STMicroelectronics Is A Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (2/26/18)

Cramer doesn't see a down year 2018 for Allergan.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, February 26.

Bullish Calls

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM): It's a good tech stock, and Cramer likes the semiconductor group.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS): It's a good stock, but IDEXX Labs (NASDAQ:IDXX) is a consistent stock.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN): "I'm neither here nor there on it. My charitable trust has a small position in it. Frankly, what we're all worried about is a down year 2018, and there's no way a drug stock can have a down year 2018 unless they split the company up."

Bearish Call

Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE): Optics is a hard group. Cramer said Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) is a safer bet.

