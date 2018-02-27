Market Volatility Bulletin: Will Macro Data And Fed Policy Be Drivers For Market Volatility?

Market Intro

Sovereign yields, like precious metals (GLD, SLV) and FX (UUP), appear to be settling into a tighter range. This may be the catalyst for the recent bump in risk assets (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM, ACWX).

The panic attack on spot VIX appears to be dissipating. It is worthwhile to remember that arguably economic data caused Treasury yields to spike, which in turn led to the jump in volatility across a wide variety of investment classes.

Source: Bloomberg Economic Calendar, truncated

Jerome Powell speaks twice this week. We also have durable goods and the revised GDP estimate for Q4 2017. As I’ll discuss below, it is premature to think of this new bout of heightened volatility as over. How markets of all stripes respond to economic data, particularly economic surprises, will do much to determine whether or not we’ve entered a new regime.

Today CNBC’s Patti Domm gets a shout out on the piece Stock rally could depend on whether Powell is hands-off on policy for now.

What to expect from Powell's first testimony as Fed chair from CNBC.

The article features two videos, with the more relevant one featured above. One key passage relates to why Mr. Powell’s semi-annual testimony could matter so much:

The markets have been anxious about what Powell will say on inflation. The worry is that if the Fed expects an acceleration in inflation, it could see that as a reason to raise interest rates more than the three times it currently has forecast. The Fed's next official forecast is released after its meeting March 21, where it is expected to raise rates for the first time this year.

Market participants may well be interested in how forcefully the Fed wants to get out in front of what may be an overheating economy. If fiscal stimulus in the form of new infrastructure combines with pro-growth tax cuts, there is room to believe that the near future could be inflationary. Even four rate hikes would be Fed Funds well below 3% this time next year.

Ms. Domm’s article features a quote by T3Live.com’s Scott Redler, that I believe is quite accurate:

"I don't think they want him to be dovish, but they don't want him to be too hawkish," said Redler. "They want him right in the middle."

What’s your opinion on the matter:

Was economic data largely the proximate cause of the volatility ramp-up at the inception of the month? Is Mr. Powell’s Congressional testimony important, or is it essentially too early in his tenure to be counted for much by markets?

It is important not to make too much of the shape of the term structure above. True, spot VIX now lies below the term structure. And that should act as encouragement for the front months to trade lower than the back, which should be more responsive.

The reality though is that we are still seeing high levels of realized volatility. It is easy when the price action is upward bound to think of vol as down. And to be fair, the last couple sessions saw little in the way of intraday see-saw action; the moves were more or less unidirectional. The magnitude of the moves is also on the decline. So I don’t want to overstate the case here. However, overall prices tend not to be serially correlated (yesterday’s direction tends not to tell you much about today’s direction), but volatility does tend to be.

What’s the takeaway? The term structure looks prepared for smaller moves relative to early February, but still larger price swings, in potentially either direction, than over the last couple sessions.

I would expect the vol slide to be pretty steep if we head lower. This is to say that for those trading vol from the short side (SVXY), I think the downside risk is higher than the upside gain from a standpoint of sensitivity. What this means is that if SPY marches higher, then I think the term structure will fall, but not by all that much. On the other hand, if SPY revisits the 50-day moving average for instance, then near-dated futures will perk up quickly.

So what’s the downside then for long-vol products (VXX, UVXY)? Well, from a term structure standpoint, I think the worst case would be little movement. If we settled into a narrow range, not at all unlike we did in mid-December (we were trading around 2690 or so for a couple weeks), then both OTM puts and calls would arguably melt off, and the term structure would in my view settle back into a steeper contango.

