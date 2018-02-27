Semper Augustus Investments Group 2017 Letter To Clients
Summary
Includes detailed analysis of Semper Augustus Investments' positions in BRK.A, BRK.B, DG, NKE, SMHI.
Berkshire remains by far our largest holding.
Wicked valuations, bubbles in monetary policy and passive investing.
