Starbucks: Opportunity On Lowered Expectations

With the lowered expectations of the market and the decrease in price from a high of $64.87 to the $54 range Starbucks (SBUX) just became a lot more attractive for investors. While at the higher price the entry wasn't very favorable, with the correction in the stock market we are getting some good entry points to buy Starbucks as a long-term investment.

In this article, I want to go back to the roots of investing and discuss what the investor is buying when we talk about the share of a company. In the hope that the market corrects itself even further and that valuations and expectations of investors get back to a realistic level, the individual should now prepare to buy good companies at appropriate valuations.

An investment operation is one which, upon thorough analysis promises safety of principal and an adequate return. Operations not meeting these requirements are speculative.

Source: The Intelligent Investor - by Benjamin Graham

Core question: What is the value of a share the investor is buying?

A share is the right to receive dividends from the company's earnings (if it issues dividends), to sell the share in the open market or have voting rights that might indirectly influence the direction that the company is taking.

The price that we are paying is for the earnings of a company and everything above the earnings is called the premium that the investor is willing to pay to have a right on the income stream of the company. If we divide the price that the investor pays and divide it by the earnings we get the famous P/E-ratio. Additionally, we have the price to book value which brings the current value of a company in contrast to the price that the investor is paying and price to cash flow describes the premium that the investor pays or doesn't pay above the cash flow a company is generating. What an investor is trying to do when looking at all these variables is to create a story around the company that indicates how it will evolve in the years to come. So let us create the story around Starbucks...

Sidenote: I assume that many of you are asking themselves: Why is this guy talking about the fundamentals of investing in an investing-related website? While we all know the fundamentals, we tend to lose sight of what we are investing in when we buy the shares of a company. We are overwhelmed by the vast amount of information and predictions that the Internet and its experts are giving us and get lost finding the right reasons to invest in a company. Earnings and share-price lose track of each other when we get into the late economic phase. While expectations continue to rise, the earnings cannot catch up to it and in contrast, top-line growth may continue to indicate the anticipated growth, the investor gets disillusioned by the market euphoria.

My previous Starbucks article provides an analysis of the company's long-term prospects using ten years of historical data. After the Q1 earnings call and the plunge of the share price, the investor should be aware of some updates. What follows is the Q1 review.

Starbucks Q1 Review

Starbucks recent plunge in share price was due to their failure to meet expectations in the US sector. Comparable sales over the season and average change in ticket increased by 2%. That doesn't sound too bad at first glance, but Q1 includes the Christmas holiday season where limited-time-offers (LTO) had a negative impact of 1 point on comparable sales growth. Starbucks marketing and sales efforts for the holiday season did not resonate with what customers wanted which indicates a failure of their marketing efforts and streamlining processes. Of all Starbucks stores in the US approximately 6% are located in malls, over the years mall traffic decreased which affected traffic in those stores. Overall growth in the US didn't look as promising as expected when looking at comparable store sale.

The exciting news of this quarter is Starbucks digital platform. With an increase of 1.4 million active members to a total of 14.2 million active Starbucks reward members, they gained a new lever for their marketing department. Through automation, they can provide customers individually created marketing programs that create incentives to buy at the Starbucks stores.

For example, when I go to Starbucks, I usually order a cappuccino. I don't go very consistently to Starbucks; maybe twice a week. To buy the beverage, I use the Starbucks app which allows me to order before I arrive at the store and therefore skip the line at the register as well as collect stars. Stars are added to my account with each transaction, and when 125 stars are collected, I receive a free reward, which can be any food or beverage item in the store. Fine enough, but recently I see promotions or rather "challenges" that offer me extra "stars" when I complete the challenge. These challenges are suited to my buying behavior and show me that if I buy a cappuccino three days in a row, I will earn a certain amount of extra stars.

This example should illustrate how strong of a leverage the Starbucks rewards program could be. In combination with the desire of people to get their coffee, their strong market presence and the basic human desire to collect things and/or earn rewards for activities they do, customers have a high incentive to join the program and participate.

Another interesting point in the earnings call was about the opportunity to create cashless stores.

We expect payment methods will continue to evolve with acceptance increasingly becoming the global currency of the future. Building on partnerships with companies like Chase, Tencent, Alibaba and others, enables us to explore new ideas that leverage our digital assets, global retail footprint and global customer base with the digital payment platforms of today, while also monitoring the landscape of potential payment platforms of the future. Through our Rewards program, we continue to drive increases in per member spend by leveraging personalized offerings and suggested selling to our customers.

- Kevin Johnson, Q1 Earnings Call

The interesting point in this statement is about the global currency and potential payment platforms of the future. The questions that arise are:

What could be meant when talking about a global currency and mentioning payment platforms of the future?

While Starbucks management team is undoubtedly aware of cryptocurrency, how will they react to it in the future?

How will they use their global reach as a leverage for the new payment platforms?

I leave these questions open to discussion and hope that it makes the reader think thoroughly about this statement.

China is an essential market opportunity for Starbucks which is also mentioned in the earnings call, but I want to go a step further and talk about personal experiences in China's Starbucks stores. The popularity of those stores for customers in the ages of 16-30 is very high. It is not only high, but there is a clear trend going into the Starbucks stores and spending time there. Starbucks stores are meeting points, places to be seen and are steadily filled with customers, indicating that the brand awareness is very high and is the key asset in the Chinese market. Another indicator for the strong brand is the Shanghai Reserve Roastery which had a strong start becoming the highest grossing store in the world. After establishing the infrastructure in China with the right stores in the right locations, the shift from licensed model to company-operated was due. The acquisition of the remaining 50% equity costs them $1.4 billion of which $1.3 billion has been paid to date. This price consists of approximately 70% goodwill which includes the existing customer base, the workforce and stores partners in the region. Existing goodwill of the 50% ownership has been recalculated and added as gain from the acquisition of joint venture.

The question that arises is: How much more growth potential does Starbucks have in China?

In the picture above you can see the number of Starbucks stores in the China/Asia-Pacific region. The total number of stores in China is approximately 5652, compared to approx. 16368 stores in the US, Starbucks still has a lot of potential to grow. Furthermore, when comparing population numbers, there are currently 1.379 billion people living in China against 323 million in the US. The growth in active members in the reward program can be a great indicator of how much of the population might be considered relevant as Starbucks customer base.

Starbucks Valuation

To have a clear view on the gains generated by the business I removed the profits from the joint-venture acquisition and the selling of their Taiwan business.

When looking at the income statement what interests the investor the most is if the company can run the business profitable while continuing to grow.

Source: Starbucks Quarterly Reports

With a compounded quarterly growth rate of 2.4% over the last ten quarters we see that the profitability ratios remained balanced to each other, indicating that the business is running stable when filtering acquisition and divestitures.

When looking at the balance sheet, we can see a jump in assets by over $4 billion, which is due to the increase in goodwill by $2 billion (as a result from the acquisition) and approximately $800 million increase in intangible assets. The acquisition was partially financed through the issuance of $1 billion in bonds (The 2020 and 2047 notes). The total amount of external debt is now close to $5 billion, cash on hand is currently $3.7 billion, and total current assets is a total of $6.8 billion. As a result, there are no worries of Starbucks ability to repay the debt and continue running the business in the future.

One aspect to keep an eye on is goodwill which Starbucks has accumulated. Their strategy of using licensed stores in new markets to establish the stores, their infrastructure, customer-base and create brand awareness is not new, but the recent acquisition of the China business has to be viewed as a risk factor.

What the investor also has to keep track of is the amount of working capital that the business needs to grow. If change in working capital (CWC) is positive, the business has more cash available. That means that they are increasing current liabilities, delaying payments, decreasing inventory, or accounts payable. If CWC is positive and the business is growing the investor can make the partial assumption that the business is growing in a balanced way. On the other hand, if CWC is negative, it means that the business needs more money to run and current assets increased more than current liabilities. The business is binding more cash in the form of inventory or prepaid expenses. Negative CWC in combination with growth is not unusual for most companies, but the investor has to be aware of the balance between growth and CWC. Let us first look at the 10-year history of Starbucks CWC.

Source: Starbucks Annual Reports

Please be aware that I removed one-time charges from the CWC like litigation-charges, acquisitions and similar. CWC history looks acceptable when we consider that Starbucks CAGR over the past ten years was approximately 9.5%. The recent acquisition of the China business will most likely affect cash flow but since it is a one-time event I again removed the charge from CWC.

Source: Starbucks Quarterly Reports

My emphasis when looking at the graph is to see a balance between positive and negative CWC. Starbucks growth has increased the necessary inventory over the years, but they kept the right balance between other current assets and liability changes, which is also shown in their bargaining power with suppliers. The investor should be aware of CWC when Starbucks is running the Chinese stores for the first year as company-operated stores.

To fill the story around the CWC, we now have to see how growth looked like over the years and how the share price reacted.

As stated before, the investor pays to have a right on the earnings of a company.

Source: Starbucks Annual Report

The graph above includes a lot of information, let us break it down. In the chart, we can see revenue, net income, share price, and earnings per share. The data over the past ten years has been normalized which means that standard deviation and average of each item has been used to standardize the data and make it comparable to each other. Share price should follow earnings per share pretty consistently because that is what the investor is paying for. The investor is paying a premium above the earnings to acquire the right to hold the share. The premium results from supply and demand of the market and is articulated through the P/E-ratio which is listed below.

Source: Morningstar.com

Price to earnings ratio was consistently in the 30 range for nearly ten years. EPS trendline slope for the ten years is 0.2569 while the share price trendline was 0.3126. The difference in the slopes means that investors got too hyped up over the years and continued to pay more for revenue growth (its trendline has a slope of 0.3159) then for the actual earnings. The conclusion is that top-line growth excites the investors and the businesses are succumbing to the excitement and want to grow as quickly as the market's demands. Bottom-line reaction to the top-line growth delays when the business tries to keep growing as fast as anticipated. In my previous Starbucks article, the asymmetry between top-line and bottom-line growth has been a problem for Starbucks in 2006-2009 where many stores were closed, and operations were streamlined.

Conclusion:

The current price might be a good entry point for new investors who want to own a company that will remain a good holding even in the case of a recession. When the recession occurs (please note that while confident that a recession will occur, it is impossible to say when it will happen), the investor should be prepared to continue his dollar-averaging program and buy shares continuously over a specific time-frame in the future. Starbucks plunge in valuation is an excellent opportunity to purchase the right on the income stream of a stable company. Investor's with a bigger stake in Starbucks should follow the China business more carefully than the passive investor. The active investor should observe how the switch between licensed stores to company-operated stores will affect the company's profitability and cash flow over the next 2-3 years. While the stores in China are going to be a risk factor, they are also the most significant opportunity for growth that Starbucks is facing right now. If they can streamline their business and keep track of customer wants, they have good chances of balanced growth and profitability.

