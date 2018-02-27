Exelon Has A Solid Year

I originally profiled Exelon here. Here is a link to a general "backgrounder" on the utility market in general.

Exelon (EXC) is the largest diversified utility (they provide power generation and distribution) with a market capitalization of ~$40 billion. They are also one of the least expensive; their current PE ratio of 9.7 makes it the 4th cheapest out of 29 peers.

Their latest 10K can be found here. The following table shows the relevant information for investors:

Gross revenue (top row) continues to increase impressively for a utility, rising about 7% in the latest report. There is more variability in their margins than is typical for a utility. Over the last five years, their gross margin has fluctuated about 7%, their operating margin about 5% and their net margin ~ 7%. Part of this is due to their aggressive acquisition strategy -- they've made several purchases over the last five years. Their business model -- the fact they generate and sell power -- also increases the possibility of swings in their margins.

Income investors should note the following variables:

Their EBIT (operating income + depreciation) is low and has been fairly constant over the last five years. Their debt/asset ratio has been constant over the same period of time Their payout ratio indicates the dividend is more than safe.

Turning to the results of their operations, revenue increased in their generating business: Exelon generation's gross revenue rose 4% while Commonwealth Edison's was up 5%. In contrast, their retail divisions saw modest decreases in topline earnings: PECO was off 4%; Baltimore Gas and Electric declined 2%; Potomac fell 1%; Atlantic City dropped 5%. Only their Delaware division saw a rise in revenue (+2%). EXC's gross revenue increased because power generation comprises about 70% of their gross income.

The general cat and mouse game between a utility and their regulator continued last year. The general pattern was EXC would file a request and the regulator would grant between 40%-60% of the request. Most importantly, however, was the change in their transmission pricing granted by FERC which applies to their generating business; it allows the company to move from a fixed model to formula rate that is revised yearly. This is the same method used by the company's Illinois operations. This should give the company more flexibility in their pricing, which is to their advantage.

The stock price is in a short-term upswing:

Starting in November of last year, the company started to sell-off. This was caused by rising treasury market yields. The trend accelerated in early February when the entire market corrected. But Exelon has been in a short-term rally that started at the beginning of February. On Friday, the stock printed a strong bar that moved the stock through short-term resistance levels. Prices are now above all their EMAs, which is a bullish development. While it's still negative, the MACD is rising, showing that momentum is positive.

EXC remains a premier utility.

