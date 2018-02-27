2 Great Market Months Begin This Week

By Gary Alexander

March Madness begins Thursday. I'm not talking about basketball, but the end of this crazy month of February, when the first 10 days gave us a 10% correction and the rest of the month tried to erase it.

Specifically, we gained almost 8% in the first four weeks of the year, then we lost about 12% in two weeks, then gained 8% in two weeks, ending up about +2.5% for the year - a real roller-coaster ride:

File that data under "much ado about nothing." Looking forward, March is a better-than-average market month, while April is the #1 historical month for the last 50 years, according to the latest "Seasonality Report" by Bespoke Investment Group. Taken together, using the Dow Industrials, March and April comprise the best combination of two consecutive months over the last 50 years, according to Bespoke, with March averaging +1.20% and April at #1, averaging +2.04%. Over the last 20 years, according to Bespoke, March averages +1.80% and April averages +2.39%, but that comes in slightly behind the recent upsurge in the fall months, with October averaging +2.49% and November coming in at +1.87%.

I've just looked up the March/April combined gains over the last dozen years for both the S&P 500 and the Dow Industrials and I have found that they have risen 11 of 12 times (2015 was the sole exception):

March and April are seasonally strong for the same basic reason that November and December are strong - namely, taxes and good feelings. The Thanksgiving-to-New Year's holiday season brings us feasting, football, family, and tax-related trading. Likewise, the nation is overwhelmed with good feelings in March and April: The days are getting longer (set your clocks forward March 11), the snow starts melting, as do your heating bills. Flowers begin budding and many offices become transfixed with regional rivalries in March Madness office pools. And don't forget April 15, the deadline for funding various pension plans.

We're also coming up to the ninth anniversary of the start of this bull market on Monday, March 9, 2009. Some analysts tell us that the bull market is getting "long in the tooth" or senile - but the bears have been warning us of that for the last few years. Worried investors have lost a lot of gains listening to those bears.

The Fundamentals Still Point to a Rising Stock Market

Stock markets don't die of old age. They only die from recessions or deteriorating fundamentals. The fundamentals aren't perfect, but they're positive enough to deliver a strong March-April market surge - sufficient enough to deliver new all-time highs in the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrials by April 30.

The First-Quarter Small Business Optimism Index (SBOI) rose to 106.9, just shy of the 108 record set in 1983. Released on February 13 - the week after the market bloodbath - the SBOI reflected a business environment not fixated on Wall Street's melodramas. The SBOI was in a long-term funk (under 100) during Mr. Obama's eight years in office. It was mired at 94.9 in October 2016, right before the election, but it shot up after the election. In a single quarter, it leaped to 105.9 in the first quarter of 2017. When business owners are confident, they tend to hire, expand, advertise, and create other new start-up efforts.

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary.

The Best Earnings in Years (and Better to Come). While the stock market was careening down 10% in about six trading days in early February, wave after wave of exceptional earnings reports were coming in. FactSet reported last Friday that 74% of the S&P 500 companies reported positive EPS surprises and 78% reported positive sales surprises, the highest percentage since FactSet began tracking this metric in 2008. For Q4'17, the blended earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 was +14.8% over the same quarter in 2016, the highest quarterly earnings growth rate since Q3'11. On December 31, estimated growth was just 11%.

Forward earnings look even better. Last week (in "Soarin' Fundamentals for Stocks," February 21, 2018), Yardeni Research reported that the forward earnings of the S&P 500, 400, and 600 have increased by 9.5%, 8.3%, and 10.4%, respectively, since the passage of the tax act. Over the past eight weeks, says Yardeni, analysts have increased their 2018 estimates for S&P 500 earnings by $10.62 to $156.88 per share. Their consensus estimate for 2019 is up $11.60 to $172.67 over the same period. Due to rising earnings guidance and falling stock prices, the S&P 500's forward 12-month P/E ratio is now only 17.

Repatriated earnings from the new tax bill keep flowing in from more and more big-name corporate giants. According to Yardeni Research, "We find it hard to believe that the stock market suddenly has a liquidity problem given that a couple of trillion dollars in corporate earnings retained abroad are about to be repatriated …. The cumulative total of such earnings of nonfinancial corporations since Q1-1986 through Q3-2017 is $3.5 trillion. A significant portion of these funds is expected to come back and be used for share buybacks and dividend payments," two major drivers of the current bull market.

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary.

These repatriated earnings mean the federal government will collect more tax revenue this fiscal year than last year. Lower tax rates generate more tax revenues, defying most political pundits. On December 27, I predicted "Tax Collections will RISE by $150 Billion (4%) or More in 2018." So far, I am right. January brought in $361 billion in tax revenues and a $49 billion budget surplus. On February 7, however, our deeply divided Congress used the debt ceiling and a threatened government shutdown to agree to spend a lot more borrowed money - $300 billion more over the next two years - to keep government doors open.

Sorry to end on a sour note, but this new spending, combined with the Fed raising rates and reducing its holdings of U.S. Treasury securities by $180 billion this fiscal year and $360 billion in fiscal'19 - promises to increase our deficit from a devilish $666 billion in fiscal'17 to perhaps $1 trillion in FY'19. This will wrongly be blamed on the tax cuts, when it should be blamed on higher spending. This will tend to slow the economy, perhaps causing a recession as we go into the 2020 election year. Shame on you, Congress!

Disclosure: *Navellier may hold securities in one or more investment strategies offered to its clients.

Disclaimer: Please click here for important disclosures located in the "About" section of the Navellier & Associates profile that accompany this article.