Lithium Junior Miner News For The Month Of February 2018

Junior lithium miner company news - Millennial Lithium announces their PFS result of after-tax NPV 8% of US$ 824 million.

Lithium market news - Junior lithium stocks down on average ~35% from their 12 month highs.

Welcome to the February 2017 edition of the "junior" lithium miner news. I have categorized those lithium miners that won't likely be in production much before 2020 as the juniors, rather than market cap as that fluctuates too much.

January and February have been bruising months for the lithium sector and in particular the lithium juniors. An example of this is the LIT Fund PE has dropped from 30 to 21 in the space of a month. Most juniors are down around 35% from their year high, and some even more. Certainly valuations are much more attractive again, and the lithium fundamentals remain strong, and are getting stronger every month. We can see in the graph below lithium prices have remained strong.

Lithium market and prices summary

During February, 99.5% lithium carbonate China spot prices were little changed, and are down 2.14% over the past 2 months.

Lithium China Spot prices

Source: Lithium Americas January 2018 company presentation

Global X Lithium ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) - Price = US$35.96

The LIT fund fell for the month of February. The current P/E is 21.

(Source: Nasdaq)

For a summary of the latest lithium market news and the "major" lithium company's news, investors can read my "Lithium Miners News For The Month Of February 2018" article.

Junior lithium miners company news

Bacanora Minerals [TSXV:BCN] [AIM:BCN] [GR:1BQ] (OTC:BCRMF)

On February 9 Bacanora announced: "Proposed re-domicile. Bacanora Minerals Ltd., the London and Canadian listed lithium company, announces that it intends to re-commence the process of changing the domicile of jurisdiction from Canada to the UK (the "Re-domicile")." The company also plans to change their name to Bacanora Lithium plc.

Investors can view the company's latest presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019/2020 - Plan to commence production ramping to 17,500 tpa, and in stage two 35,000 tpa.

Nemaska Lithium [TSX:NMX] [GR:NOT] (OTCQX:NMKEF)

On February 2 Nemaska announced, "Nemaska Lithium announces the completion of the Sale of Sirmac Lithium Property to ABE Resources [TSXVABE] [GR:1AJ2] (OTCQB:ABEPF) and the filing of early warning report. The Property consists of 24 map designated mining claims covering approximately 1,100 hectares, located approximately 180 kilometres North-West of Chibougamau, in the province of Québec. As part of the consideration payable by ABE, the Corporation received directly from ABE, on January 31, 2018, an aggregate of 15,000,000 common shares in the share capital of ABE, at a price of $0.40 per common share, for total consideration of $6,000,000, which represent 19.18% of the currently issued and outstanding common shares of ABE immediately after the acquisition. The Corporation also received $250,000 and other consideration."

You can read more on my article on Nemaska Lithium here, and the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2018 - Off-take agreements and project financing announcements.

2020 - Possible production start.

Critical Elements [TSXV:CRE] [GR:F12] (OTCQX:CRECF)

On February 7 Critical Elements announced: "Corporate update and strategic partner discussions. Critical Elements continues to work closely with its financial advisor, Canaccord Genuity Corp., to evaluate ongoing interest from global strategic partners that seek to accelerate the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project to production. The process is organized, competitive and the interest is strong, in parallel we are working with banks and financial institutions to accelerate the debt financing portion of the project. In a recent trip to Asia, the company met with several OEMs, cathode manufacturers, trading houses and cell manufacturers. More than 12 non-disclosure agreements with strategic parties are now in place and currently in the process of reviewing the data room, illustrating the competitive tension in the lithium market. "

Investors can read my article "Critical Elements - A Lithium Miner With An Exceptional Buying Opportunity", written when the stock was at CAD 0.56.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2018 - Project financing announcements, potential resource upgrade.

H1, 2018 - Rose stage 2 Feasibility Study due.

2020/21 - Stage 1 production (50ktpa technical grade spodumene + 175ktpa chemical grade spodumene) is expected to begin.

2022/23 - Stage 2 production (the 175ktpa chemical grade spodumeme will be converted to 24ktpa lithium carbonate) is expected to begin.

Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] (OTC:DMNXF)

No news for the month.

Investors can view the latest company presentation here, and read a recent Independent Investment Research report here, with a price target of A$0.102.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2018 - Drill results for Authier Lithium Project.

Q2 2018 - DFS to be released.

2020 - Production could begin.

Argosy Minerals [ASX:AGY][GR:AM1]

Argosy has an interest in the Rincon Lithium Project in Argentina, targeting a fast-track development strategy.

On February 13 Argosy released: "Drilling update. Results continue to reveal better than previously anticipated lithium content over a thicker brine-bearing zone, together with better average Mg/Li ratios than historical reference data."

On February 27 Argosy announced, "Argosy completes increase in Rincon JV ownership to 77.5%. Argosy maintains its right to ultimately earn a 90% interest in Rincon via investment in Stage 3 development."

Investors can view the company's latest investor presentation here.

AIS Resources [TSXV:AIS] (OTCQB:AISSF)

AIS Resources is a Canadian junior lithium explorer and developer fast tracking towards production at their 100% optioned to own flagship Guayatayoc Laguna in Argentina. The company also has other Argentina lithium projects at Vilama salar and Quinos Salar.

No news for the month. The company is currently working towards a drilling permit for Guayatayoc which should occur in about 6 weeks, followed by some drill results, and a maiden resource all within the next ~4 months.

Investors can read my article on Trend Investing "AIS Resources is racing towards lithium production in Northern Argentina", or my Chief Operating Officer Phillip Thomas interview here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H1 2018 - Drill results from Guayatayoc and Chiron.

Mid 2018 - M&I Resource announcement for Guayatayoc.

Late 2018 - DFS (or BFS) for Guayatayoc.

2020 - Plan to commence lithium production, initially 8,000 tpa, later 16,000tpa plus.

Kidman Resources [ASX:KDR] [GR:6KR] (OTCPK:KDDRF)

2017 news has included the 50/50 JV with SQM for the Mt Holland Lithium project, and a proposal for a refinery located in WA.

On February 21 Kidman announced: "JV update and updated executive agreement."

You can view a January Blue Ocean Equities presentation here, and a Hartley's broker report with an AUD 1.71 price target here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

March quarter 2018 - Mineral Resource estimate for the Mt Holland Earl Grey Project.

2018 - PFS release expected.

2021 - Commence lithium production.

European Metals Holdings [ASX:EMH] [AIM:EMH] [GR:E861] (OTC:ERPNF)

On January 31 European Metals Holdings announced, "Quarterly activities report. Highlights:

Significant lithium grades and widths intersected in in-fill drill program.

Further increase in Indicated Resource at Cinovec South.

Capital raising of approx. AUD 4million.

Further progress towards Mining Licence/Czech Government liaison.

Further roast optimization work complete.

The Indicated Mineral Resource category increased by 7% to 372.4Mt@0.44% Li2O."

Investors can view the company's September presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2018 - Off-take discussions.

Late 2018 - DFS to be released.

Mid 2019 - Bankable Feasibility Study to be released.

Late 2021 - Production to commence.

Investors can read my June 2017 article on European Metals Holdings here, or view the company's September presentation here.

Neo Lithium [TSXV:NLC] (OTC:NTTHF)

No news for the month.

Investors can read my article "Neo Lithium Corp. Has Great Potential", back when the stock was at CAD 1.09.

Investors can read the January 2018 company presentation here, and some an excellent video here. My CEO interview is available on Trend Investing here and is a great read. The company presentation has some nice graphs comparing various lithium brine projects.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q2 2018 - Updated resource estimate.

Q4, 2018 - Definitive Feasibility Study. Project financing discussions.

2019 - Construction planned to commence.

2021 - Lithium production to begin.

Birimian Ltd [ASX:BGS] (OTC:EEYMF)

Birimian’s projects include the Goulamina Lithium Project, the advanced Massigui Gold Project, and the Dankassa Gold Project, all situated in southern Mali.

On January 31 Birimian released their December quarterly activities report. Highlights include: "Goulamina Lithium Project -

Drilling program has delineated substantial additional spodumene-bearing pegmatite.

Sangar consists of two distinct bodies extending over at least 1km - both are thicker and higher in grade than the Main and West pegmatites and remain open to the north and south.

Main and West deposits show significant extensions–both are also open to the north, south and at depth.

Wide-spaced drilling has established continuity of pegmatites at Danaya and Yando over 1.5km of strike.

Work on Maiden Ore Reserve and updating Goulamina PFS progressing well."

You can view the company's November 2017 presentation here.

Lithium Power International [ASX:LPI] (OTC:LTHHF)

On February 19 LPI announced, "Maricunga Lithium Project - First Lithium carbonate samples produced."

On February 20 LPI announced: "Early payments will finalise LPI's Maricunga earn in." (to 50% of Maricunga). "This payment will take LPI to the agreed and issued 50% shareholding of MSB, with the other JV partners, the Chilean JV Partner and Bearing Lithium owning 32.33% and 17.67% respectively."

The Hallgarten & Company analyst report from January 2018 has a 12-Month Target Price of AUD 1.90 or 313% upside from the date of report.

Investors can read my recent article "Lithium Power International Has A Very High Grade And Expanding Lithium Project In Chile", as well as my CEO interview on Trend Investing here.

Upcoming catalysts:

Q4 2018 - DFS to be released.

Advantage Lithium (OTCQB:AVLIF) [TSXV:AAL]

On February 6 Advantage Lithium announced, "Cauchari JV drill program update Excellent pumping rate of 19 l/s at 515 mg/l lithium in CAU11." Lithium grades of 515-7 mg/l were reported with low magnesium: lithium ratios of 2.6:1 and 2.4:1. "President & CEO Mr. David Sidoo commented: “This excellent flow rate and lithium grade in hole CAU11 confirms the potential of the SE Sector."

Millennial Lithium Corp [TSXV:ML] (OTCQB:MLNLF)

Millenial has tenements at the Pastos Grande Lithium project and the Cauchari East lithium project.

On January 31 Millennial Lithium announced, "Millennial Lithium Corp. announces positive Preliminary Economic Assessment results with strong upside potential for its Pastos Grandes project, Argentina." Highlights include:

"US$ 824 million after-tax NPV at 8% discount rate and IRR of 23.4% for 25,000 TPY production of lithium carbonate.

CAPEX estimate of Total Costs of US$410 million for 25,000 TPY production.

OPEX of US $3,218/tonne of lithium carbonate over the life of the mine.

Operation based on proven solar evaporation technology and conventional lithium brine processing.

Mine life of 25 years with 3 year ramp up for 25,000 TPY production scenario. Payback 4.5 years.

The Company intends to invest in advanced process test work, production scale wells and a 3 tonne-per month pilot plant/training operation that would help advance further development."

Last month I already reported their "M&I resource estimate of 2.13 million tonnes LCE". A great great result and a great month for Millennial.

You can view the company's latest investor presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts:

H1 2018 - PEA to be released.

LSC Lithium [TSXV:LSC] (OTC:LSSCF)/Dajin Resources [TSXV:DJI] (OTCPK:DJIFF)

LSC Lithium is focused on six development stage lithium projects: Pozuelos, Pastos Grandes, Salinas Grandes (Salta), Salinas Grandes (Jujuy), Rio Grande and Jama. LSC Lithium Corporation (51%) has partnered with Dajin Resources (49%) for some tenements primarily located in the Salinas Grandes/Guayatayoc salt lakes basins, Argentina. The JV has also agreed to partner with Enirgi (private) to use their lithium processing technology.

On February 2 LSC Lithium announced: "Pozuelos maiden mineral resource Measured and Indicated 1,296,344 tonnes LCE and Inferred 312,942 tonnes LCE. LSC anticipates that its PFS will encompass resources from Pozuelos and Pastos Grandes."

On February 15 LSC Lithium announced: "Large Rio Grande mineral resource in the Inferred Category of 2,190,000 tonnes LCE in top 100m. Lithium resource open at depth between 100m and 500m. Drilling to test deeper zones to start shortly."

On February 21 LSC Lithium announced: "High grade lithium footprint on Pastos Grandes extended; Third drill hole intersects wide mineralised zones to 480m below surface."

A busy and successful month for LSC Lithium.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q2 2018 - An updated NI 43-101 Mineral Resource on Salinas Grandes.

2018 - PFS (Pozuelos and Pastos Grandes).

Pure Energy Minerals [TSXV:PE] (OTCQB:PEMIF)

On February 12 Pure Energy announced, "Pure Energy launches maiden drill program at its Terrs Cotta Lithium project, Argentina."

You can read the company's latest presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts:

Early 2018 - Maiden drilling at the Terra Cotta Argentina Project.

AVZ Minerals [ASX:AVZ] (OTC:AZZVF)

On February 19 AVZ announced, "AVZ achieves record intersection of 295.05m of spodumene bearing pegmatite at Manono. First drill hole (MO18DD001) of AVZ’s 20,000m Phase 1 drilling program intersects 295.05m of pegmatite from 62.00m down-hole depth. Results suggests the Roche Dure Pegmatite is thicker than anticipated in this area."

The chart below compares the lithium spodumene projects by resource size (note AVZ uses an "exploration target") and grade. It does show the potential of AVZ's Manono lithium project. Second in size is EMH (European Metal Holdings), noting they have a lower grade (partially offset by tin by-product).

Source

You can view the November company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q1 2018 - Drill results and maiden resource estimate.

Q4 2018 - DFS due.

Wealth Minerals [TSXV:WML] [GR:EJZN] (OTCQB:WMLLF)

Wealth Minerals has a portfolio of lithium assets in Chile, such as 46,200 Has at Atacama, 8,700 Has at Laguna Verde, 6,000 Has at Trinity, 10,500 Has at Five Salars.

On February 20 Wealth Minerals announced: "Wealth Minerals provides corporate update. Wealth’s top ranked project is Atacama, closely followed by Trinity and Laguna Verde, all three of which are being drill-tested within the current exploration program. With a view to allocating both management time and financial resources, Wealth has relinquished all interest in the Seven Salars and Pujsa option agreements. In its place, Wealth has acquired an additional 2,400 hectares between the Quisquiro and Aguas Calientes Norte salars (see press release January 24, 2018) on the back of Transient Electromagnetic surveys which identified highly conductive zones, indicative of potential brine areas."

Investors can view the company's latest presentation here, or a December shareholders update here.

Piedmont Lithium [ASX:PLL] (OTC:PLLLY)

Piedmont Lithium state they are "the only US lithium spodumene project", with their 100%-owned Piedmont Lithium project in North Carolina. The company has already identified a 4+ kilometers of strike length in Phase 1 drilling, with high-grade lithium in every drill hole. Drilling is ongoing to define and increase the resource.

On January 1 Piedmont Lithium announced, "Piedmont Lithium expands land position. Piedmont increases land position at its Piedmont Lithium Project by 20% to a total of 1,092 acres. Agreement to purchase 188 acres within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt, the historic home of world lithium production from the 1950s to the 1990s. Builds a contiguous 245-acre tract due south of FMC's past-producing Hallman-Beam mine. Piedmont plans to accelerate its land consolidation strategy throughout 2018."

You can also read their December quarter activities report here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q1 2018 - A full North American share listing.

Q2 2018 - Maiden JORC resource estimate.

Q3 2018 - Scoping Study results to be announced.

You can view the company's October presentation here, and an excellent January 2018 Fosters Stockbrokers report here. Fosters price target is US$ 0.30, speculative buy.

Nano One Materials [TSXV:NNO] (OTCPK:NNOMF)

On January 29 Nano One announced a "Nano One Update".

On February 13 Nano One announced, "Nano One granted Japanese battery patent."

Lithium projects by development stage (and showing market cap)

Source: Sayona Mining October 2017 company presentation

Promising lithium juniors

Other juniors include: ABE Resources [TSXVABE] [GR:1AJ2] (OTCQB:ABEPF), American Lithium Corp. [TSX-V: LI] (OTCQB:LIACF), Argentina Lithium and Energy Corp. [TSXV: LIT] (OTCQB: OTCQB:PNXLF), Avalon Advanced Materials [TSX:AVL] [GR:OU5] (OTCQX:AVLNF), Far Resources [CSE:FAT] (OTCPK:FRRSF), Force Commodities [ASX:4CE], Hannans Ltd [ASX:HNR]), Lake Resources [ASX:LKE] [GR:LK1], Latin Resources Ltd [ASX: LRS] (OTC:LAXXF), Lithium Australia [ASX:LIT] (OTC:LMMFF), Lithium Chile [TSXV:LITH] (OTCPK:LITH), MetalsTech [ASX:MTC], MGX Minerals [CSE:XMG] (OTC:MGXMF), NRG Metals Inc. [TSXV:NGZ] (OTCQB:NRGMF), Portofino Resources Inc.[TSXV:POR] [GR:POT], Prospect Resources [ASX:PSC], and Standard Lithium [TSXV:SLL] (OTC:STLHF).

Conclusion

The juniors are a higher risk and higher reward area. I have tried to put them mostly in order of development stage, to help investors easier understand the junior lithium mining sector.

My highlights for February were:

Good valuation has returned to the junior lithium miners after heavy falls in January and February.

A great month for Millennial Lithium - M&I resource estimate of 2.13 million tonnes LCE, and a PFS result of an "after-tax NPV 8% of US$ 824 million."

LSC Lithium also had a good month with a resource announced for Pozuelos.

As usual all comments are welcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NYSE:ALB, NYSE:SQM, ASX:ORE, ASX:GXY, ASX:PLS, TSX:LAC, ASX:AJM, ASX:EMH, TSXV:ILC, ASX:AVZ, ASX:LPI, ASX:PLL, ASX:SYA., TSXV:AIS, TSXV:WML.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.