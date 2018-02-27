Why U.S. Nuclear And MIFTEC Will Win The $17 Billion Radioisotope Race

US Nuclear and MIFTEC have a revolutionary new way to produce large amounts of isotopes safely and at half today’s cost.

Global radioisotope production capacity is currently maxed out at $10 billion due to shortages and projected $17 billion in 2021.

US Nuclear (OTCPK:UCLE) has positioned itself with the world’s leader in nuclear fusion to become a dominant provider of scarce, costly, and essential radioisotopes used to diagnose cancer and heart disease and to treat cancer with cobalt 50. If successful, as is expected by MIFTI/MIFTEC and US Nuclear, sales and shares of US Nuclear could be impacted greatly.

Following the shutdown of an aging Canadian nuclear reactor in late 2016, a report from National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine warned of a worsening shortage of key medical isotopes used in nuclear imaging scans. If the shortage is realized, doctors could be forced to delay procedures that rely on these isotopes. Issued in January 2017, the report warns of a shortage of Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) and Technetium-99m (Tc-99m) following the October 2016 shutdown of Canada’s National Research Universal reactor in Chalk River, Ontario, which produced a major share of the world’s medical radioisotopes.

Even with the shortages, the global radioisotope market was still valued at $9.6 billion in 2016, with medical radioisotopes accounting for about 80% of this, and it is projected to reach about $17 billion by 2021.

Propelled by persistent supply problems and fears that terrorists could seize American uranium en route to foreign facilities, President Barack Obama signed legislation in 2013 prodding American companies into the medical-isotope business. The race is on now, and the article, “Inside The Global Race To Deliver A Vital Radioactive Isotope Used To Detect Cancer” tells the story about the competition. Leading the race in terms of funding are the $100 million Janesville plant being built by SHINE Medical Technologies with $25 million in federal funds and NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes in Beloit, which has been awarded $50 million in federal grants.

Eight particle accelerators that can produce radioisotopes have been designed for the Janesville plant, which the Nuclear Regulatory Agency approved for construction in 2016, but SHINE is still faced with the difficult task of raising considerable private capital, also a daunting challenge to eager entrants like NorthStar and Nordion, an Ottawa-based company with aggressive plans to enter the Moly-99 market.

The problem with the path that SHINE, NorthStar and Nordion are following is that they are all using old technology of fission based nuclear reactors or extremely expensive particle accelerators to create the neutron flux that is needed to create the isotopes. The technology using particle accelerators is dated, very expensive, and is not efficient for creating large quantities of radioisotopes. Furthermore, particle accelerators and nuclear reactors are challenged with concern of safety issues from the excessive radiation they emit. Fusion generators are safe.

Why US Nuclear and MIFTEC Will Win the Race

US Nuclear and MIFTEC are the only ones using the powerful nuclear process of fusion instead of the older fission reactors or particle accelerators. MIFTEC's parent company, MIFTI Nuclear Fusion, was recognized and awarded by the US Department of Energy, ARPA-E for their innovative approach and rapid progress towards fusion energy, which could provide a nearly limitless supply of clean, domestic power. MIFTI has shown that its Staged Z-Pinch fusion technique will produce high neutron flux, which in turn can be used to produce large quantities of medical radioisotopes.

The world renowned Sandia Labs and UCSD already have two such experimental Z-pinch Fusion reactors in operation. A new compact, higher powered machine that is believed to be capable of producing large commercial volumes of radioisotopes is now being designed by leading experts in this field and is projected to be operational within 24 months provided funding does not slow down.

Jerry Simmons, MIFTI/MIFTEC CEO, has spent decades working on nuclear fusion solutions. Prior to MIFTI/MIFTEC, Mr. Simmons was co-founder and Director of heavily funded TAE Technologies, previously known as Tri-Alpha Energy, where projects required hundreds of millions of dollars and only the most brilliant scientists. Seeing a quicker path to success, Mr. Simmons founded MIFTI and with great interest and pursuit from academia, he assembled the greatest minds in nuclear fusion that have captured the attention and funding from the Department of Energy ARPA-E. The MIFTI team is recognized as the “best in class” by academia, industry and government.

The MIFTI website says, "MIFTI knows of no other non-proliferating, fusion-based company currently in the nuclear medicine space. We are well-positioned to fundamentally change how radio-pharmaceuticals are produced and distributed, and thus dominate a critical segment of the multi-billion-dollar nuclear medicine industry."

On December 07, 2017, US Nuclear Corp. signed a letter of intent with MIFTEC to become the exclusive contractor to manufacture medical isotope generators in the nuclear medicine market. According to a recent announcement, US Nuclear will acquire a 10% ownership interest in MIFTEC and will likely increase their stake in coming months.

Financials

US Nuclear filed a 10Q for the quarter and 9 months ending 12-31-2017.

Current assets of $1,667,190 were comfortably more than current liabilities of $831,829.

Sales for the 9 months increased from $1,649,061 to $2,061,687,

Most notably is the absence of debt. US Nuclear reports it is “debt free” which opens the door to additional financing when needed.

Net income was close to breakeven with a small loss of $22,497 reported.

Risk factors

The most significant risks appear to be:

Whether or not the new MIFTEC technology works. It has already demonstrated in existing machines that it produces large amounts of neutron flux that make the isotopes.

Can management raise the necessary capital? They have already demonstrated the ability to previously raise large sums and with this breakthrough that is a fraction of the cost of competing technologies, the odds are in their favor.

Are regulatory approvals a barrier? Since the fusion process does not use radioactive uranium 235 or 238, and since it uses only isotopes in hydrogen in seawater that are much safer, regulatory approvals are not expected to be an issue.

Patent infringement lawsuits. MIFTI/MIFTEC have licensed the patented technology from the California University system.

Conclusion

If US Nuclear and MIFTEC are successful as planned, with a 10% interest or greater, US Nuclear sales have the potential to grow from $2 million per year to over several hundred million as the market pulls their isotopes in to fill big unmet needs. In an interview, both US Nuclear and MIFTI/MIFTEC expect it to take about 24 months to have the machine operational and producing large quantities of radioisotopes. A substantial runway of significant news events is expected during this time.

A sales increase of this magnitude would likely have an enormous impact on the valuation of US Nuclear share price. US Nuclear reports under 14 million shares outstanding with a float of less than 2 million shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.