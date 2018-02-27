China's Momentous Backtrack

Over the weekend, China's Communist Party proposed amending the country's constitution to remove the provision that the President and Vice President "shall serve no more than two consecutive terms."

The proposed amendment will have to be ratified by the National People's Congress (NPC) in March - even though the NPC has never failed to ratify anything proposed by the CCP Politburo. That means President Xi Jinping will be free to serve indefinitely as China's head of state, which is a huge backtrack, given that his predecessors for the past 20 years had a limit of two five-year terms.

Before the historic visit of Secretary Henry Kissinger and President Richard Nixon to China, their political and economic structure could hardly be distinguished from today's North Korea. After 46 years of reforms and changes in policy since then, the PRC developed its economy to be the second largest in the world and emerged as a global superpower. Still, a free market economy and a totalitarian political system have many inherent conflicts and ultimately are headed for a nasty collision.

Because of their economic successes, one would have thought that the Chinese were moving towards reforming their political system. Instead they are making a giant step backwards, which ultimately may harm them economically. Term limits have the simple purpose to provide the necessary checks and balances when it comes to any government structure. Removing term limits is the same as institutionalizing conflicts of interest between those of a single individual and those of the country.

This momentous political backtrack comes at a precarious time for the Chinese economy. While the Chinese government has stabilized the yuan exchange rate and plugged the massive outflows of foreign exchange reserves that China began to experience in 2014, I think the Chinese economy is not out of the woods yet. The odds are strong that President Xi with his soon-limitless reign will run into a giant deleveraging process that is guaranteed to produce a nasty recession. He will be blamed for this unfortunate event, which would ultimately be his downfall. The Chinese Politburo is known to intervene in precarious political and economic situations so, term limits or not, Xi's cling to power is not unlimited.

Due to the extreme intervention in the economy and financial markets by the Chinese authorities, many market-driven indicators in China do not give signals that would be reliable in normal capitalistic systems. We know the exchange rate is controlled by the People's Bank of China and the Chinese have also been tightening capital controls, but the stock market may very well have been propped up, too.

The Shanghai Composite index has not managed to recover in the past two years what it lost in the single month of January 2016, when malfunctioning circuit breakers on mainland stock exchanges caused quite a repercussion in global markets. The reason why I think the Chinese government may be intervening in the Chinese stock market is that other indexes, like the small-cap Shenzhen Chinext Price Index (symbol: 399006), have long taken out those climactic January 2016 lows and are virtually moving in the opposite direction of the Shanghai Composite as the Chinese authorities have been "stabilizing" the economy.

I have never seen a situation where the small cap index is going down - for two years! - while the large cap index is going up, albeit in weak fashion. This type of a divergence smells of government intervention, which is something that the Chinese authorities are famous for.

I think China will end up in a nasty recession simply because I think they have a credit bubble that has now burst. The Chinese authorities are clamping down on unregulated lending and overall credit growth, but it is precisely such lending that caused the Chinese economy to grow as much as it did over the last decade. If one counts credible estimates of shadow banking leverage, China's total debt-to-GDP ratio is close to 400%. At the turn of the century, that credit metric was about 100%. A deleveraging cycle that brings that credit metric into more sustainable territory is sure to produce a recession, or a similar outcome to the Asian Crisis that saw such a deleveraging cycle 20 years ago.

Commodity Prices are Key

The CRB Commodity Index is at a crossroads. The 180-200 area has served as a support area in prior problematic periods for the world economy, including the Asian Crisis in 1998 and the Wall Street Crash of 2008. The latest (2015) crash in commodity prices was clearly driven by China's economic slowdown. Given that China is the #1 or #2 consumer of most commodities, any renewed weakness in the Chinese economy is likely to show up in the CRB Index since commodity prices are significantly more difficult to doctor than the level of the Shanghai Composite Index, given the global nature of commodity trading.

I have great difficulty seeing a positive year for the CRB Index in a year the Federal Reserve is poised to accelerate its rate tightening cycle, which should be supportive of the U.S. dollar. Higher interest rates and a stronger dollar exchange rate have not supported commodity prices in the past, nor have they supported the broader emerging markets universe. On top of that, if the Chinese credit bubble unravelling accelerates in 2018, it should show up in the prices of major commodities, like it did in late 2014 through 2016.

