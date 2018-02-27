Is First Majestic A Real Value Investment Or Just A Bigger Risk?

Silver must rise substantially, and for a long period of time, before the NCAV is low enough for this company to be considered a value investment.

In this article on First Majestic (AG), I wanted to add to the existing analysis provided here on Seeking Alpha for the company by focusing on what happens to the attractiveness of First Majestic to value investors when silver prices rise, say to $20 an ounce. Does it become more attractive to value investors in the space?

Readers will want to follow other pieces written on the company for more general background and analysis of operations such as the recent acquisition of Primero Mining (OTCPK:PPPMF) and the San Dimas mine.

For brevity purposes, I am not going to rehash those arguments and data points for you here, but will simply link the articles for you.

Quick Summary Of Facts

However, in order to set the stage for the discussion regarding higher silver prices' effect on this miner, it is instructive to summarize First Majestic's position in the market as a silver producer.

First Majestic Silver, as the name suggests, mines primarily silver and does it all in Mexico - hence the motto "One Metal, One Country."

Photo Credit

There are some labor concerns in Mexico that make up the regional risk, but overall Mexico is considered one of the safest and most desirable locations for mining.

First Majestic gets 60% of revenues from silver, 29% from gold, 9% from lead, and 2% from zinc. As the precious metals go, so will this company.

The company has six producing mines that are 100% owned and is adding a 7th at San Dimas through the Primero Deal, which expected to close in March. With the new deal, the company is targeting 27-30 million ounces of silver production this coming year, or higher, depending on when the deal is finalized and the mine production is counted.

Source: First Majestic

The company is, in my opinion, being catty by not releasing their 2017 AISC (all in sustaining costs) per ounce, yet at the same time projecting those values for 2018. How does one do that, if 2017 is really unknown at this date? Inquiring minds would like to know.

Source: First Majestic

In any case, their projected 2018 AISC per ounce are in a range of $15.21 to $16.56, minus the potential production at San Dimas, which puts them right at the current silver market price point.

Considering that AISC calculations typically do not include working capital, taxes, acquisition costs, development capital, and financing costs per SRK Consulting, it is fair to say that the company is operating near break-even and probably at a small loss at today's silver price, if their AISC projections on current operating mines have been accurately forecasted for 2018.

This means that they need higher silver prices to get back in the black. And that is what I am focusing on for this article, the "what if silver rises substantially" hypothetical that many silver market analysts are expecting to start occurring in 2018.

I wanted to also mention that First Majestic is making attempts at addressing the margin issue by increasing recovery rates by installing a roaster on La Encantada to process tailings, and using micro-bubble and fine grinding techniques to improve silver recoveries 5-10%. If successfully implemented, First Majestic thinks it will recover an additional 500k to 1 million more ounces at basically the same costs it is mining at now, which adds a nice buffer to the bottom line profitability.

Typically, when higher cost precious metals miners see a rise in the underlying commodity price, their valuations tend to increase more than the increase in the underlying commodity for well-positioned miners. So, if First Majestic gets a sizeable increase in silver prices, investors should expect higher gains than those of the underlying metals if they are to take the risk with their money.

Current State Of Affairs

First Majestic is not an undervalued stock in terms of Net Current Asset Value. By numbers sourced from Yahoo Finance and First Majestic's own website, I have the current NCAVPS (net current asset value per share), as of 9/30/2017, of -$0.18 due to high overall total liabilities when compared with current assets. Most of the liabilities from that report period are deferred tax on the order of $114 million, probably much of that depreciation on PP&E the company holds. All of that will not come due at a point in time, but as PP&E ages out, so it is a manageable expense. But it is one the company has to recognize and plan for.

This of course does not include the debt used to finance the purchase of Primero to get the San Dimas mine. First Majestic pays $151 million of shares to Wheaton in the deal and it takes on $100 million in expenses, further weakening the balance sheet. When the deal hits the bottom line, traditional valuations, such as the one I posed above, of First Majestic may show the company to be overvalued at current stock price and the share may continue to fall.

However, First Majestic is clearly gambling on a rising price of silver in addition to taking on a project in San Dimas that actually makes money on silver production.

All of this suggests that First Majestic has a hill to climb before making a strong share price recovery. What I like to do is figure out that despite the risks noted above, will the company be undervalued when the fruits of the current business decisions are realized? In short, does the company pose an investment bargain should their gamble pay off?

The Gamble

First Majestic is targeting perhaps 27-30 million ounces of silver equivalent production per year, which is also dependent on copper and gold prices. The profit potential from San Dimas, given current silver prices, would likely lift the company into the black. But that's not what we are investing in First Majestic for, we want to know what happens if silver enters a new bull market.

If silver hits $20, a low expectation for a bull silver market in the near future, then First Majestic will have generated something along the lines of $3.50 * 27 million ounces = $94.5 million additional cash flow, net of costs. This ignores any profitability San Dimas generates at current silver prices as I will assume that reflects some cushion for risk on the project and any continued labor disputes at First Majestic's mines, along with solving the current tax dispute with the government.

If I am doing my math right, First Majestic's current 165.67 million shares + 6.39 million additional shares for Primero holders (0.03325 convertible rate on the deal) + 20.914 million shares to Wheaton = 192.97 million shares outstanding, not fully diluted.

Recalculating NCAVPS with the above gives us a nearly identical value of -$.18, assuming all additional cash flow in the first year is as projected by the company and goes straight to the current assets column as cash. No kidding! So unless silver price rises substantially beyond $20, the gamble has not changed the company's long-term value proposition for investors basically at all.

At $30, a bit more of a stretch unless silver really breaks to the upside in the next couple of years, would give us a NCAVPS of $1.18 and a NCAV ratio of 4.4, assuming current share price holds which it won't. The share price will likely be trading significantly higher upon that silver price. For traditional value investors, a NCAV of 0.67 or lower is preferred.

First Majestic would need to pay down its debt to be an attractive company from traditional value perspectives. If silver hits $30 an ounce, the company could retire all of its debt and have money left over. In subsequent years, depending on where silver levels out, the company could become a value investment if they manage their cash well and don't dilute with more shares. Those are some substantial "ifs."

Gains Vs. Risk

The share price will rise substantially with each increase in the price of silver that adds to net margins. However, it will take a while for the company to be a true long-term value. e.g., I consider this stock more of a risky medium-term trade. If the silver price goes down under $15, First Majestic will start burning through cash pretty quickly and may have to shut down some of their more expensive mines. Cutting production would have a secondary negative impact on the stock and could send it into a hard spiral.

Therefore, this is a risky pick to play the silver price when just purchasing physical silver probably offers more safety with a similar upside potential. This doesn't mean the stock has no potential, just that the potential comes with sizeable risks. And there are other companies in the silver space with lower costs of production and better balance sheets that offer more favorable risk to reward ratios in a silver bull market. Therefore, I am staying out of this one for now.

