to focus exclusively on hyperscale. That means that 2018's FFO/share growth will come in at 17%, not 30% as the street expected.

But since I have confidence in management, and the P/FFO multiple fell to a ridiculous 13 (PEG under 1, when most REITs trade at 3 to 5), I used the freak out to add a full position. After all, QTS was already near 52-week lows when it fell off a cliff in a major knee jerk overreaction. The dividend was raised 5% a few days ago, and the FFO payout ratio for 2018 is 63%. This indicates a rock solid dividend that's likely to keep growing strongly for many years to come.

On Thursday, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) announced good earnings, but also a dividend freeze for 2018. However, as Brad Thomas (Seeking Alpha's REIT guru) points out, this isn't a reason to panic and sell. That's because HASI's business model is more like a commercial mREIT and so we shouldn't necessarily expect strong payout growth every year.

The good news is that the long-term growth prospects remain strong, and management is guiding for 8% to 12% total returns over the long term. That meets my needs, as it would likely represent about 4% to 6% long-term dividend growth. That's more than sufficient for me to hold onto my shares, which I bought at a great price. If you don't own HASI and like the long-term prospects then now would be a good time to open a position.

The biggest and ugliest piece of news this week was Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. (MIC). It reported great earnings for 2017, and yet another quarterly dividend hike (2%). BUT then they drop a bombshell. Due to expected challenges with their main business going forward, and potential plans to sell some assets at a profit (boosting management bonuses), they are cutting the dividend 30% for 2018.

As Trapping Value pointed out, this payout cut may not be the last, so it's understandable why shares plunged 41.3% the day after the cut was announced.

Per my portfolio rules, I sold MIC at the open on Thursday, taking a rather large loss (representing 1.8% of my initial capital). However, this is precisely why I have dividend risk caps on holding sizes, and am working so hard to diversify my portfolio.

This cut was a true "bolt from the blue." MIC's leverage ratio at the end of 2017 was 4.6 (not dangerous) and its 2017 cash flow payout ratio was a very reasonable 81%. In addition, cash flow per share had been growing at a fast clip for years (good trends) and in 2017 as well.

In other words, no warning flags. BUT I still assigned MIC a medium risk rating because it was externally managed. Basically, it's an infrastructure hedge fund where management pays itself first. In addition, MIC had previously cut its dividend (2005 and 2009), meaning that I didn't trust them nearly as much as I do the management teams at Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) that run Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP), and Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) which are low risk stocks I own. Note that Brookfield also manages Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP), and TerraForm Power (TERP), which I consider low, and medium risk, respectively. I plan to eventually add both to my portfolio.

While the permanent loss of capital was unfortunate, it was not nearly as bad as my earlier misadventure with CBL & Associates (CBL). That 30% dividend cut made me take a real bath because my portfolio was 13% in CBL at the time. That's compared to 3% in MIC last week. CBL taught me the importance of not just diversifying, but also in limiting holding positions by dividend risk.

In this case, the new risk management system worked as it was designed to. My 1.8% realized loss will take about five days of income to replace, and is equivalent to about three months' worth of net dividends.

Buys/Sells This Week

Sold $3,000 of MIC (total loss $1,700 or 1.8% of initial capital).

Bought $3,000 QTS (amazing buying opportunity, crazy low valuation).

Bought $4,500 EPR (recycling MIC capital).

Bought $1,000 TEGP (TEP's GP and owner of its IDRs).

In order to take advantage of the QTS plunge, as well as fill out the entire EPR position, I had to take an advance of about $4,500 against next week's giant slug of incoming cash.

This means that temporarily my margin has spiked, but rest assured that next week it will fall below its levels last week. Now I should note that the reason I bought so little of TEGP is that I realized that if I took a full position (4% of portfolio) then it, combined with my 5% stake in TEP, would basically mean a 9% position in the same medium risk stock.

That's because TEGP is merely the GP of TEP, so derives its cash flows entirely from the MLP. In addition, it's rumored that TEGP will be soon buying TEP. So I wanted to make sure to limit my combined TEGP/TEP position to a point that would soon be back to 5% of my holdings or less, per my max risk cap.

After all, the MIC dividend cut was a strong example of why risk management is important. Specifically, why I put in place my dividend risk max caps in the first place.

The EPR position was taken after selling MIC, because it was the highest yielding ultra value (quality low/medium risk dividend stocks near 52-week lows) stock that I didn't yet own at the time.

This means that, even with the sale of MIC, my portfolio now has 35 full positions.

Tentative Plan Going Forward

Last week I highlighted my new simplified weekly buying strategy. Basically each week I take the cash coming in (from my high savings rate of about 85% post tax income) and then buy what's most on sale.

Since diversification is my goal right now, that means buying the highest-yielding ultra value stock (see list at end of article) that I don't yet have a full position in.

Adjusting for the $4,500 in advances I took this week, that means I'll be buying $1,500 of Main Street Capital (MAIN). The effective yield (including the supplemental dividend) is 8.0% meaning a full position size is $4,500 for this low-risk stock.

That would take another three weeks to complete, meaning that I'm not likely to achieve a full position in MAIN this go around. Not unless it remains near its 52-week low for a prolonged period of time.

However, I'm a very patient investor. So I am more than happy to get this 33% initial position started in the greatest BDC in America (and the only SWAN in the industry). As a secondary bonus MAIN also pays monthly dividends which helps smooth out my overall income flow.

Q1 Dividend Increases

EPD +0.6% increase = + $1 per year

CRIUF +3.2% increase = + $22 per year

OHI +1.5% increase = + $6 per year

O +3.1% increase = + $4 per year

EQGP +7.0% increase = + $6 per year

EQM + 4.6% increase = +$9 per year

CNXM +3.6% increase = + $11 per year

MPLX + 3.4% increase = + $9 per year

D + 10% increase = + $8 per year

SPG + 5.4% increase = + $8 per year

BPY + 6.8% increase = + $13 per year

BIP + 8.1% increase = + $11 per year

MPW + 4.2% increase = + $15 per year

QTS + 5.1% increase = + $7 per year

CM + 2.9% increase = + $3 per year

Total Dividend Increases: $133 more per year

Trailing 12-Month Organic Dividend Growth: +8.6%

Dip Recommendation List

This list represents quality blue chip dividend stocks that are worth owning, but whose yields are just a tad under my target yield. However, a combination of company-specific dip plus a dividend increase could cause them to reach my target yield which would mean that I would snatch them up (get in while the getting is good). Bolded stocks are currently at or above their target yields.

STAG Industrial (STAG) - medium risk (unproven in recession), target 6% yield, current yield 6.0%. Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) - low risk, 4% target yield, current yield 4.2%. Altria (MO) - low risk, target yield 4.0%, current yield 4.1%. Crown Castle (CCI) - low risk, target yield 4.0%, current yield 3.8%. NextEra Energy Partners (NEP)- low risk, target yield 4.0%, current yield 3.9%. Pfizer (PFE) - low risk, target yield 4.0%, current yield 3.8%. NextEra Energy (NEE) - low risk, target yield 3.0%, current yield 2.8%. AbbVie (ABBV) - low risk (fast growing dividend aristocrat), target 3.5% yield, current yield 3.2%.

Correction Recommendation List

The correction list is the top five quality dividend stocks I want to own, that would likely require a broader correction before I can buy them. Bolded stocks are currently at or above their target yields.

Main Street Capital (MAIN) - low risk, target yield 7%, current yield 8.0% (ultra value). Kimco Realty (KIM): -low risk, target yield 7%, current yield 7.3%. W.P. Carey (WPC) - low risk, target 6% yield, current yield 6.7% (ultra value). National Retail Properties (NNN) - low risk, target yield 5.0%, current yield 5.0%. National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) - medium risk (unproven in recession), target yield 4.0%, current yield 4.6%.

Because corrections usually only last one to three months, I have decided that I will only maintain a list of five correction buy list stocks. Everything that doesn't make the correction list is thus shifted to the bear market/crash list.

Bear Market/Crash Recommendation List

Stocks whose yields are all 20+% away from my target yields.

Bear markets (20% to 39.9% declines from all-time highs) and crashes (40+% decline from all-time high) usually only occur during recessions and last from one to three years. Thus, they offer longer and stronger chances to load up on Grade A blue chips and dividend aristocrats/kings that are currently at frothy valuations.

My goal during a bull market is to buy stocks yielding only 4% or higher. This might sound counterintuitive, but it's actually not. That's because there is always something of quality on sale in some beaten down industry, such as retail REITs, or pipeline MLPs. Only during a market crash, will I allow myself to go as low as (but no lower than) a 3% yield.

That will allow me to pick up some truly high-quality and legendary dividend growth stocks - those in other sectors that are now closed to me due to high market valuations and low yields.

My current crash list is:

Public Storage (PSA) - low risk, target yield 4%, current yield 4.1%. Exxon Mobil (XOM) - low risk (dividend king), 4% target yield, current yield 4.0%, Ultra Value (near 52-week low). Chevron (CVX) - low risk (dividend king), 4% target yield, current yield 4.0%. Genuine Parts Company (GPC) - low risk (dividend king), 3% target yield, current yield 3.1%. Extra Space Storage (EXR) - low risk, 4% target yield, current yield 3.6%. Boeing (BA) - low risk, 3% target yield, current yield 1.9%. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - low risk, 3% target yield, current yield 2.6%. 3M (MMM) - low risk, 3% target yield, current yield 2.3%. Home Depot (HD) - low risk, 3% target yield, current yield 2.2%. Microsoft (MSFT) - low risk, 3% target yield, current yield 1.8%. Apple (AAPL) - low risk, 3% target yield, current yield 1.4%. Amgen (AMGN) - low risk, 4% target yield, current yield 2.8%. Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - low risk, target yield 4.0%, current yield 3.3%. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - low risk, 4% target yield, current yield 3.6%. Digital Realty Trust (DLR): - low risk, 4% target yield, current yield 3.6%, ultra value. Target (TGT) - low risk, target 5% yield, current yield 3.3%. Texas Instruments (TXN) - low risk, 3% target yield, current yield 2.3%. Leggett & Platt (LEG) -low risk (dividend aristocrat), 4% target yield, current yield 3.2%.

This list is now almost full (I'm capping it at 25 names).

The Portfolio Today

Source: Morningstar

Dividend Risk Ratings

Ultra low risk: (Limited to ETFs with proven histories of steadily growing dividends over time); max portfolio size 15% (core holding).

Low risk: High dividend safety and predictable growth for 5+ years, max portfolio size 10% (core holding).

Medium risk: Dividend safe and potentially growing for next two to three years, max portfolio size 5%.

High risk: Dividend safe and predictable for one year, max portfolio size 2.5%.

Ultra High Risk: Dividend Cut is Likely in the next year or two (like WPG), max portfolio size 1%. Note that I personally do not invest in ultra high risk dividend stocks.

Safety Outlooks:

Negative outlook: Fundamentals of industry and/or company are deteriorating, rising risk of safety downgrade.

Stable outlook: Fundamentals are stable, or if in turnaround management plan seems likely to work, risk of safety downgrade low.

Positive outlook: Fundamentals are rising, chances of safety upgrade.

High-Risk Stocks

Uniti Group (UNIT) - stable outlook.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) - positive outlook.

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI): Due to ongoing downturn in SNF industry - stable outlook (confidence in turnaround plan).

Medium-Risk Stocks

Pattern Energy Group (PEGI): Will be upgraded when payout ratio declines under 85% - positive outlook.

QTS Realty (QTS): Stable outlook.

Crius Energy Trust (OTC:CRIUF): Due to cyclical nature of part of its cash flow - stable outlook.

Tallgrass Energy Partners (TEP): Due to short-term (3 year) nature of contracts - stable outlook.

Tallgrass Energy GP (TEGP): Stable outlook.

Medical Properties Trust (MPW): Due to long-term uncertainty surrounding medical REITs - positive outlook.

EPR Properties (EPR): Due to exposure to cinemas (declining over time) - positive outlook.

Low-Risk Stocks

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) - stable outlook

MPLX (MPLX) - stable outlook

AT&T (T) - stable outlook

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) - negative outlook

EQT Midstream Partners (EQM) - stable outlook

Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) - stable outlook

TransAlta Renewables (OTC:TRSWF) - stable outlook

Simon Property Group (SPG) - stable outlook

Enbridge (ENB) - stable outlook

Realty Income (O) - stable outlook

EQT GP Holdings (EQGP) - stable outlook

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) - stable outlook

Dominion Energy (D) - stable outlook

STORE Capital (STOR) - stable outlook

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - stable outlook

Telus (TU) - stable outlook

Ventas (VTR) - stable outlook

Iron Mountain (IRM) - stable outlook

CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) - stable outlook

Antero Midstream Partners (AM) - stable outlook

Antero Midstream GP (AMGP) - stable outlook

Spectra Energy Partners (SEP) - stable outlook

Back to deleveraging mode, as I wait for the potential correction retracement. My focus is on more diversification to crash-proof my portfolio against the next recession.

My portfolio began with five stocks, all medium to high risk, in two sectors. Right now, I'm up to 35 stocks, mostly low-to-medium risk, in six sectors. By next week, I'll be up to 36 holdings in six sectors. The goal by year-end is 50 stocks in six to seven sectors.

The Morningstar holdings graphic is capable of showing my top 50 positions. However, my long-term goal is 200 stocks, which I estimate will take about 10 years to accomplish.

Top 10 Dividend Sources

Tallgrass Energy Partners: 6.7% Uniti Group: 5.6% Pattern Energy Group: 5.3% Crius Energy Trust: 4.4% Omega Healthcare Investors: 4.4% New Residential Investment Corp: 4.2% Enterprise Product Partners: 4.2% Medical Properties Trust: 4.2% EPR Properties: 4.0% CNX Midstream Partners: 3.6% Everything Else: 53.4%

The ultimate goal is to diversify enough to ensure no stock represents more than 5% of my income. That's to ensure that in a worst-case scenario in which one of my holdings' investment thesis breaks, my overall dividend income will be minimally affected.

However, because I weight by yield, this may take a few months before I can grow and diversify the portfolio enough to accomplish this. This is especially true given that I'm topping off UNIT and NRZ to maintain them at 2.5% each, the maximum amount allowed for high risk stocks.

Going forward if their fundamentals remain the same or improve then if either drops to 2.0% or below, I'll top them up to 2.5%. The same applies to Omega Healthcare, whose valuation is highly appealing but is a high risk stock that I have to dilute down to 2% before purchasing more of it.

Source: Morningstar

The portfolio has become far more diversified by stock style, especially compared to the early days when it was pretty much 100% small cap value.

Over time, I plan to use Trapping Value, the Canadian high-yield guru, as a source for lots of Canadian high-yield investments. Combined with some quality Canadian banks, I will have plenty of exposure to non-US holdings. Of course, the overall international exposure will be rather limited because I only own stocks with a history of stable or rising dividends. The variable pay nature of most foreign dividend stocks means they don't fit my needs.

Fortunately, over time, owning many blue chip multinationals will still mean I'm benefiting from an international dividend empire. For example, CM has large overseas and emerging market exposure. Meanwhile, future dividend aristocrat additions like MMM and MDT also do a lot of business overseas, as does BA.

Once we experience a market crash, I'll be able to further diversify by style and market cap when I add numerous growth stocks and blue chips to the portfolio.

Source: Morningstar

My portfolio is made up of three core sectors:

41% REITs

32% Pipeline MLPs

16% Utilities

Utilities will eventually increase a bit as I plan to add several more including NEP, NEE, BEP, EMRAF, and TERP.. These are the only utilities I plan to own because most stocks in that sector have insufficient growth rates for my goals.

I'll have to wait until the next market crash (whenever that is) to add most of my remaining sectors. That's because I can't use margin until a correction starts, and even then I am going to be very conservative with taking on leverage.

That's not just to avoid overleveraging the portfolio to dangerous levels but also because IBKR margin rates are pegged to the Fed Funds rate, which is steadily rising. My goal for every dollar borrowed is to have a minimum net yield spread (yield minus margin rate) of 1%.

Since a correction is likely to strike when rates are high, this means I will be limited to buying a modest number of high-yield stocks during that time. Only during the next recession will margin rates drop low enough to make it profitable to buy lower-yielding (3%) blue chips and growth stocks.

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Projected Portfolio Dividends Over Time

Time Frame Inflation Adjusted Total Annual Portfolio Net Dividends 5 Years $9,568 10 Years $11,923 15 Years $14,859 20 Years $18,517 25 Years $23,075 30 Years $28,756 40 Years $44,658 50 Years $69,352 100 Years $626,437

Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Dave Ramsey Investment Calculator, Morningstar

Keep in mind that this table only takes into account organic (stock level) dividend growth. It doesn't consider fresh savings I'm adding over time, nor that I reinvest my dividends. In fact, at my current savings rate, I estimate that within 13 years, I'll hit $100,000 per year in net dividends.

Still, it's an impressive thing to see just how powerful compounding can be, especially since these figures are in today's purchasing power (inflation-adjusted). I use a 7% long-term dividend growth estimate and a 2.5% inflation estimate.

Over time, as I diversify my portfolio, the long-term growth rate will likely fall to about 7% to 8%. This is my long-term goal representing 4.5% to 5.5% inflation adjusted income growth. Ultimately, the goal is to build a highly diversified, low risk 5% yielding portfolio with a 7% dividend growth rate that should generate about 12% unlevered total returns (9.5% inflation adjusted total returns).

In perspective, the S&P 500's 20-year median annual dividend growth rate has been 6.2%. So, the goal is to about triple the market's yield, with about 1% faster dividend growth. Since 1871, the S&P 500 has generated annual total returns of 9.1%. The market's historical inflation adjusted total returns has been 7.0%

Thus, the idea is to prove that a high-yield dividend growth portfolio can easily beat the market over time. That is if the individual holdings are all above average or excellent quality.

Portfolio Stats

Holdings: 35

Portfolio Size: $123,762

Equity: $90,371



Remaining Margin Buying Power: $196,718

Margin Used: $33,569

Debt/Equity: 0.37

Dividends/Interest Ratio: 8.8

Distance To Margin Call: 53.9%

Current Margin Rate: 2.92%

Yield: 7.0%

Yield On Cost: 6.8%

Yield On Equity Cost (net yield on cash I have invested): 8.1%

Cumulative Total Return Since Inception (Since September 8th, 2017): -6.3%

Cumulative Unlevered Total Return Since Inception: -3.8%

Year To Date Unlevered Total Return: -7.7%

Annualized Unlevered Total Return (YTD 2018): -44%

Unrealized Capital Gains (Current Holdings): $-4,369 (-3.5%)

Cumulative Dividends Received (including accrued dividends): $6,129

Annual Dividends: $8,658

Annual Interest: $980

Annual Net Dividends: $7,678

Monthly Average Net Dividends: $640

Daily Average Net Dividends (my business empire never sleeps): $21.04

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Portfolio Beta (volatility relative to S&P 500): 0.67

Projected Long-Term Dividend Growth: 7.0%

Projected Annual Unlevered Total Return: 13.8%

Projected Net Levered Annual Total Return: 17.8%

10 Worst-Performing Positions

Stock Loss Cost Basis IRM -13.8% $37.09 AM -12.9% $30.41 AMGP -12.7% $21.98 ENB -10.0% $37.53 TRSWF -10.0% $13.00 HASI -9.8% $20.80 EQM -9.6% $68.59 AQN -9.1% $11.10 PEGI -9.0% $20.78 OHI -6.6% $28.04

Source: Interactive Brokers

A rough week, especially for HASI. Fortunately, my past experiences with market crashes have inoculated me to the kind of blind fear that can lead to panic selling.

10 Best-Performing Positions

Stock Gain Cost Basis CNXM 11.1% $16.42 T 9.1% $33.71 BREUF 6.9% $16.50 EPD 5.1% $24.49 MPW 2.8% $12.31 EPR 2.4% $56.76 NRZ 1.5% $16.36 MPLX 0.8% $34.60 SPG 0.60% $155.79 SKT -0.3% $22.64

Source: Interactive Brokers

Most of my big gainers have given back a lot of their cap gains due to high-yield stocks getting hammered by rising rates. Fortunately, rate sensitivity is cyclical and mean reverting. So this too shall pass at some point. In the meantime, I'll keep buying what's most on sale and set myself up for even stronger gains in the future.

Ultra Value Stocks Worth Buying Right Now

While I may be tapped out of additional buying power, that doesn't mean I'm not always on the hunt for quality, undervalued dividend growth stocks.

So, here are the ones I recommend you check out. They are all near 52-week lows, and I would buy them (if I had the capital) at this time because I am confident they can generate long-term 10+% (unlevered) total returns.

Note: Buy indicates I believe a stock is a good investment right now, while Strong Buy means I consider the company to be a Grade A industry leader (and a safer company) trading at particularly excellent levels.

I also include the dividend risk ratings for each stock:

Ultra-low risk: (Limited to ETFs with proven histories of steadily growing dividends over time), max portfolio size 15% (core holding).

Low risk: High dividend safety and predictable growth for 5+ years, max portfolio size 10% (core holding).

Medium risk: Dividend safe and potentially growing for next two to three years, max portfolio size 5%.

High risk: Dividend safe and predictable for one year, max portfolio size 2.5%.

Note also that I only include low to medium risk stocks on the UV list.

The stocks are in order of highest to lowest yield:

Bottom Line: No Dividend Is Guaranteed So Risk Management Is Vital To Long-Term Income Stability And Growth

Dividend cuts are certainly something I (and all income investors) wish to avoid. However, sometimes even a seemingly safe payout, well covered by cash flow and backed by solid fundamentals, can be cut with little or no warning.

This is why risk management is key, both in terms of diversification, and limiting your position sizes to ensure that no loss is too great to bounce back from.

At the end of the day no stock is "risk free," not even blue chip dividend aristocrats. But the key to successful long-term income growth investing isn't in avoiding risk, but balancing risk and reward.

That's why I am focused on low/medium risk stocks, bought at 52-week lows, in beaten down sectors that are deeply out of favor but fundamentally healthy. While there will always be some nasty surprises that pop up (in investing, and life in general), ultimately resilience in one's portfolio is the key to sleeping well at night. And thanks to my solid core long-term investment strategy, I'm currently sleeping very well indeed.