MuleSoft - Welcome To The Portfolio

Both Mulesoft and New Relic are great companies to own to be exposed to this space.

MuleSoft (MULE) is on a mission to help organizations change and innovate faster by making it "easy to connect to the world's applications, data, and devices." - MuleSoft 10-K.

There is a new era of business. Yes, this time it is different, but not in the normal cliché way. We are not talking about a new era of valuation of equities, but more of a fundamental difference in how businesses run their operations. The convergence of major technological forces - mobile, social, software as a service (with cool acronyms like this - SaaS), cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), and big data, are driving disruption across nearly all industries. This creates the need to connect these new and increasingly distributed technologies.

As for investors, it is a tough time. We must be willing to learn and understand what these more obscure companies do, and how they earn their revenue. Much like biotech stocks, if you don't understand the science, it makes investing in new companies perilous at best and reckless at worst. MuleSoft, through its AnyPoint Design Center, provides intuitive, low friction development tools that make it easy to design and test APIs.

At this point, one of two things just happened. Either you just said "Duh, we know that and know all about MuleSoft.", Or you just said, "What's an API?" I'm speaking to the 2nd half - so if you know all about APIs then skip on down.

What's an API?

API is an acronym for Application Programming Interface. It is software that allows two applications to talk to each other. When you use Instagram, SnapChat, check the weather on your phone, you're using an API.

Think of it like a restaurant. There is a large menu you can choose from. The waiter helps with your choices, then takes your request to the kitchen. Your order is made and the waiter returns with your meal. The waiter would be the API that makes this connection possible.

In a real world example, let's say you need to book a flight. You could then interact with the company's website to see what seats are available, the price, cabin class, as well as other variables. But what if you are not using the airline's website? Expedia and Kayak, to name a few, aggregate this data across several airlines' databases. The travel service interacts with the airline's API. Just like your helpful waiter, the online travel service gets the information you need, which can then be shown to you in the most updated, relevant format.

APIs also add a layer of security. Your phone's data is never fully exposed to the server, and likewise, the server is never fully exposed to your phone. They share data in packets and only what is necessary. APIs are a large part of many companies' revenues. Major companies like Google (GOOG), eBay (EBAY), Amazon (AMZN) are just a few examples of companies that make money from their APIs.

The Modern API has specific characteristics. From MuleSoft's website - it describes the modern API as follows.

Modern APIs adhere to standards (typically HTTP and REST), that are developer-friendly, easily accessible and understood broadly.

They are treated more like products than code. They are designed for consumption for specific audiences (e.g., mobile developers), they are documented, and they are versioned in a way that users can have certain expectations of its maintenance and lifecycle.

Because they are much more standardized, they have a much stronger discipline for security and governance, as well as monitored and managed for performance and scale.

As any other piece of productized (buzzword alert) software, the modern API has its own software development lifecycle (SDLC) of designing, testing, building, managing, and versioning. Also, modern APIs are well documented for consumption and versioning.

MuleSoft, through its AnyPoint Platform, helps companies design great APIs. Got it? Great, you now know more than most market makers trading the stock.

Let's Talk Numbers

As you may imagine, the market for APIs and the software to create and monitor them is growing rapidly. According to ZION Market Research, the global API management market accounted for around $609 million in 2016. It is expected to reach $3.43 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 33.4%.

Rapidly increasing the popularity of web APIs paired with the mounting demand for private and public APIs are the major factors expected to drive the API management market significantly over the analysis period. In addition, mobility and apps explosion is another key factor favoring the global API market growth massively. - Zion™ Market Research

Another study provided by ReportsnReports has the CAGR for API management at 34.4% from 2016 to 2021.

That's a nice tailwind. I like my markets to grow "massively".

MuleSoft is one of several companies competing in the API design and management space. I don't know if it has the absolute best mousetrap, but its AnyPoint Platform is winning customers and driving sales faster than the market is growing.

The company grew revenues from $110.25 million in 2015 to $296.45 million for fiscal 2017. Gross profit margin for 2017 was 72.6%. MuleSoft went public in the first quarter of 2017 and currently has $347.28 million in cash. The company carries no debt.

Guidance

On the company's conference call, it expected revenue of $87 million to $90 million for Q1 2018. For the full year, it is forecasting growth of 40% to $415 million. I think these numbers are conservative. Digging into the 10-K, they revealed important customer information that we can utilize to build our revenue model.

As of December 31, 2017 2016 2015 1,286 1,071 839 Year Ended December 31, 2017 2016 2015 (In thousands) Average subscription and support revenue per customer $ 185 $ 143 $ 105

Year Ended December 31, 2017 2016 2015 Dollar-based net retention rate 119 % 117 % 121 %

These numbers reveal the following. Each customer, from their subscription revenue model, paid them $185,000 in 2017. With 1,286 customers, that came to a subscription revenue of $237.98 million. Taking a relatively modest 20% growth in customers - that would take customers to 1,543. This seems realistic and in line with prior years.

The revenue per customer has increased from $105,000 in 2015, to $143,000 in 2016, and ended at $185,000 in 2017. So not only are they adding new customers but each customer is buying more services and spending has increased.

An impressive final stat from above is the dollar-based net retention rate. This compares the same customer over a trailing 4 quarter (1-year) period. It means, on average, for 2017, a customer increased their spending with MuleSoft by 119%. What this implies is that the average subscription revenue per customer will increase substantially. Moving along the previous curve of 36% growth in average sub revenue in 2016 to 29.4% in 2017 - we can easily see 23% growth in this number for 2018. That would give an average subscription revenue per customer of $227,550. This would provide a subscription revenue number of $351.1 million for 2018.

For the professional service and other revenue, that has grown at a faster pace than subscription revenue. As a percentage of subscription revenue, professional service revenue grew from 22.8% of sub revenue to 24.5% of sub revenue. Just modeling this to stay consistent, and not increase, would still show a revenue of $86 million. Combined with subscription revenue, MuleSoft should be able to clock in at $437 million for 2018. This number is above its 2018 guidance of $405 million to $415 million.

The company continues to guide to $1 billion in revenue by 2021. I think it is well on track to make that number. MuleSoft has turned the corner on cash flow and is now cash flow positive. It hedged that a hair in the conference call saying that -

"Free cash flow in Q4 was a positive $7.6 million as compared to negative $10.9 million a year ago, due to realizing leverage in the business and healthy collections. Remember that our operating cash flow has meaningful variability from quarter-to-quarter, due to a number of moving parts, including the seasonality of our billing and expense cycles."

But generally, I would expect it to begin building cash this year. Its estimated non-GAAP net loss per share will be between $.07 and $.09, but from the revenue calculations above - we could see break even. It's a minor point, but it will be a nice threshold to cross.

A comparison company - New Relic

I wrote my first buy recommendation on New Relic (NEWR) in July of last year, with the stock at $43. Back then New Relic's market cap was $2.4 billion. New Relic has since moved up to $72 and has a $4 billion market cap. New Relic is not a competitor of MuleSoft directly, but it is attached to the same train of growing IT spending in the modern app market. In today's world - your digital brand is your business. New Relic helps companies monitor, store, collect and analyze massive amounts of data in real time so they can better understand their application performance. Thus, it can improve customers' digital experience and achieve business success.

Both MuleSoft and New Relic have nearly the same market cap. MULE is at $3.77 billion and New Relic is at $4.0 billion.

MULE NEWR Difference Market Cap $3.77B $4.0B (-$.23B) TTM Price change 25.17% 97.75% (72.58%) Cash on Hand $347.29M $233.02M +114.27M Revenue TTM $296.45M $314.09M ($17.64M) Revenue Last Qtr $88.7M $91.8M ($3.1M) Last QTR GM% 71.2% 84% (12.8%) Non- GAAP last Qtr Gain -$16M +$2.7M (-$18.7M) Sales Growth last Qtr 60% 35% +25% Sequential Qtr Sales growth 14.3% 8% +6.3%

NEWR is currently more profitable, with slightly higher sales. New Relic also has much higher gross margins. On a non-GAAP basis, NEWR has already turned the corner on profitability.

But the big difference is the growth rate. MULE is growing at a faster percentage and is forecast to hit $1 billion in sales a year before NEWR.

MULE data by YCharts

As you can see, both companies are on the right track. They will both benefit from the transformational landscape of business today. The good news is that this isn't prom night - you can take them both. No need to choose one or the other. I'll let them each race to a $10 billion market cap. Personally, I'm hoping for a photo finish. Welcome to the portfolio MULE. You are a bit pricey, but the prettiest stocks always are.

In order to manage MULE's high growth rate, the company recently added valuable experience to their Board of Directors. Airware CEO, Yvonne Wassenaar and Guidewire CEO, Marcus Ryu have joined the board. Of note - Yvonne Wassenaar was the CIO of... you guessed it - New Relic. She certainly can give great advice on a rapidly growing enterprise. Hey, New Relic and MULE, if you guys just wanted to go ahead and get together and make an apps powerhouse company - I wouldn't object.

Good luck, as always. Buying high priced stocks can be rewarding, but a bit riskier. Please feel free (because it is) to follow as I will update any trades in my blog.

