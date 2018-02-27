Bank Of New York Mellon Evaluation: Dividend And Value

Introduction:

Bank of New York Mellon (BK) is the oldest, longest standing bank in the history of America. It was founded over two centuries ago in 1784, withstanding the test of time accompanied by a handful of economic crises. Bank of New York Mellon is posed to start returning more capital and equity to shareholders and likely start to significantly increase its dividend payouts. With the Federal Funds rate on the rise, banks will generate more equity for their shareholders.

Qualitative Analysis:

Bank of New York Mellon has an incredible brand to say the least. When it comes to money, people want to feel comfortable knowing that their banks and financial institutions are stable and offer security. As stated above, Bank of New York Mellon was founded in 1784 and has withstood all of the economic ups and downs this country has seen. When looking for a company with stability and longevity, Bank of New York Mellon easily meets the requirements. Bank stability is extraordinarily important, especially after the late 2007-2008 recession that resulted in tax subsidized bank bailouts. Bank of New York Mellon has a CET1 ratio of 12.3. They have a capital structured that represents absolute stability, as well as an institution that is reinvesting and focused on building equity.

Bank of New York Mellon has also been show growth and margin improvement without the impact of higher Fed rates coming to fruition. From FY15 to FY16 they increased their return on equity by 1%. While that may not seem like a lot, growth is a great sign to see considering their main growth catalyst is going to be noticeable increases in interest rates, which has yet to happen. They are also demonstrating efficiency and operational improvement as their FY15 EPS were $2.71 and their FY16 EPS were $3.15. Bank of New York Mellon’s perhaps most impressive improvement is their increase in net interest revenue, growing by 9% in 4Q15. Again, this is an incredible development as 9% growth in any area is impressive, however, it is particularly nice to see due to the fact that when interest rates increase, their net interest revenue will likely see double-digit growth. Bank of New York Mellon also improved pre-tax operating margin by 2% in 2016 and reduced noninterest expenses by $216(in millions).

Quantitative Analysis:

Bank of New York Mellon has been improving operationally, increasing revenue in the last twelve months by 6.30%. Their operational improvement and efficiency combined with the Federal Funds rate set for at least three rate hikes in 2018 leads me to believe that Bank of New York Mellon will be able to increase revenue for the next three years at a CAGR of 8%. I will run a discounted cash forecast using the 10-Year Treasury note as my discount rate, which is currently 2.9%. Bank of New York Mellon currently has a trailing twelve month revenue of $15,605 (in millions). With a discounted growth rate of 5.1%, Bank of New York Mellon would have a FY20 year-end revenue of $18,116 (in millions). Their current net margin is 25.35%, however, because of business and economic developments discussed above, I believe they will be able to achieve a 27% net margin by FY20 year-end. This would give us a FY20 year-end net income of $4,891 (in millions) and a FY20 year-end EPS of $4.83. The major banks have a rough P/E ratio average of 17. If we use that multiplier, which I believe is appropriate, Bank of New York Mellon has a FY20 year-end intrinsic value of $82.11 per share. This represents a 44.30% upside in price per share value.

Current Market Price $56.90 FY20 Intrinsic Value $82.11

Current Dividend Payout $0.96 FY20 Dividend Forecast (Low) $1.15 FY20 Dividend Forecast (Medium) $1.35 FY20 Dividend Forecast (High) $1.55

Dividend Evaluation:

Currently Bank of New York Mellon is paying out a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share, or $0.96 per share annually. With trailing twelve month EPS of $3.42 a $0.96 annual dividend represents a .28 payout ratio. Between Bank of New York Mellon’s capital position, already massive size, ability to generate more capital and equity via rising interest rates, I believe we will see double digit dividend increases through higher payout ratios corresponding with increased earnings. I believe by FY20 year-end, Bank of New York Mellon will increase its payout ratio to .30. With my forecasted FY20 year-end earnings above, we would have an annual dividend payment of $1.45 per share. With their current annual dividend payment of $0.96 per share, the $1.45 annual dividend payment would represent a 3-Year CAGR of 14.75%. This would also represent a 3-Year forward dividend yield of 2.55% if purchased at the current market price of $56.90 per share. Overall, I believe Bank of New York Mellon is going to ramp up their dividend payouts in the near future due to their operational improvement combined with interest rate increases just on the horizon. My forecast isn’t modest but I do believe it is achievable.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, Bank of New York Mellon is in a great position to increase shareholder equity and dividend payouts with the recent economic developments ahead, as well as their general improvement operationally. Bank of New York Mellon has been around for over two centuries and I don’t see them going anywhere anytime soon. They have a massive customer base, providing services in 35 different countries. Their massive global presence, incredible longevity, operational improvement, and economic developments increasing interest rates, make me quite confident that Bank of New York Mellon won’t just return generous capital gain to its shareholders, but also become a generous source of dividend income. For these reasons I believe Bank of New York Mellon will a FY20 year-end price target of $75.00 per share accommodated by an annual dividend anywhere from $1.25-$1.45 per share.

