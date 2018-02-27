Salesforce.com Reports Earnings On Wednesday Above The Cloud With An Elevated P/E Ratio
by: Richard Suttmeier
Earnings expectations for Salesforce are projected to be strong according to Wall Street analysts.
Fundamentally, the P/E ratio is elevated with the 2017 actual of 434.62 according to Nasdaq.com.
Technically, Salesforce is a pure momentum stock. It’s above a ‘golden cross’ on its daily chart and is overbought on its weekly chart.
Salesforce.com (CRM) closed Monday at $116.65 up 14.1% year to date and up 13.9% from its Feb. 9 low of $102.37. The stock set its all-time intraday high of $116.80 on Monday, Feb.