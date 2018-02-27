Seadrill (SDRL) has just revealed an amended Chapter 11 plan and filed a new disclosure statement (docket 1002). Let’s immediately get to the most important news for Seadrill’s common shareholders – their 1.9% post-dilution stake in new Seadrill shares survived! The increase in recovery for unsecured creditors did not come at an additional expense for common Seadrill equity. Here’s the general look of the new plan:

The breakdown between the parties is exactly the same as it was in the original plan. However, the recovery for unsecured creditors has increased materially. How that’s possible? Unsecured creditors are now taking a more active part in new money funding via the new secured notes and new equity investment:

In the original plan, Hemen/Centerbridge was set to invest $440 million in new secured notes and $125 million in new equity, so now it is giving some more room for unsecured creditors to participate in the plan.

The key parts of the plan which are important for Seadrill as a business remain intact. The plan calls for an approximately 5-year extension of bank maturities, raising of $1.08 billion of unsecured notes and equitization of unsecured claims. On the newbuild front, the guaranteed newbuilds remain West Libra, West Aquila, West Dorado and West Draco. The new version of the plan received agreements from 70% of bondholders (in principal amount) and 99% of banks.

This new plan is certainly a big relief for Seadrill's common equity. Given the fact that Hemen’s restructuring fee also remained intact, it looks like negotiations were centered around unsecured creditors’ participation in new money investment and did not seriously involve neither shareholders’ stake no Hemen’s restructuring fee. With this outcome, Seadrill shares will continue to trade on NYSE until the plan is confirmed by the court and the new equity is issued.

From now on, the key question will be whether Seadrill’s valuation adequately reflects the valuation of the 1.9% post-dilution stake in the new Seadrill equity. My opinion is that the current valuation is putting way too much faith into the new Seadrill’s equity future and that Seadrill shares should trade lower. At $0.30, the market values Seadrill at about $160 million. In case $160 million adequately represents the future value of a 1.9% stake in the company, the post-restructuring Seadrill valuation will be approximately $8.4 billion. However, even Seadrill’s own advisor, Houlihan Lokey (as per the disclosure statement), values the reorganized company at $3.22 billion - $4.65 billion, which, in my view, is a rather optimistic prediction. Thus, even based on Seadrill’s own numbers which may be inflated, the stock is overvalued right now.

Regardless of valuation, the stock market will definitely treat the new plan as great news for common shareholders. In my opinion, a speculative spike in Seadrill's shares is possible. Should this spike get big enough, I’d see it as an opportunity to sell or sell short Seadrill shares. If we assume that the market believed that Seadrill shares will get a 1.9% stake right from the start, nothing has really changed for the common equity. The plan shifts more recovery to unsecured creditors but does not impact the originally designed 1.9% post-dilution stake for common shareholders. Following the release of the new plan, the discussion will shift from “will Seadrill common shareholders get 0, 1.9% or something in between?” to “how much a 1.9% post-restructuring stake is worth?” My opinion is that current Seadrill valuation is way too optimistic regarding the value of post-restructuring Seadrill, even if we look at the company’s own valuation numbers. Therefore, I remain bearish on Seadrill.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.