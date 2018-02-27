Visa's Massive Share Repurchases Are Locking Investors Into Low Returns

Visa has returned $33.2 billion to shareholders over the past five years, 81% in the form of share repurchases.

Visa is a wonderful asset-light business that has seen share prices more than triple in five years, revenues grow at 11.6% a year, and operating income grow at 13.3%.

Visa (NYSE:V) is a wonderful business. As with any company, there are competitive threats looming on the horizon, hungry competitors trying to eat its lunch, and the ever-present temptation of complacency. Things could go wrong, and in a sense, this article is about one such threat: capital allocation decisions.

I will frame my discussion of Visa by first reviewing the previous five years of financial statements. I'll observe meaningful trends on the income statement, balance sheet, and cash flow statement. I'll then discuss a rough tax cut adjustment, and then I'll explore the effects of previous share repurchases on current per/share values as well as the implied assumptions Visa's board of directors is making by continuing to allocate most of its free cash flow to share repurchases.

Income Statement

Revenues have increased at an 11.6% CAGR over the past five years. This is likely a higher number than can be achieved in the next five years as a significant portion of growth came from the purchase of Visa Europe. Operating margins have averaged 61.7% over the five years, dipping briefly following the purchase of Visa Europe and scaling up as the two companies achieved merger synergies. Net income margin averaged a robust 41.5% but has fallen in recent years as the Visa Europe business achieves lower margins. Visa's CFO indicated net income margins can be expected to jump 6-8% because of the tax cut.

Balance Sheet

Visa earned over $30 billion in net income over the past five years. Meanwhile, its common equity has increased only $5.8 billion. We'll see on the cash flow statement that this differential has been distributed to shareholders.

Other quick points to note: We see Visa took on $16 billion of debt in 2015 to finance its June 2016 purchase of Visa Europe. Net Debt/EBITDA is less than 1x, so there is virtually no concern about debt. Despite an 11% revenue CAGR, we can see that net fixed assets have only increased 6.4%, so the business's asset base is clearly scalable. Tangible long-term assets are mostly cash-like investments that can be tapped if there is a liquidity crunch. Net working capital decreased over the past five years, which tells us that Visa needs almost no cash to grow, and therefore, access to capital is not a significant barrier to growth as it is in more asset-intensive businesses.

Cash Flow Statement

The cash flow statement is my favorite statement to view over time because it clears away much of the noise from the business. An investor can see the sources and uses of a business's cash and decide if they want a piece of the action.

Above, we can see that Visa generated $35 billion in cash from operations over the past five years. Due to temporary distortions that can be caused by balance sheet movements and interest payments, I adjust for these factors in a line I call, Unlevered P&L Cash Generation or "UPLCG." Visa has relatively few distortions, so it is functionally the same as the GAAP measurement of operating cash flow, and I view it as having grown at a 16% CAGR over the past five years.

The other major source of cash for the business has been a net borrowing of $16.6 billion primarily to finance Visa Europe.

How has the company used the collective $51.6 billion? It has invested $13.6 billion of cash into capitalized equipment and businesses, including about $10 billion of cash for Visa Europe. (The remaining ~$5 billion was issued in equity.) The company has also grown its cash balance by $4.5 billion. The other major uses of cash have been $27 billion in stock repurchases and $6.2 billion in dividends.

The company has returned 94.5% of its organically generated cash to equity holders over the past five years, with 76.8% of cash flow returned in the form of share repurchases and 17.7% as dividends.

Visa's History of Share Repurchases

Visa has one of the most complex capital structures that I have seen. The reasons make sense and result from Visa's history of being owned collectively by major banks, splitting from Visa Europe, being reintegrated, and trying to fairly split the costs of legacy litigation. Fortunately, for Visa analysts, all five classes of Visa's preferred and common shares are convertible into Class A common shares, and the company publishes this number in each 10-K and 10-Q.

Below, I have bridged the shares outstanding over the past five years (shares amounts have been adjusted to reflect the 1:4 split in 1Q 2015). Visa has repurchased 404 million shares, paid 22 million shares of equity compensation, donated 2 million shares to the Visa Foundation, and diluted original owners by 67 million shares for the Visa Europe acquisition.

Note: The book value impact of repurchases is $170 million less than the cash used for repurchases from the cash flow section. Visa repurchased $170 million of shares that it donated to the Visa Foundation. Those shares appreciated in value $14 million between the time of repurchase and donation.

Impact of Share Repurchases

If you hold market cap constant, shares would trade at $104.80/share, or $18.13 per share less if Visa had not repurchased shares.

The company has spent $11.52/share on repurchases over the past five years.

The market is crediting Visa with $6.61/share in value creation for repurchasing shares.

EPS without share repurchases would be $2.61/share vs. $3.06/share.

Visa's Five-Year Per-Share Performance

Given Visa's history of steadily repurchasing shares, I find it useful to re-examine many of the metrics we looked at above on a per/share basis. (Note, all per share amounts are calculated by dividing the relevant metric by the ending balance of shares. I do not replicate the GAAP weighted average share calculations, so there will be deviations from GAAP calculated EPS and book value per share.)

As we can see, share count shrinks about 2% per year on average, and so we can expect per share growth rates to outperform the underlying growth rate. Indeed, revenue growing at 11.6% annually grows at 13.9% annually on a per share basis. Net income growing at an 8.8% annual clip transforms into an 11.1% per share growth rate. My favorite measure of UPLCG clocks in at an 18.4% per share growth rate.

However, toward the bottom of the chart, we can see storm clouds brewing. Visa started our period trading at 3.9x book value and ended trading at 8.8x book. The PE ratio has increased from 27.5x to 41.1x. For a company that has just authorized an incremental $7.5 billion share repurchase, shareholders need to be analyzing whether we're lighting our collective capital on fire by repurchasing shares above their intrinsic value.

As can be seen from my valuation dashboard, Visa's market cap is $287 billion given Friday's close at $122.93/share. With net debt of $8.5 billion, the enterprise value clocks in at $295.5 billion. Shares are trading at a 3.1% free cash flow to market cap yield or 21.2x enterprise value/EBITDA. With a P/E ratio north of 40, the share price is looking overvalued.

Adjusting for Tax Cut Impact

On its most recent earnings call, CFO Vasant Prabhu discussed the new tax law's impact on Visa. The tax cut reduces tax rates by 8% resulting in $1 billion of after-tax benefits. Prabhu indicated that Visa plans to use 1% of the 8% for additional expenses, leaving approximately 7% or $875 million flowing through to shareholders.

To adjust for tax cuts, I will simply increase my estimates of net income, FCF, and UPLCG by $875 million. This has the effect of increasing all the income and cash flow yield calculations by 0.3% and dropping the P/E ratio to 35.8x. These ratios are a little less elevated but, still, do not include a margin of safety.

Valuation: Potential Future Returns

As we shift to think about Visa's future, it is important to remember that the tax cut should be thought of as a step function rather than a sustained acceleration of growth. For companies that were previously capital constrained, the additional capital from the tax cut can be profitably reinvested. But for Visa, it was not short of capital. Every conceivable growth initiative should already have been funded, and incremental capital is being funneled into the dividend and share repurchases. The tax cut may drive increased spending for Visa's customers, and that would accelerate top-line growth, but I find it difficult to quantify and will leave that up to my readers.

To take a stab at expected future returns, I made the following assumptions.

Margins hold steady after adjusting for the tax cut, so cash flow and net income grow at the same rates.

The company continues to return 95% of cash flow to equity holders using 77% for share repurchases and 18% for dividends.

Share price grows steadily, and Visa's management repurchases all shares at the mid-point price for the year.

This leaves me with two remaining variables for the tables below, the rate of growth in net income as well as the average PE ratio over the next five years.

I've highlighted in green the 16% cash flow CAGR that Visa experienced over the past five years and the approximate 35x PE ratio the stock trades at now, adjusted for the tax cut. A shareholder's expected IRR can be estimated from the following table. I've highlighted in orange the scenario that I would be willing to underwrite. Unfortunately, I think Visa shareholders will be disappointed in the next five years.



The other question is what price is an appropriate entry point for Visa? I've provided three tables below for investors with target returns of 5%, 10%, and 12.5%. It uses the same framework and allows an investor to choose the P/E ratio and growth rate they feel is most appropriate. Each table then backs into the appropriate share price. For instance, if you're willing to take a 5% return, believe Visa will average a 25 PE ratio and grow at 8% over the next five years, then you'll be willing to pay $127.03/share. If, on the other hand, you want a 12.5% return and are willing to assume an average 20 PE ratio and an 8% growth rate, then you'll wait until Visa hits $76.68/share before hitting buy.



Conclusion

It's easy, given the numbers calculated above, to misunderstand my conviction on Visa. I am reticent to sell my shares, and I am not recommending a sell, especially if you're a dividend investor. I do think there are significantly better investments in which you can currently choose to allocate capital, and I think management is destroying potential shareholder value repurchasing shares at prices meaningfully above $100/share. I see headwinds in the overall market as interest rates rise and the Fed unwinds its balance sheet. These massive macro moves will continue to pull back on equity valuations.

Visa's valuation metrics are stretched. While there appears to be massive potential future growth, I'm not willing to underwrite growth rates over 10% far into the future. PE ratios well into the 30s will demand continued high growth, and investors run the risk of both multiple-contraction and slowed growth. On a risk-adjusted basis, I see much more risk than opportunity in Visa's shares at these prices.

Frankly, there are too many individual situations to discuss who should hold, buy, or sell. I hope my article was useful, especially if it has been a while since you reviewed Visa's valuation. I find soaring share prices induce complacency, and I'll have to figure out if my own research prompts any changes for my own holdings.

Bonus Charts

