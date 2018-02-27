The Tile Shop - Is There Value Left In The Shares?

A deep and long turnaround is underway. But at the current price, there may be value in the shares.

The founder of The Tile Shop has returned to the interim CEO role to restore the company to its roots.

The Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) reported a quarter that can fairly be described as an unmitigated disaster. Shares of the company proceeded to conduct themselves accordingly – promptly dropping by one-third. This move is on top of declines from previous quarterly disappointments. The chart tells the tale.

With enough gaps to send a dentist on a Caribbean vacation, TTS has crashed to new lows. It is not uncommon to see a stock gap down on news, but this many, and in such short time, really shows just how out of tune the market’s expectations were with reality.

So, what happened?

The Tile Shop has over 4,000 quality tile and natural stone selections. In addition to just tiles, they offer coordinating finishing pieces and installation materials. Via the company’s website, and in store real-life settings, customers can visualize how the products will look after installation.

Examining the latest quarterly results, there was quite a bit of rough news.

Comparable store sales declined 4.9% in Q4.

Gross margins declined to 66.8%.

EPS of $-0.05 missing estimates of $0.05.

Diluted EPS for the full year of $.21.

For entire fiscal year 2017, it should be noted that the results do not look quite so bad, but that just exemplifies how rapid the recent the deterioration in the company's financial results have been.

Net sales for 2017 increased 6.3%, or $20.4 million, over fiscal year 2016. This was driven by a .5% (for the year) gain in comparable store sales and $18.8 million was driven by the new store openings.

Below is a table of the Tile Shop's comparable sales by quarter over the last 2 years. It is more important to highlight the quarterly results over the full year to see the current state of the business.

This year’s 4th quarter showed a rapid deterioration in their business to a negative 4.9% comp. This was with promotional activity on price that drove margins down. Full year 2016 gross margins were 70%. The 4th quarter 2017 gross margin was 66.8%. So even with pricing adjustments and promotional activity to increase sales, sales still declined. That is not good.

Some highlights from the conference call – at first glance, things did not get much better.

Their pricing strategy on discounts “alienated some of our key professional channel partners”.

SG&A will become a higher percentage of net sales as they ramp up additional regional sales leaders, compensation, warehouse staff, and customer relationship management. The expectation is to increase SG&A by $5 million to $7 million in support of a new service strategy. This is in addition to the normal SG&A increase based on recently opened stores.

They will be introducing more than 1,000 new SKUs which will increase their holding inventory by 25% to 35% year over year.

They will be spending $27 to $32 million in Capex, including remodeling approximately 30 stores.

They highlighted their entire strategy for 2017 was flawed.

There is no forward financial guidance provided by the company.

Debt has ramped up sequentially from the 3 rd quarter by $13 million to $27 million.

quarter by $13 million to $27 million. Limiting new store openings for 2018 to 3, two of which were already opened in January.

A competitor, Floor and Décor (NYSE:FND), preannounced in early January that they will be reporting a 4th quarter comparable store sales increase of approximately 24%. That’s not a typo. In their investor conference, they noted that they were winning a lot of professional business from their competitors. It now seems rather obvious that Floor and Décor is mopping up on The Tile Shop.

Our research indicates once the Pro customer visits the Floor & Decor, our assortment, price points and service level draw at a 70% conversion rate. So, we're focused on doing an even better job of getting Pros to visit our stores for the first time and with traction of our focused marketing.

– Floor & Décor CEO Tom Taylor – 3rd quarter conference call

Meanwhile, from The Tile Shop's recent Q4 call:

Our Pro customers felt that our pricing strategy was undermining their ability to do business with us on a profitable basis since during promotional periods, many of our retail customers were being offered the same discounted price as a Pro customer would normally receive.

– The Tile Shop Interim CEO Bob Rucker

And

With hindsight, we now believe the increase promotional cadence over the last four quarters leading up to the Black Friday holiday weekend likely alienated many of our Pro customers.

– The Tile Shop CFO Kirk Geadelmann

Bob Rucker was the founder of The Tile Shop. Back in 2013, he fell under some heavy criticism in a bit of a mini scandal when it was revealed that his brother in law, Fumitake Nishi, owned an undisclosed Asian sourcing company, “Bejing Pinxiu”, that sold to The Tile Shop. At the time, Mr. Nishi was employed by TTS and was reselling to the company and receiving payments from vendors. These “appreciation payments” totaling over $1.1 million were deposited into Mr. Nishi’s personal bank accounts in China.

This is important because of the fallout. Mr. Rucker eventually stepped down as CEO, which led to a change in strategy. The results of this change in strategy, namely competing on price and moving away from the core roots of The Tile Shop, have proved disastrous.

So why isn’t this the end of the article? Case closed, game over. Because perhaps, just maybe...

A New Hope?

Ok, everything I laid out above paints a pretty bad picture. Sales dropping, margins dropping, customers alienated, market share eroding, SG&A deleveraging, and business model in question.

When even considering a turnaround story, it’s important to make sure the financial situation can allow the company the time to do it. Heavily indebted retailers that make successful turnarounds are few and far between.

Let’s start with a look at the most recent 10-K

Notes:

Margins declined from 70% to 68.5%. This was due to their strategy of promotional pricing, which has now been abandoned. Their old promotional strategy set them on course to compete, and lose, to the competitors. They got away from their high end, stone based products, and became a bit “me to”.

Next, we’ll examine some selected financial data that shows income, balance sheet, and cash flow data going back a few more years. This data is also taken from their recent 10-K, as noted above.

Notes:

Luckily, The Tile Shop does not have crushing debt loads. They wisely paid down their long-term debt from $96.6 million in 2013 to $27.7 million at year-end 2017. It should be noted that $13 million of the $27.7 million was added in the 4th quarter due to inventory increases (which will continue) of launching more than 1,000 additional SKUs. We can expect the borrowing to continue for some time, but by slowing store openings, limiting Capex to $27-$32 million, and ending promotional pricing, they will have plenty of room left on their lines of credit.

Examining their debt arrangement provides comfort.

They have a $125 million credit agreement, recently amended in 2016 with Bank of America.

The credit agreement allows for the payment of dividends (more on this later).

The agreement provides a 5-year, $50 million term loan and a $75 million revolving line of credit.

Recently amended was the coverage ratios from 2.0:1.00 to 1.5:1.00 to provide greater flexibility in declaring dividends.

The loan is at LIBOR + 1.50%-2.00% depending on indebtedness or (at the company option) the “Base Rate”.

The “Base Rate” is determined by the greatest of the following a) Fed funds rate plus .5% b) the Fifth Third bank “prime rate” and c) the Eurodollar rate plus 1.00% in each case plus .5% to 1.0% depending on leverage ratio. Currently, the base rate is 5.00% and LIBOR is 3.06%.

Current borrowings consist of $11.3 million on the term loan and $15 million on the revolving credit line

There is $60 million available on the revolving credit line as of Dec. 31, 2107.

We will know if the turnaround is progressing in the right direction long before debt comes into play.

The Impetus for Change

Conference calls are wonderful things. If you don’t regularly listen, or at least read them, well – you should. You can pick up on nuances and decide if it is “more of the same” or if something has really changed. After reviewing the call, I had the following takeaways -

Bob Rucker was contrite, but more importantly, he sounded like he knew exactly what needed to be done.

He acknowledged their business model is going to require a strong change.

He acknowledged they have veered away from their core competency.

I mean how many times do you hear something like this on a conference call?

Finally, we had drifted into a centrally driven business structure, and our store managers had become to task oriented.” – Bob Rucker

And

I believe we had lost our way on many of these factors over the last year or so and are now course-correcting quickly and decisively.” – Bob Rucker

And lastly,

I believe many of our problems were self-inflicted as we veered away from the five critical success factors, which have historically driven our success over the past two decades.” – Bob Rucker

Bob Rucker founded The Tile Shop in 1985 and served as its President and CEO until January of 2015. He hasn’t been a saint nor been without some controversy and hearsay, but I’d rather bet on the man who got the company growing in the first place. This isn't Steve Jobs and Apple, but past performance sometimes is a good indicator. Even though he is listed as “Interim” CEO, he didn’t sound to me like he was going anywhere until the ship is righted and it is full steam ahead. Although he mentioned that it was “unlikely” that he would be speaking as CEO a year from now, he also said his personal commitment to “this company is strong, and I intend to leave the company in good hands.”

He is here to fix the company vision and go forward strategy. He has promoted Cabby Lolmaugh to COO to execute that vision. Their strategy makes good sense to me.

Return focus to the high-end customers, not just by raising prices, but by sourcing unique, hard-to-find, upscale tile products from around the world. Merchandise the products in a more engaging and attractive store environment. Allow the customers to touch and feel the products in room vignettes – not just as a piece of tile. Target upscale, fashion conscious consumers by providing outstanding service that encourages tile installers, home builders, remodelers, and designers to send their customers to the stores. Attract and retain motivated talent. Empower and decentralize the stores to the manager level.

Let’s (finally) Talk About the Stock

Down here in the mid-$5 range, The Tile Shop is beginning to look attractive from a risk reward perspective. The company currently pays a $.20 per year dividend in quarterly amounts of $.05. I do not expect this dividend to change unless things get particularly nasty. The common stock currently yields 3.59% - that’s not too bad. You're being paid to wait. As the stock falls, and it almost certainly could drift lower, the yield continues to improve. I’m not advocating TTS as a dividend play, I’m just saying it helps cut the risk profile down a bit as there will be some return on investment. We really want the sundae, but it's nice to get a few sprinkles and yes - the cherry on top.

For portfolio balance, this stock has a nice place in the portfolio. As their problems are dynamic, the stock will be relatively uninfluenced by what the S&P 500 does on a daily/monthly basis. The Tile Shop either gets fixed and is much higher – or it cannot be turned around and the ultimate bottom could be zero. With their new store management structure, there is great depth and experience with their leadership team. Their 14 leaders have an average of 11 years with the Tile Shop.

I like what I heard on the conference call strategy wise. I think they are facing the brutal facts, and with that – there can be impetus for change.

This isn’t going to happen overnight. The 2018 numbers are going to look horrific. Without the promotional pricing, Comparable Store Sales could decline by high single digits - perhaps even 10% for a quarter or two.

The key to this turnaround will be to watch the margins. That should be the first thing to change. We should expect more than 70% margins, with a slight reduction in net sales. EPS could be close to zero for 2018. The turnaround, should it gain traction, should begin to show by the 3rd and 4th quarter. I will reevaluate at that time.

Key data points I’ll be looking for -

Gross margin should have a dramatic improvement (>70%).

Same-store sales should bottom by Q2.

Some momentum in sales growth should begin by Q4 2018 or Q1 2019.

We should begin to hear updates on store traffic, Pro business, and product line acceptance in next quarter's call. It will take some time to get these new SKUs online, train the new hires, and implement this strategy.

As this takes time in an impatient world, I will very slowly add to my relatively small position in the shares. There is no hurry to enter the trade. $4 a share would not surprise me in the slightest. This is a company embarking on a turnaround strategy that clearly may or may not work. Looking out a few years, I can see The Tile Shop returning to $10-$15 level. If things go really well, a return to old highs could be in cards.

It should be noted that this is a high risk position. More so than with most stock investments, buying a company in distress can often result in loss of your entire capital. This type of investment is speculative and you should be prepared to lose your entire investment should the turnaround strategy fail. To compensate for this risk, I will only be investing a very small portion of my portfolio into The Tile Shop.

I’m approaching TTS a bit differently than a normal stock. Although this is a rather silly argument, the stock literally cannot drop more than $5.57 from here. I’m thinking of this as more of a long-term call option that doesn’t expire and pays you to wait. My position size will be more in line with an option trade, rather than a stock trade. I will also slowly add to the position as the price declines and the yield increases.

As always, best of luck out there and feel free to follow as I will try to update my positions in my blog. Heckling is also not only allowed but encouraged in the comment section below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FND, HOME, LL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I intend to initiate a position in TTS, and build it, over the next several months.