Stock And Bond Markets Return To 'Normal' As February Ends

The stock market has recovered most of its early-February losses and the major indexes are positive for the year, but we remain in a "washing machine" cycle, where many stocks are oscillating back and forth. This consolidation is healthy and any dip in good stocks should be viewed as a buying opportunity.

The other big news last week was that the 10-year Treasury bond refused to crack the 3% level and closed at 2.866% on Friday after hitting a high of 2.949% intraday on Wednesday. I have been watching the Treasury auctions closely and the bid-to-cover ratio remains very healthy, so I suspect that yields are finally settling down after rising in recent weeks. One of the catalysts for yields settling down is the fact that the U.S. dollar has strengthened in recent weeks. If the dollar continues to strengthen, then foreign buying pressure should help to keep Treasury yields from rising too much, since U.S. interest rates are much higher than in Europe and Japan. Overall, the fears of interest rates rising too fast are diminishing.

The Fed is Increasingly Bullish on the U.S. Economy

The stock market was rattled on Wednesday by the release of the minutes of the last Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, which painted a bullish outlook for U.S. economic growth. Specifically, the FOMC minutes said that the U.S. economy was growing faster than the Fed had previously estimated. These comments spooked some investors, since they interpreted those statements to mean that the Fed might raise key interest rates more aggressively than previously planned in the second half of 2018.

Their minutes did not directly refer to inflation, but the Fed's favorite inflation indicator, namely the core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index, has not hit its inflation target of 2% since 2011. It was running at a 1.5% annual rate in December. The PCE is updated quarterly and due to disappointing retail sales and home sales, it is unclear whether or not the core PCE will increase significantly. Minneapolis Fed President, Neel Kashkari, said on Wednesday that "We keep saying inflation is right around the corner and then it disappoints us." Economists are increasingly citing the "Amazon effect," in which online price competition is preventing retailers from raising prices, subsequently squelching inflation.

The Fed also released its semi-annual monetary report last Friday, signaling that it was unperturbed by the recent volatility in financial markets, reminding the market that it remains on track to gradually raise key interest rates throughout the year. Interestingly, this report said that the "overall vulnerabilities in the U.S. financial system remain moderate on balance." This is the first indication that new Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will likely be market-friendly during his much-awaited first Congressional testimony this week.

Another market-friendly comment in the Fed's semi-annual monetary report was that the measures of long-run inflation expectations have been generally stable and remain low by historical standards. This is a clear indication that the Fed remains supportive of financial markets and will gradually raise interest rates if market rates rise. I expect new Fed Chairman Powell to stick to the dovish script outlined in the Fed's semi-annual monetary report, which bodes well for a potentially bullish FOMC statement in mid-March.

News and Views from Our Latest Teleforum

Last Thursday, we held a one-hour Teleforum for about 2,000 callers. The title was "New Growth and Income Strategies in an Era of Market Volatility and Interest Rate Hikes." Early in the call, we polled the attendees on two questions, one about the general market and one about their favorite income strategy.

In the first poll, 46% thought the market would trend higher over the next 10 months, while only 7% thought it would close the year lower than where it is now, but that left 53% who thought it would be generally flat or they "didn't know" where the market would end the year. That was fairly encouraging to me, since it showed no great overwhelming bullish bias. It's good to be a little humble about where the market is going next. After all, we expected a correction, but we didn't expect it would come so fast!

I believe the market will continue rising due to rising earnings and a healthy economy. On the same day our call was held, the Conference Board reported that its leading economic index (LEI) surged 1% in January for the fourth straight monthly gain and the largest increase in three months. Economists were expecting the LEI to rise only 0.7% in January, so this was a pleasant surprise. Fully 8 of the 10 LEI components rose, led by building permits and financial components. Ataman Ozyildirim, the director of business cycles and growth research, said, "The leading indicators reflect an economy with widespread strengths coming from financial conditions, manufacturing, residential construction, and labor markets."

As for the second question, an overwhelming 80% of respondents thought the best income strategy was dividend-paying stocks in the S&P 500. Only 2% favored Treasury bonds or money market funds and about 3% favored utilities. The other 15% favored overseas stocks or other income alternatives. I am certainly in alignment with the 80% majority in this regard as we have been recommending dividend-paying stocks over bonds and Treasury instruments in these weekly letters for several years now.

With Corporate America repatriating cash from overseas, they will be able to buy back shares and raise dividends, so we expect dividend-paying stocks to continue as a favorable after-tax income strategy.

