Dividend Sensei's Portfolio Update 24: No Dividend Is Ever Truly Safe
Summary
- It was an eventful week to say the least, with a combination of high volatility for dividend stocks, and some very big earnings news.
- Data center REIT QTS Realty plunged 22%, and Hannon Armstrong 11%, after releasing disappointing guidance. Both were great buying opportunities (and still are).
- Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. had a great 2017 and hiked its dividend yet again. But then announced a major restructuring and a 30% dividend cut sending shares plunging over 40%.
- Macquirie's bolt from the blue payout cut is a perfect lesson in that no dividend is guaranteed, and so risk management is key to building sustainable income portfolios over the long term.
- This week there are 24 quality ultra value dividend stocks worth buying. That includes Main Street Capital, which is what I'm buying next.
First, let me be very clear that this is my personal portfolio tailored to my specific financial situation, risk profile, time horizon, and personality traits. I am not recommending anyone mirror this portfolio, which is merely designed to show my unique, rule-based, methodical approach to value-focused, long-term, dividend growth investing.
My situation is unique, as though only 31, I'm already retired (medical retirement from the Army), thus making this portfolio an income-focused retirement portfolio (though in a taxable account). I'm also working full time (self-employed) and thus have an external source of income to continually add to this portfolio. I do not plan to actually tap the portfolio's income stream for 20-25 years, when I plan to move my family (and help support my parents) to the promised land of my people (retired dividend investors): Sarasota, Florida.
What this portfolio can be used for is investing ideas; however, this portfolio includes high-, low-, as well as medium-risk stocks, so it's up to each individual to do their own individual research and decide which, if any, of my holdings are right for you.
For a detailed explanation of my methodology, please read my introductory article to the EDDGE 3.0 portfolio. However, keep in mind that the portfolio is not static, and both it and the underlying investment strategy will evolve and adapt over time. This is because a changing world, new knowledge, and more experience will cause me to fine tune it over coming years and decades to maximize my income and total returns.
Also to make it easier to digest, I've decided to try separating my weekly investment lesson/commentary from the actual portfolio update. This week's market commentary explains why REITs are now potentially set to crush the market in the coming year.
What Happened This Week
It was an eventful week to say the least.
On Wednesday, QTS Realty (QTS), one of the data center REITs I was planning to buy plunged 22% after announced an earnings beat. The problem was they also plan to restructure their business to focus exclusively on hyperscale. That means that 2018's FFO/share growth will come in at 17%, not 30% as the street expected.
But since I have confidence in management, and the P/FFO multiple fell to a ridiculous 13 (PEG under 1, when most REITs trade at 3 to 5), I used the freak out to add a full position. After all, QTS was already near 52-week lows when it fell off a cliff in a major knee jerk overreaction. The dividend was raised 5% a few days ago, and the FFO payout ratio for 2018 is 63%. This indicates a rock solid dividend that's likely to keep growing strongly for many years to come.
On Thursday, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) announced good earnings, but also a dividend freeze for 2018. However, as Brad Thomas (Seeking Alpha's REIT guru) points out, this isn't a reason to panic and sell. That's because HASI's business model is more like a commercial mREIT and so we shouldn't necessarily expect strong payout growth every year.
The good news is that the long-term growth prospects remain strong, and management is guiding for 8% to 12% total returns over the long term. That meets my needs, as it would likely represent about 4% to 6% long-term dividend growth. That's more than sufficient for me to hold onto my shares, which I bought at a great price. If you don't own HASI and like the long-term prospects then now would be a good time to open a position.
The biggest and ugliest piece of news this week was Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. (MIC). It reported great earnings for 2017, and yet another quarterly dividend hike (2%). BUT then they drop a bombshell. Due to expected challenges with their main business going forward, and potential plans to sell some assets at a profit (boosting management bonuses), they are cutting the dividend 30% for 2018.
As Trapping Value pointed out, this payout cut may not be the last, so it's understandable why shares plunged 41.3% the day after the cut was announced.
Per my portfolio rules, I sold MIC at the open on Thursday, taking a rather large loss (representing 1.8% of my initial capital). However, this is precisely why I have dividend risk caps on holding sizes, and am working so hard to diversify my portfolio.
This cut was a true "bolt from the blue." MIC's leverage ratio at the end of 2017 was 4.6 (not dangerous) and its 2017 cash flow payout ratio was a very reasonable 81%. In addition, cash flow per share had been growing at a fast clip for years (good trends) and in 2017 as well.
In other words, no warning flags. BUT I still assigned MIC a medium risk rating because it was externally managed. Basically, it's an infrastructure hedge fund where management pays itself first. In addition, MIC had previously cut its dividend (2005 and 2009), meaning that I didn't trust them nearly as much as I do the management teams at Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) that run Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP), and Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) which are low risk stocks I own. Note that Brookfield also manages Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP), and TerraForm Power (TERP), which I consider low, and medium risk, respectively. I plan to eventually add both to my portfolio.
While the permanent loss of capital was unfortunate, it was not nearly as bad as my earlier misadventure with CBL & Associates (CBL). That 30% dividend cut made me take a real bath because my portfolio was 13% in CBL at the time. That's compared to 3% in MIC last week. CBL taught me the importance of not just diversifying, but also in limiting holding positions by dividend risk.
In this case, the new risk management system worked as it was designed to. My 1.8% realized loss will take about five days of income to replace, and is equivalent to about three months' worth of net dividends.
Buys/Sells This Week
Sold $3,000 of MIC (total loss $1,700 or 1.8% of initial capital).
Bought $3,000 QTS (amazing buying opportunity, crazy low valuation).
Bought $4,500 EPR (recycling MIC capital).
Bought $1,000 TEGP (TEP's GP and owner of its IDRs).
In order to take advantage of the QTS plunge, as well as fill out the entire EPR position, I had to take an advance of about $4,500 against next week's giant slug of incoming cash.
This means that temporarily my margin has spiked, but rest assured that next week it will fall below its levels last week. Now I should note that the reason I bought so little of TEGP is that I realized that if I took a full position (4% of portfolio) then it, combined with my 5% stake in TEP, would basically mean a 9% position in the same medium risk stock.
That's because TEGP is merely the GP of TEP, so derives its cash flows entirely from the MLP. In addition, it's rumored that TEGP will be soon buying TEP. So I wanted to make sure to limit my combined TEGP/TEP position to a point that would soon be back to 5% of my holdings or less, per my max risk cap.
After all, the MIC dividend cut was a strong example of why risk management is important. Specifically, why I put in place my dividend risk max caps in the first place.
The EPR position was taken after selling MIC, because it was the highest yielding ultra value (quality low/medium risk dividend stocks near 52-week lows) stock that I didn't yet own at the time.
This means that, even with the sale of MIC, my portfolio now has 35 full positions.
Tentative Plan Going Forward
Last week I highlighted my new simplified weekly buying strategy. Basically each week I take the cash coming in (from my high savings rate of about 85% post tax income) and then buy what's most on sale.
Since diversification is my goal right now, that means buying the highest-yielding ultra value stock (see list at end of article) that I don't yet have a full position in.
Adjusting for the $4,500 in advances I took this week, that means I'll be buying $1,500 of Main Street Capital (MAIN). The effective yield (including the supplemental dividend) is 8.0% meaning a full position size is $4,500 for this low-risk stock.
That would take another three weeks to complete, meaning that I'm not likely to achieve a full position in MAIN this go around. Not unless it remains near its 52-week low for a prolonged period of time.
However, I'm a very patient investor. So I am more than happy to get this 33% initial position started in the greatest BDC in America (and the only SWAN in the industry). As a secondary bonus MAIN also pays monthly dividends which helps smooth out my overall income flow.
Q1 Dividend Increases
EPD +0.6% increase = + $1 per year
CRIUF +3.2% increase = + $22 per year
OHI +1.5% increase = + $6 per year
O +3.1% increase = + $4 per year
EQGP +7.0% increase = + $6 per year
EQM + 4.6% increase = +$9 per year
CNXM +3.6% increase = + $11 per year
MPLX + 3.4% increase = + $9 per year
D + 10% increase = + $8 per year
SPG + 5.4% increase = + $8 per year
BPY + 6.8% increase = + $13 per year
BIP + 8.1% increase = + $11 per year
MPW + 4.2% increase = + $15 per year
QTS + 5.1% increase = + $7 per year
CM + 2.9% increase = + $3 per year
Total Dividend Increases: $133 more per year
Trailing 12-Month Organic Dividend Growth: +8.6%
Dip Recommendation List
This list represents quality blue chip dividend stocks that are worth owning, but whose yields are just a tad under my target yield. However, a combination of company-specific dip plus a dividend increase could cause them to reach my target yield which would mean that I would snatch them up (get in while the getting is good). Bolded stocks are currently at or above their target yields.
STAG Industrial (STAG) - medium risk (unproven in recession), target 6% yield, current yield 6.0%.
Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) - low risk, 4% target yield, current yield 4.2%.
Altria (MO) - low risk, target yield 4.0%, current yield 4.1%.
Crown Castle (CCI) - low risk, target yield 4.0%, current yield 3.8%.
NextEra Energy Partners (NEP)- low risk, target yield 4.0%, current yield 3.9%.
Pfizer (PFE) - low risk, target yield 4.0%, current yield 3.8%.
NextEra Energy (NEE) - low risk, target yield 3.0%, current yield 2.8%.
AbbVie (ABBV) - low risk (fast growing dividend aristocrat), target 3.5% yield, current yield 3.2%.
Correction Recommendation List
The correction list is the top five quality dividend stocks I want to own, that would likely require a broader correction before I can buy them. Bolded stocks are currently at or above their target yields.
Main Street Capital (MAIN) - low risk, target yield 7%, current yield 8.0% (ultra value).
Kimco Realty (KIM): -low risk, target yield 7%, current yield 7.3%.
W.P. Carey (WPC) - low risk, target 6% yield, current yield 6.7% (ultra value).
National Retail Properties (NNN) - low risk, target yield 5.0%, current yield 5.0%.
National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) - medium risk (unproven in recession), target yield 4.0%, current yield 4.6%.
Because corrections usually only last one to three months, I have decided that I will only maintain a list of five correction buy list stocks. Everything that doesn't make the correction list is thus shifted to the bear market/crash list.
Bear Market/Crash Recommendation List
Stocks whose yields are all 20+% away from my target yields.
Bear markets (20% to 39.9% declines from all-time highs) and crashes (40+% decline from all-time high) usually only occur during recessions and last from one to three years. Thus, they offer longer and stronger chances to load up on Grade A blue chips and dividend aristocrats/kings that are currently at frothy valuations.
My goal during a bull market is to buy stocks yielding only 4% or higher. This might sound counterintuitive, but it's actually not. That's because there is always something of quality on sale in some beaten down industry, such as retail REITs, or pipeline MLPs. Only during a market crash, will I allow myself to go as low as (but no lower than) a 3% yield.
That will allow me to pick up some truly high-quality and legendary dividend growth stocks - those in other sectors that are now closed to me due to high market valuations and low yields.
My current crash list is:
Public Storage (PSA) - low risk, target yield 4%, current yield 4.1%.
Exxon Mobil (XOM) - low risk (dividend king), 4% target yield, current yield 4.0%, Ultra Value (near 52-week low).
Chevron (CVX) - low risk (dividend king), 4% target yield, current yield 4.0%.
Genuine Parts Company (GPC) - low risk (dividend king), 3% target yield, current yield 3.1%.
Extra Space Storage (EXR) - low risk, 4% target yield, current yield 3.6%.
Boeing (BA) - low risk, 3% target yield, current yield 1.9%.
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - low risk, 3% target yield, current yield 2.6%.
3M (MMM) - low risk, 3% target yield, current yield 2.3%.
Home Depot (HD) - low risk, 3% target yield, current yield 2.2%.
Microsoft (MSFT) - low risk, 3% target yield, current yield 1.8%.
Apple (AAPL) - low risk, 3% target yield, current yield 1.4%.
Amgen (AMGN) - low risk, 4% target yield, current yield 2.8%.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - low risk, target yield 4.0%, current yield 3.3%.
Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - low risk, 4% target yield, current yield 3.6%.
Digital Realty Trust (DLR): - low risk, 4% target yield, current yield 3.6%, ultra value.
Target (TGT) - low risk, target 5% yield, current yield 3.3%.
Texas Instruments (TXN) - low risk, 3% target yield, current yield 2.3%.
Leggett & Platt (LEG) -low risk (dividend aristocrat), 4% target yield, current yield 3.2%.
This list is now almost full (I'm capping it at 25 names).
The Portfolio Today
Source: Morningstar
Dividend Risk Ratings
Ultra low risk: (Limited to ETFs with proven histories of steadily growing dividends over time); max portfolio size 15% (core holding).
Low risk: High dividend safety and predictable growth for 5+ years, max portfolio size 10% (core holding).
Medium risk: Dividend safe and potentially growing for next two to three years, max portfolio size 5%.
High risk: Dividend safe and predictable for one year, max portfolio size 2.5%.
Ultra High Risk: Dividend Cut is Likely in the next year or two (like WPG), max portfolio size 1%. Note that I personally do not invest in ultra high risk dividend stocks.
Safety Outlooks:
Negative outlook: Fundamentals of industry and/or company are deteriorating, rising risk of safety downgrade.
Stable outlook: Fundamentals are stable, or if in turnaround management plan seems likely to work, risk of safety downgrade low.
Positive outlook: Fundamentals are rising, chances of safety upgrade.
High-Risk Stocks
Uniti Group (UNIT) - stable outlook.
New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) - positive outlook.
Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI): Due to ongoing downturn in SNF industry - stable outlook (confidence in turnaround plan).
Medium-Risk Stocks
Pattern Energy Group (PEGI): Will be upgraded when payout ratio declines under 85% - positive outlook.
QTS Realty (QTS): Stable outlook.
Crius Energy Trust (OTC:CRIUF): Due to cyclical nature of part of its cash flow - stable outlook.
Tallgrass Energy Partners (TEP): Due to short-term (3 year) nature of contracts - stable outlook.
Tallgrass Energy GP (TEGP): Stable outlook.
Medical Properties Trust (MPW): Due to long-term uncertainty surrounding medical REITs - positive outlook.
EPR Properties (EPR): Due to exposure to cinemas (declining over time) - positive outlook.
Low-Risk Stocks
Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) - stable outlook
MPLX (MPLX) - stable outlook
AT&T (T) - stable outlook
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) - negative outlook
EQT Midstream Partners (EQM) - stable outlook
Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) - stable outlook
TransAlta Renewables (OTC:TRSWF) - stable outlook
Simon Property Group (SPG) - stable outlook
Enbridge (ENB) - stable outlook
Realty Income (O) - stable outlook
EQT GP Holdings (EQGP) - stable outlook
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) - stable outlook
Dominion Energy (D) - stable outlook
STORE Capital (STOR) - stable outlook
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - stable outlook
Telus (TU) - stable outlook
Ventas (VTR) - stable outlook
Iron Mountain (IRM) - stable outlook
CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) - stable outlook
Antero Midstream Partners (AM) - stable outlook
Antero Midstream GP (AMGP) - stable outlook
Spectra Energy Partners (SEP) - stable outlook
Back to deleveraging mode, as I wait for the potential correction retracement. My focus is on more diversification to crash-proof my portfolio against the next recession.
My portfolio began with five stocks, all medium to high risk, in two sectors. Right now, I'm up to 35 stocks, mostly low-to-medium risk, in six sectors. By next week, I'll be up to 36 holdings in six sectors. The goal by year-end is 50 stocks in six to seven sectors.
The Morningstar holdings graphic is capable of showing my top 50 positions. However, my long-term goal is 200 stocks, which I estimate will take about 10 years to accomplish.
Top 10 Dividend Sources
Tallgrass Energy Partners: 6.7%
Uniti Group: 5.6%
Pattern Energy Group: 5.3%
Crius Energy Trust: 4.4%
Omega Healthcare Investors: 4.4%
New Residential Investment Corp: 4.2%
Enterprise Product Partners: 4.2%
Medical Properties Trust: 4.2%
EPR Properties: 4.0%
CNX Midstream Partners: 3.6%
Everything Else: 53.4%
The ultimate goal is to diversify enough to ensure no stock represents more than 5% of my income. That's to ensure that in a worst-case scenario in which one of my holdings' investment thesis breaks, my overall dividend income will be minimally affected.
However, because I weight by yield, this may take a few months before I can grow and diversify the portfolio enough to accomplish this. This is especially true given that I'm topping off UNIT and NRZ to maintain them at 2.5% each, the maximum amount allowed for high risk stocks.
Going forward if their fundamentals remain the same or improve then if either drops to 2.0% or below, I'll top them up to 2.5%. The same applies to Omega Healthcare, whose valuation is highly appealing but is a high risk stock that I have to dilute down to 2% before purchasing more of it.
Source: Morningstar
The portfolio has become far more diversified by stock style, especially compared to the early days when it was pretty much 100% small cap value.
Over time, I plan to use Trapping Value, the Canadian high-yield guru, as a source for lots of Canadian high-yield investments. Combined with some quality Canadian banks, I will have plenty of exposure to non-US holdings. Of course, the overall international exposure will be rather limited because I only own stocks with a history of stable or rising dividends. The variable pay nature of most foreign dividend stocks means they don't fit my needs.
Fortunately, over time, owning many blue chip multinationals will still mean I'm benefiting from an international dividend empire. For example, CM has large overseas and emerging market exposure. Meanwhile, future dividend aristocrat additions like MMM and MDT also do a lot of business overseas, as does BA.
Once we experience a market crash, I'll be able to further diversify by style and market cap when I add numerous growth stocks and blue chips to the portfolio.
Source: Morningstar
My portfolio is made up of three core sectors:
41% REITs
32% Pipeline MLPs
16% Utilities
Utilities will eventually increase a bit as I plan to add several more including NEP, NEE, BEP, EMRAF, and TERP.. These are the only utilities I plan to own because most stocks in that sector have insufficient growth rates for my goals.
I'll have to wait until the next market crash (whenever that is) to add most of my remaining sectors. That's because I can't use margin until a correction starts, and even then I am going to be very conservative with taking on leverage.
That's not just to avoid overleveraging the portfolio to dangerous levels but also because IBKR margin rates are pegged to the Fed Funds rate, which is steadily rising. My goal for every dollar borrowed is to have a minimum net yield spread (yield minus margin rate) of 1%.
Since a correction is likely to strike when rates are high, this means I will be limited to buying a modest number of high-yield stocks during that time. Only during the next recession will margin rates drop low enough to make it profitable to buy lower-yielding (3%) blue chips and growth stocks.
Source: Simply Safe Dividends
Projected Portfolio Dividends Over Time
|
Time Frame
|
Inflation Adjusted Total Annual Portfolio Net Dividends
|
5 Years
|
$9,568
|
10 Years
|
$11,923
|
15 Years
|
$14,859
|
20 Years
|
$18,517
|
25 Years
|
$23,075
|
30 Years
|
$28,756
|
40 Years
|
$44,658
|
50 Years
|
$69,352
|
100 Years
|
$626,437
Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Dave Ramsey Investment Calculator, Morningstar
Keep in mind that this table only takes into account organic (stock level) dividend growth. It doesn't consider fresh savings I'm adding over time, nor that I reinvest my dividends. In fact, at my current savings rate, I estimate that within 13 years, I'll hit $100,000 per year in net dividends.
Still, it's an impressive thing to see just how powerful compounding can be, especially since these figures are in today's purchasing power (inflation-adjusted). I use a 7% long-term dividend growth estimate and a 2.5% inflation estimate.
Over time, as I diversify my portfolio, the long-term growth rate will likely fall to about 7% to 8%. This is my long-term goal representing 4.5% to 5.5% inflation adjusted income growth. Ultimately, the goal is to build a highly diversified, low risk 5% yielding portfolio with a 7% dividend growth rate that should generate about 12% unlevered total returns (9.5% inflation adjusted total returns).
In perspective, the S&P 500's 20-year median annual dividend growth rate has been 6.2%. So, the goal is to about triple the market's yield, with about 1% faster dividend growth. Since 1871, the S&P 500 has generated annual total returns of 9.1%. The market's historical inflation adjusted total returns has been 7.0%
Thus, the idea is to prove that a high-yield dividend growth portfolio can easily beat the market over time. That is if the individual holdings are all above average or excellent quality.
Portfolio Stats
Holdings: 35
Portfolio Size: $123,762
- Equity: $90,371
Remaining Margin Buying Power: $196,718
Margin Used: $33,569
Debt/Equity: 0.37
Dividends/Interest Ratio: 8.8
Distance To Margin Call: 53.9%
Current Margin Rate: 2.92%
Yield: 7.0%
Yield On Cost: 6.8%
Yield On Equity Cost (net yield on cash I have invested): 8.1%
Cumulative Total Return Since Inception (Since September 8th, 2017): -6.3%
Cumulative Unlevered Total Return Since Inception: -3.8%
Year To Date Unlevered Total Return: -7.7%
Annualized Unlevered Total Return (YTD 2018): -44%
Unrealized Capital Gains (Current Holdings): $-4,369 (-3.5%)
Cumulative Dividends Received (including accrued dividends): $6,129
Annual Dividends: $8,658
Annual Interest: $980
Annual Net Dividends: $7,678
Monthly Average Net Dividends: $640
Daily Average Net Dividends (my business empire never sleeps): $21.04
Source: Simply Safe Dividends
Portfolio Beta (volatility relative to S&P 500): 0.67
Projected Long-Term Dividend Growth: 7.0%
Projected Annual Unlevered Total Return: 13.8%
Projected Net Levered Annual Total Return: 17.8%
10 Worst-Performing Positions
|
Stock
|
Loss
|
Cost Basis
|
IRM
|
-13.8%
|
$37.09
|
AM
|
-12.9%
|
$30.41
|
AMGP
|
-12.7%
|
$21.98
|
ENB
|
-10.0%
|
$37.53
|
TRSWF
|
-10.0%
|
$13.00
|
HASI
|
-9.8%
|
$20.80
|
EQM
|
-9.6%
|
$68.59
|
AQN
|
-9.1%
|
$11.10
|
PEGI
|
-9.0%
|
$20.78
|
OHI
|
-6.6%
|
$28.04
Source: Interactive Brokers
A rough week, especially for HASI. Fortunately, my past experiences with market crashes have inoculated me to the kind of blind fear that can lead to panic selling.
10 Best-Performing Positions
|
Stock
|
Gain
|
Cost Basis
|
CNXM
|
11.1%
|
$16.42
|
T
|
9.1%
|
$33.71
|
BREUF
|
6.9%
|
$16.50
|
EPD
|
5.1%
|
$24.49
|
MPW
|
2.8%
|
$12.31
|
EPR
|
2.4%
|
$56.76
|
NRZ
|
1.5%
|
$16.36
|
MPLX
|
0.8%
|
$34.60
|
SPG
|
0.60%
|
$155.79
|
SKT
|
-0.3%
|
$22.64
Source: Interactive Brokers
Most of my big gainers have given back a lot of their cap gains due to high-yield stocks getting hammered by rising rates. Fortunately, rate sensitivity is cyclical and mean reverting. So this too shall pass at some point. In the meantime, I'll keep buying what's most on sale and set myself up for even stronger gains in the future.
Ultra Value Stocks Worth Buying Right Now
While I may be tapped out of additional buying power, that doesn't mean I'm not always on the hunt for quality, undervalued dividend growth stocks.
So, here are the ones I recommend you check out. They are all near 52-week lows, and I would buy them (if I had the capital) at this time because I am confident they can generate long-term 10+% (unlevered) total returns.
Note: Buy indicates I believe a stock is a good investment right now, while Strong Buy means I consider the company to be a Grade A industry leader (and a safer company) trading at particularly excellent levels.
I also include the dividend risk ratings for each stock:
Ultra-low risk: (Limited to ETFs with proven histories of steadily growing dividends over time), max portfolio size 15% (core holding).
Low risk: High dividend safety and predictable growth for 5+ years, max portfolio size 10% (core holding).
Medium risk: Dividend safe and potentially growing for next two to three years, max portfolio size 5%.
High risk: Dividend safe and predictable for one year, max portfolio size 2.5%.
Note also that I only include low to medium risk stocks on the UV list.
The stocks are in order of highest to lowest yield:
Tallgrass Energy Partners GP (TEGP): 9.1% forward yield (Q2 2018), owns Tallgrass Energy Partners (TEP) IDRs, rumors of it buying out its MLP have sent it down to mouthwatering levels, 33% payout increase planned over next 2 quarters, medium risk, buy.
Main Street Capital (MAIN): 8.0% yield, paid monthly, the only low-risk SWAN BDC in America. World class management team, industry's best dividend coverage (payout ratio 87% in 2017), and 3% long-term regular dividend growth potential, low risk, strong buy.
Spectra Energy Partners (SEP): 7.5% yield, one of the lowest risk business models in the industry (zero commodity exposure), world class management team (from Enbridge), low risk, strong buy.
Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE): 6.8% yield, paid monthly, high quality hotel REIT focused on luxury properties in prime markets, medium risk, buy.
W.P. Carey (WPC): 6.7% yield, world class diversified triple net lease REIT. Excellent management team, major growth catalysts in next few years to drive dividend growth, low risk, strong buy.
EQT Midstream Partners (EQM): 6.1% yield, excellent payout coverage, one of the lowest leverage ratios in the industry, and excellent long-term growth prospects, low risk, strong buy.
Welltower (HCN): 6.4% yield, industry-leading SWAN being beaten down by a combination of negative sentiment on REITs and medical stocks, low risk, Strong Buy.
Ventas (NYSE:VTR): 6.3% yield, SWAN blue chip, best in class management, low risk, Strong Buy.
Enbridge (ENB): 6.2% yield, the Berkshire of midstream, excellent management team, set to become a dividend aristocrat in 2020, with 10% dividend growth until then, low risk, strong buy.
Brookfield Property Partners: 6.1% yield, this real estate LP is run by Brookfield Asset Management, the world's top name in hard assets. Concerns over potentially overpaying for GGP have caused it to fall to 52-week lows. However, with 5% to 8% long-term dividend growth (guidance), today is a great time to take a contrarian approach and pick up this low risk, Strong Buy.
Physicians Realty Trust (DOC): 6.0% yield, high-quality hospital REIT being beaten down with all other medical REITs, medium-risk, buy.
Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP): 5.6%, premier blue chip MLP, proven management team, industry-leading balance sheet, strong payout coverage, low risk, strong buy.
Antero Midstream Partners (AM): 5.5% yield, fastest growing high-yield stock in America. Excellent coverage, fortress balance sheet, 30% payout growth guidance, low risk, strong buy.
Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX): 5.5% yield, Shell's (RDS.A) (RDS.B) midstream MLP, enormous long-term growth potential, medium risk, buy.
Easterly Government Properties (DEA): 5.3% yield, well run niche triple net lease REIT specializing in government office space, 6% dividend growth potential, medium risk, buy.
Valero Energy Partners (VLP): 5.1% yield, Valero's MLP, 25% growth in 2017, and guidance for 20% in 2018, medium risk, buy.
Dominion Midstream Partners (DM): 5.0% Dominion Energy's (D) MLP, 20% payout growth through 2020, low risk, strong buy.
QTS Realty Trust (QTS): 4.9% yield, small but fast growing niche data center REIT, fire sale price, and with solid long-term double-digit long-term dividend growth potential, medium risk, buy.
Dominion Energy: 4.4% yield, second fastest regulated utility in America, 10% dividend growth through 2020, 5% after that, low risk, strong buy.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA): 4.2% yield, top quality Apartment REIT with proven track record of dividend safety (maintained payout during financial crisis). Strong balance sheet (BBB+), very low payout ratio (64%) and recent large scale acquisitions means safe and steadily growing payout, low risk, strong buy.
AvalonBay Communities (AVB): 3.7% yield, one of the best apartment REITs in America, finally on sale. - low risk, strong buy.
United Parcel Service (UPS): 3.6% yield, blue chip dividend growth stock, 6% to 8% long-term payout growth potential, future dividend achiever, low risk, strong buy.
Procter & Gamble (PG): 3.4% yield, low risk dividend king, undergoing second phase of major turnaround to restore it to stronger growth. Analyst estimate is for 7.6% dividend growth over the next decade, but I'd be happy with 7% as it would hit my 10% total return target, low risk, strong buy
PepsiCo (PEP): 2.9% yield, blue chip dividend aristocrat with 7.3% long-term dividend growth potential, low risk, strong buy.
Bottom Line: No Dividend Is Guaranteed So Risk Management Is Vital To Long-Term Income Stability And Growth
Dividend cuts are certainly something I (and all income investors) wish to avoid. However, sometimes even a seemingly safe payout, well covered by cash flow and backed by solid fundamentals, can be cut with little or no warning.
This is why risk management is key, both in terms of diversification, and limiting your position sizes to ensure that no loss is too great to bounce back from.
At the end of the day no stock is "risk free," not even blue chip dividend aristocrats. But the key to successful long-term income growth investing isn't in avoiding risk, but balancing risk and reward.
That's why I am focused on low/medium risk stocks, bought at 52-week lows, in beaten down sectors that are deeply out of favor but fundamentally healthy. While there will always be some nasty surprises that pop up (in investing, and life in general), ultimately resilience in one's portfolio is the key to sleeping well at night. And thanks to my solid core long-term investment strategy, I'm currently sleeping very well indeed.
