Coke Vs. Pepsi: Which Has The Better Dividend?

Consumer staple companies such as Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) & PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) are loved dividend growth stocks and with good reason. Both of these companies have strong competitive advantages and spit out strong cash flow no matter what economic cycle is afoot. Warren Buffett for example is a big proponent of dividend paying staple stocks. With the S&P500 (NYSE:SPX) looking like it will take out its all time highs in the near term, retirees now more than ever need to be prudent with respect to which dividend paying stocks they choose. As the chart illustrates below, both stocks have pretty matched each other since late 2007 to now. Yes both stocks dropped in the recession of 2008 but key metrics such as net income and free cash flow kept on growing through the downturn which kept the dividend growing. Therefore let's look at both these stocks from a dividend standpoint to see which is the better option from an income standpoint at present.

Dividend Yield

We start off our analysis by comparing the dividend yield of each. Coke is the clear winner here paying out currently a 3.54% yield compared with Pepsi's 2.9%. Sometimes a higher yield corresponds with a stock that may be showing temporary weakness but Coke's valuation demonstrates that from both an earnings (42.3) and sales (5.1) multiple standpoint, Coke is more expensive now that it was 5 years ago. Furthermore, Coke is more expensive than Pepsi at present from an earnings (32.8) and sales (2.5) multiple. Now valuation isn't everything especially for the "core" dividend investor where income and income alone is the objective. Just keep this in mind though as we go through our due diligence with each stock. Winner: Coke

Dividend Growth

This metric is crucial as it usually gives us a clue as to what next year's respective payouts will be. With the CPI numbers last month, it is almost certain that the FED will raise interest rates in March and again more times throughout the year. Therefore dividend growth rates are crucial in the sense that you want to make sure that the annual increases are beating inflation rates handily. I like to go back over at least the last 3 years if not 5 but again the trend here is crucial. Preferably, you want to be investing in a company where its 3 year dividend growth rate is higher than its 5 for example and not the other way around. Here is how both companies have fared in this category over the last 1, 3 & 5 year respectively.

Ticker 1 Year Dividend Growth Rate 3 Year Average Dividend Growth Rate 5 Year Average Dividend Growth Rate KO 5.7% 6.7% 7.7% PEP 7% 7.7% 8.7%

Although both companies have been decreasing their dividend growth rates as of late, Pepsi wins this category but only slightly. However because Pepsi is not winning by a large margin here, I would still put KO out in front due to higher initial dividend yield. Winner: Pepsi

Dividend Pay-Out Ratio

Now that we have annual numbers for both companies, we can see how much of the company's cash flows are funding the dividend. KO generated $5.32 billion in free cash flow but spend $1 billion more on 207 dividends. This gives us a pay-out ratio of 119%. PEP generated $7.03 billion in free cash flow and paid out $4.47 billion in dividends. This means its dividend pay-out ratio comes in at 64%. We calculated the pay-out ratios from free cash flow and not earnings. In the end its cash flow which pays the dividend but the clear winner here is Pepsi with its 64% pay-out ratio. The worrying trend for KO is that its free cash flows of $5.32 billion are at their lowest point in a decade. Bulls may argue that the more streamlined KO will ensure that both gross and operating margins will remain in an uptrend (which has been happening) but there is no guarantee this trend will continue. Pepsi now though has to firmly in the lead. Winner: Pepsi

Now Switching Track: Attempt At Predicting Dividend Growth Going Forward

Forecasted Earnings Per Share Growth

As the numbers stand presently after fiscal 2017, I would be recommending Pepsi over Coke for the dividend. However let's take this one step further and give Coke one last chance. Why? Well its gross margin metric expanded by almost 2% last year whereas Pepsi's declined by about 0.4%. One would think that this gross margin expansion should lead to improved earnings in Coke's case but let's see. Analysts who follow both stock are predicting just under 8% earnings growth on average annually over the next 5 years but Pepsi isn't far behind on 7%. Winner: Coke

Interest Coverage Ratio

Furthermore I like to look at the interest coverage ratio to see the comparison between interest payments on company debt and pre-tax profits. In this segment, both companies really cannot be separated as both have interest coverage ratios just under 10 so no worries with respect to viability of the dividend in both camps. Draw

Debt Loads

The last one is debt as too much debt on a balance sheet can definitely influence dividend growth rates irrespective of earnings. Since Coke has plenty of short term debt (which may be skewing the numbers), let's see how much equity is on each balance sheet and then compare that number with their total liabilities. Coke at the end of fiscal 2017 reported $19 billion of equity and $69 billion of liabilities. This means that the net liabilities to equity ratio is 363%. Pepsi reported $11 billion of equity and just under $71 billion of liabilities at the end of fiscal 2017. This means its liability to equity ratio is much higher at the 645%. Even if we did this exercise and just went on interest bearing debt, Coke would still be around 40% better than Pepsi. Winner: Coke

Conclusion

As the numbers stand right now, Pepsi looks to be a more attractive dividend investment than Coke. However as we have seen from the latter stages of the article, Coke has a stronger balance sheet which means lower debt when compared to shareholder equity. Furthermore KO is at present increasing its gross margins and is predicted to grow its earnings at a higher clip than Pepsi. However I'm going to go with Pepsi as the best "pure" income play based off its pay-out ratio and slightly better growth rate but there is very little in it. Once we get some top line growth KO, we may have a different story.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.