Cerus Corporation: Becoming De-Risked With Plenty Of Upside

Intercept's Blood System for plasma, platelets and red blood cells, as well as its Cryoprecipitate product could become major growth drivers in the next 3 to 4 years.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) is a biomedical products company based in Concord, California, U.S. and incorporated under Delaware law. Cerus is focused on developing and commercializing its proprietary INTERCEPT Blood System technology designed to reduce the risk of transfusion-transmitted infections by inactivating a broad range of pathogens such as viruses, bacteria and parasites that may be present in donated blood.

The nucleic acid targeting mechanism of action of the INTERCEPT treatment inactivates established transfusion threats, such as hepatitis B and C, HIV, West Nile virus and bacteria, as well as emerging pathogens such as Chikungunya, malaria, dengue, as well as potentially harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma and red blood cell transfusion products. In addition to the INTERCEPT Blood System being shown to inactivate a broad array of pathogens, it has the potential to reduce the risk of transfusion-related transmission of pathogens for which testing is not completely effective, is not available or is not performed.

Cerus believes that the INTERCEPT Blood System also has the potential to inactivate most new pathogens before they are identified and before tests are developed and adopted commercially to detect their presence in donated blood.

Cerus' mission is to make its INTERCEPT treatment the standard of care in transfusion medicine. While still a work-in-progress, it has had a number of commercial and clinical successes and may be on its way to becoming the standard of care in transfusion medicine during the next 3 to 4 years. According to Cerus, the size of the global market for its products is in excess of $7 Billion; hence the potential opportunity for investors.

Cerus Corporation Summary (All dollar references are in $U.S.)

Symbol: CERS

Common Shares outstanding (February 2, 2018): 126,244,393

Share Price Closing (Feb. 23, 2018): $4.22

52-week share price range: $1.93 - $5.43

Market Cap: $530,000,000

Cash position (estimated by writer*) $105M to $110M*

* $60.7 M as of Dec 31, 2017 plus $57 M gross proceeds raised Feb. 2, 2018

Long term debt: approx. $30,000,000

Est. 2017 Product Revenue (See Jan. 2, 2018 press release): $43,600,000

CERS data by YCharts

CERS data by YCharts

Management

President & CEO: William 'Obi' Greenman became Cerus' President and Chief Executive Officer in April 2011. Prior to joining Cerus in 1995, he worked in various marketing and business development positions in Baxter's Biotech Division from 1991 to 1995. He received his B.A.S. in Economics and Biological Sciences from Stanford University.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO): Dr. Richard J. Benjamin MBChB, PhD, FRCPath was appointed Chief Medical Officer in July 2015. Previously, he served as CMO for the American Red Cross where he oversaw donor and patient safety issues for 40% of the US blood supply. Prior to Red Cross, he served as medical director at the Adult Transfusion Service at the Joint Program in Transfusion Medicine at Harvard University. Dr. Benjamin is a Board Member and Regional Director for North America for the International Society of Blood Transfusion, as well as an active member of the American Association of Blood Banks. He received his Ph.D. at Cambridge University, England in Immunology and completed post-doctoral research at Stanford University, CA.

Chief Scientific Officer: Dr. Laurence Corash, a co-founder of Cerus, was appointed Chief Scientific Officer in 2009. He has held various medical positions within the company, including Chief Medical Officer from 1994-2015. He has been a Professor of Laboratory Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco since July 1985 and was Chief of the Hematology Laboratory for the Medical Center at the University of California, San Francisco from 1982 to 1997. From February 1990 to July 1994, Dr. Corash was a consultant to the FDA Advisory Panel for Hematology Devices. He currently serves on the U.S. Health and Human Services' Advisory Committee on Blood Safety and Availability.

For further details of Cerus' management team and board, see its website at www.cerus.com.

CERUS' INTERCEPT Blood System is for use with three blood components:

plasma, platelets, and red blood cells.

For more detailed information about Cerus' Intercept Blood System, the Intercept Blood System website provides detailed information on all aspects of Intercept's Blood System including mode of action, studies, effectiveness, benefits, potential costs savings.

INTERCEPT Blood Systems for Platelets and Plasma

The INTERCEPT Blood System for platelets, or platelet system, and the INTERCEPT Blood System for plasma, or plasma system, has already received FDA approval in the U.S., and Class III CE marks in the European Union and other jurisdictions that recognize CE mark approval, and are being marketed and sold in a number of countries around the world, including the U.S., certain countries in Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America and selected countries in other regions of the world.

Using Cerus' INTERCEPT Blood System the shelf life for platelets suspended in 100% plasma has been approved in Europe for use up to 7 days from the day of collection which is a substantial improvement over the current 5-day shelf life for platelets. It is anticipated that the extended 7-day shelf life will be or has already been applied for in the U.S. market. Approval of the 7-day shelf life will provide additional benefits for the U.S. market as well.

Cerus sells its INTERCEPT platelet and plasma systems using its direct sales force and through distributors.

Sales of Cerus' INTERCEPT Blood System for Platelets and Plasma in France ramped up considerably in 2017 and should continue to ramp up through 2018. In January, 2017 the French Ministry of Health decided that the INTERCEPT Platelet system should be deployed for the control of bacterial infections transmitted by transfusion, in accordance with a prior December 2016 recommendation by France's regulatory authority, ANSM. Accordingly, the French National Agency for Medicines and Health Products Safety the Établissement Français du Sang (EFS), the French National Blood Service, was informed of the decision and is now following through in the entire country.

In August 2017, the Company announced that it had signed two new expanded contracts with the French EFS, (the French National Blood Service), for the INTERCEPT Blood System. One contract covers the supply of INTERCEPT Platelet kits while the other is for the purchase of additional Illuminators to help support the roll-out to new regions. The initial term of this platelet kit supply agreement is two years with two one-year extension options, supporting INTERCEPT platelet production in all EFS regional centers.

Currently, approximately 10% of the annual platelet production in France is treated with the INTERCEPT system.

As of August, 2017, the Company indicated that the French EFS produces approximately 330,000 units of platelets annually across 12 regional centers in continental France and 3 overseas territories including the islands of La Reunion, Guadeloupe, and Martinique. Implementation in the French island territories was driven by the need to maintain a safe platelet supply during outbreaks of Chikungunya, Dengue and Zika in these tropical regions.

In addition, dried plasma produced by Cerus is being utilized by the French Army which apparently has also been supplying the U.S. military with Cerus' dried plasma for use in the field (as it is not technically approved by the FDA for sale in the U.S.)

Sales in Germany are expected to ramp up in 2018 and 2019 and should provide a significant revenue contribution to Cerus in 2019. National German reimbursement for pathogen-inactivated platelets began on January 1, 2018. Germany is the largest platelet market in Europe with approximately 575,000 units manufactured each year.

INTERCEPT Blood Systems sales should also be generated from various other European countries including Great Britain, Italy, and Spain as new contracts have been entered into between Cerus and various blood centers within those countries.

U.S. sales are also ramping up. On October 5, 2017 the Company announced the FDA's first approval of a Biologics License Application ("BLA") submitted by the Rhode Island Blood center. The BLA will permit interstate distribution of platelets that have been pathogen-reduced with the INTERCEPT Blood System. This now permits the Rhode Island Blood Center to ship INTERCEPT treated blood components to other states, to hospitals in regions where demand has exceeded supply due to various factors.

Until a blood center obtains a BLA, they are restricted to distributing INTERCEPT-treated products to hospitals within the state in which they are produced. While some blood centers may distribute primarily in state, many U.S. blood centers have extensive interstate distribution.

Seven additional blood centers in the U.S. have submitted BLAs.

The American Red Cross is also expected to file BLAs in the U.S. in the next few months for its 24 centers. Technically each of the 24 American Red Cross blood centers will need to file its own BLA. Approval of the BLAs for the American Red Cross's 24 centers could be a material catalyst for sales of the INTERCEPT Blood Systems in the U.S. Approval may take upwards of a year so we will not likely to see the impact of those American Red Cross BLAs until 2019.

INTERCEPT Blood System for Red Blood Cells (or "RBC")

The INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells, or the red blood cell system, is currently in advanced clinical development in both Europe and the U.S. There have been some recent clinical successes for RBC.

January 23, 2018: Successful Phase 3 Study Announced which supports Cerus' CE Mark Submission in Europe for Approval of the INTERCEPT Blood System for Red Blood Cells ("RBC")

On January 23, 2018, Cerus announced that it had successfully achieved all primary efficacy and safety endpoints in the company's Phase 3 SPARC transfusion study of chronic anemia evaluating INTERCEPT-treated red blood cells (RBCs) in thalassemia patients. This is a chronically transfused patient population with an elevated risk of transfusion-transmitted infections from existing and emerging pathogens. The successful Phase 3 SPARC study will support Cerus' INTERCEPT RBC CE mark submission for Europe planned for filing in H2 2018. An earlier Phase 3 STARS trial has also confirmed INTERCEPT's safety and efficacy in acute anemia as well.

Quoting from Cerus' press release,

"The SPARC's study's primary efficacy endpoint used a non-inferiority design to assess up to a 15% relative difference in the mean consumption of hemoglobin between INTERCEPT-treated RBC and conventional RBC. The safety endpoints included the incidence of treatment-emergent antibody with confirmed specificity to INTERCEPT-treated RBCs, the incidence of antibodies to red blood cell alloantigens, the incidence of adverse events, and the incidence of transfusion reactions."

The SPARC Phase 3 study was a double-blind, cross-over study which enrolled 86 patients. Patients were randomly assigned to a sequential treatment period (with 6 transfusion episodes per treatment) of either INTERCEPT-treated RBCs or conventional RBCs with cross over to the other treatment upon completion of the first treatment period. A total of 2006 units were transfused with 999 in the Control arm and 1007 in the Test arm.

Cerus will present the full results of the SPARC study at upcoming scientific conferences and will publish the results later this year.

During its January 24, 2018 conference call (no longer available on the company's website) results of the successful SPARC study were discussed and questions from analysts were answered. The Company advised that:

it anticipated that the CE Mark approval process for Europe will take approximately 12 to 15 months from the date of submission; some European countries such as Germany, France and Switzerland have its own regulatory approval submission process in addition to the CE mark process, which the company hoped might be completed concurrently with the CE mark submission; assuming all goes well, it is anticipated that CE approval for Europe will be obtained in late 2019. If approved, a commercial launch for INTERCEPT RBC would likely begin in Europe at the end of 2019 or early 2020. Effectively revenues from INTERCEPT's RBC program in Europe will not begin until 2020.

"These study results mark a major milestone in our mission to make INTERCEPT the standard of care in transfusion medicine. Thalassemia major patients require a lifetime of red cell transfusion, putting these individuals at elevated risk of transfusion-transmitted infections from existing and emerging pathogens. We believe that the INTERCEPT Blood System has the potential to markedly reduce the risk of TTI for patients needing red cell transfusions," said Richard Benjamin, Cerus' CMO.

In addition to the SPARC study in thalassemia patients, the company's planned 2018 CE mark submission will include previously reported clinical results from the company's successful European Phase 3 STARS trial in patients with acute anemia.

Phase 3 Study of INTERCEPT treated RBC in the U.S.

Cerus is conducting a Phase 3 study of INTERCEPT-treated RBCs (RedeS) in Puerto Rico and Florida to ameliorate the risk of the Zika virus in blood transfusions, and is preparing to initiate a separate Phase 3 study of INTERCEPT-treated RBCs with 600 patients undergoing complex cardiovascular surgery (ReCePI) to support a potential Premarket Approval Application (PMA) submission to the FDA for the INTERCEPT Blood System for RBCs.

The success of the SPARC study has helped de-risk the likely probability of a successful outcome of the Phase 3 studies in the U.S. The Company indicated in its January 24, 2018 conference call that if all goes well it should be in a position to file a PMA in the U.S. in 2021 to approve the INTERCEPT system for RBC. The Company also expects to file the results of its SPARC study as part of its PMA submission with the FDA.

BARDA Financing

In addition to the financing obtained from its equity raises, in June 2016, the Company entered into a funding agreement with the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority ("BARDA") program to support the Company's development and implementation of pathogen reduction technology for platelet, plasma, and red blood cells. The five-year BARDA agreement includes a base period with committed funding of up to $88.2 million for clinical development of the INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells (the "red blood cell system") and subsequent option periods that, if exercised by BARDA and completed, would provide total funding of $186.2 million over the five-year contract period.

If exercised by BARDA, subsequent options would fund activities related to broader implementation of the INTERCEPT Blood System for platelet and plasma or the red blood cell system in areas of Zika virus risk, clinical and regulatory development programs in support of the potential licensure of the red blood cell system in the U.S., and development, manufacturing and scale-up activities for the red blood cell system. The Company is responsible for co-investment of $5.0 million and would be responsible for an additional $9.6 million if certain options were to be exercised.

Continuation of the BARDA agreement is based on the Company's success in completing certain required tasks. BARDA has certain rights to terminate the agreement, including the ability to terminate the agreement for convenience at any time.

Cerus' IP for INTERCEPT Blood System

Cerus has a license from Fresenius to U.S. and foreign patents relating to the INTERCEPT Blood System, which expire at various dates between 2018 and 2024. Cerus is required to pay ongoing licensing fees to Fresenius and is subject to minimum annual purchases.

Cerus states in its most recent Form 10-Q that its patents expire at various dates between now and 2031 but that its most recent patent applications will, if granted, result in patents being granted in favor of Cerus with later expiration dates. No further details are provided.

In its Form 10-Q, Cerus states that it is aware of another potentially relevant patent owned by a third party but believes that there are good reasons why that patent may be invalid. See Risks set out below as well as Cerus' recent Form 10-Q.

Cerus also relies on various trade-secrets relating to the INTERCEPT system.

Cerus' Proprietary Cryoprecipitate ("Cryo")

Cerus has also developed a superior form of Cryoprecipitate which is used in treating certain blood clotting issues resulting in certain situations from liver disease, certain cancers, massive bleeding from trauma, invasive procedures, postpartum hemorrhaging or from a large transfusion.

Cerus' form of Cryoprecipitate can be stored for about a year in its frozen state but once thawed, Cerus believes it can demonstrate a 5 day thawed shelf life (compared to the current form of Cryo which only has a shelf life of about 5 hours). As a result of the much longer shelf life, Cerus' Cryo provides much greater flexibility for doctors and hospitals treating patients suffering from rapid blood loss. It is believed that the 5-day shelf life, will allow doctors to always keep some Cerus' Cryo in a thawed state and therefore cut down on any potential wait time for patients in an emergency blood loss situation, and therefore change the way Cryo is used in hospitals i.e. Cerus' Cryo could become the new standard of care in rapid blood loss situations. As well, Cryo is much cheaper to produce and purchase than a fibrinogen concentrate (which is the other possible alternative treatment).

Cerus has proceeded with in-vitro testing for its Cryoprecipitate product and believes it should receive data later in 2018. During its November 2, 2017 earnings call, Cerus' CEO & President, Obi Greenman, indicated that the focus of 2018 will be in completing the in-vitro studies, the coagulation factor studies, for the final product and then running the stability time points which points to a PMA submission being made in 2019 for approval in the U.S.

Filing of the PMA submission will trigger a roughly six month PMA review clock.

Estimated 2017 and Projected 2018 Product Revenues

On January 8, 2018 Cerus announced that its unaudited preliminary product revenue for Q4 2017 was $16.2 million, an increase of 60% compared to fourth quarter of 2016, driven by an increase of more than 100% in global demand for INTERCEPT platelet kits. Preliminary results in the quarter reflect the initial rollout for broad use of the INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets in France. Based on the fourth quarter unaudited preliminary product revenue, the Company expects full-year 2017 product revenue to be $43.6 million, representing an increase of 17% compared to prior year product revenue. The preliminary product revenue results reported have not been audited and are subject to change.

The company expects to expand patient access to INTERCEPT across the European, Middle Eastern and African (EMEA) markets, to continue to drive U.S. product adoption, and to expand its INTERCEPT commercial portfolio with its anticipated CE Mark submission for red cells in H2 2018, and the progress on our planned cryoprecipitate PMA supplement submission.

The company provided 2018 product revenue guidance to be in the range of $51 million to $53 million, representing 17 to 22% growth. Based upon Q4 2017 product revenues of $16.2 million and with anticipated ramp up of sales in France, Germany and the U.S. I expect the $51 million to $53 million revenue guidance for 2018 will be materially exceeded.

Global Market Potential

In its corporate presentation given made at Cantor Fitzgerald in September 2017, Cerus estimated the global market annual sales potential for its INTERCEPT Blood System and Cryo product to be in excess of $7 Billion as set out below in the following chart set out in its slide deck presented at Cantor.

Potential Peak Sales

While 2018 guidance for product revenue is only $51 million to $53 million, if the INTERCEPT Blood System becomes the standard of care over the next 3 or 4 years, 10% to 20% market penetration of the $7 Billion plus global market potential overall should be achievable. That would translate into potential peak annual revenues in the $700 million to $1.4 billion range for INTERCEPT's Blood Systems for Platelets, Plasma, and Red Blood Cells, as well as for Cryo.

In the meantime, sales of INTERCEPT's Blood Systems for platelets and plasma in Europe, Middle East, North America and Africa (primarily South Africa) should start to accelerate over the next few years.

Recent Secondary Financing Completed on February 2, 2018

On January 31 2018, Cerus announced a secondary financing with shares offered at $4.10 per share. The secondary closed on February 2, 2018 according to the announcement of the same date, raising gross proceeds of $57.5 million (before financing costs were deducted), adding 14,030,000 common shares. The total common shares outstanding as of February 2, 2018 is 126,244,393 (in addition to any outstanding un-exercised options and warrants).

According to the updated January 30, 2018 Prospectus, the intended use of these proceeds is for continued development activities related to the INTERCEPT Blood System, to fund Cerus' commercialization efforts for the INTERCEPT Blood System in the U.S. and elsewhere, and for other general corporate purposes, including regulatory activity, selling, general and administrative expenses and working capital.

Together with the fresh funds raised earlier this morning together with the balance of its estimated cash and equivalents of $60.7 million as of December 31, 2017, I'm estimating that Cerus currently has cash and equivalents in the range of approximately $105 million to $110 million.

Anti-takeover provisions

Cerus has put in place various anti-takeover provisions which I do not favor. Others may have a different view on the topic. The provisions will likely make it more difficult for any company attempting to acquire Cerus if the Cerus board wasn't totally in favor of the takeover. The problem with these provisions is that they can be misused by a board that wants to entrench themselves and may not be in shareholders' best interests.

As summarized from the Cerus most recent Prospectus filed on February 2, 2018, Cerus' board of directors is classified into three classes of directors. Under Delaware law, directors of a corporation with a classified board may be removed only for cause unless the corporation's certificate of incorporation provides otherwise. The Restated Certificate does not provide otherwise. In addition, the Restated Certificate provides that all stockholder action must be effected at a duly called meeting of stockholders and not by a consent in writing. Cerus' restated bylaws and Delaware law could discourage potential acquisition proposals and could delay or prevent a change in control or management of our company.

In general, based upon the applicable definition of an "interested stockholder" as being any entity or person beneficially owning 15% or more of the outstanding voting stock of the corporation and any entity or person that is an affiliate or associate of such entity or person, interested stockholders may be prevented from taking certain takeover actions or even entering into serious negotiations with Cerus for a specified numbers of years.

These type of anti-takeover provisions could depress Cerus' stock price and delay, discourage or prohibit transactions not approved in advance by its board of directors, such as takeover attempts that might otherwise involve the payment to our stockholders of a premium over the market price of our common stock.

Rights Agreement: Dissuades takeover of Cerus without Cerus' board's blessing: Could diminish value of Cerus' shares

In addition to the foregoing, Cerus is subject to a November 3, 1999 stockholder rights agreement, amended as of October 28, 2009 ("Rights Agreement"). Pursuant to the Rights Agreement, each outstanding common share of Cerus has a "Right" attached to it which trades with Cerus' common stock until the earlier to occur of (i) ten days after a public announcement that a person (or a group of affiliated or associated persons) has acquired beneficial ownership of 15% or more of the outstanding common stock, which we refer to as an Acquiring Person, or (ii) ten business days (or such later date as may be determined by action of the board of directors prior to such time as any person or entity becomes an Acquiring Person) following the commencement of, or announcement of an intention to make, a tender offer or exchange offer the consummation of which would result in the beneficial ownership by an Acquiring Person of 15% or more of the outstanding common stock. The earlier of these dates is called the Distribution Date.

The Rights are not exercisable until after the Distribution Date. Each Right entitles the holder to purchase, for $30 per Right, one one-hundredth of a share of Series C Preferred, subject to adjustment. Each one one-hundredth of a share of Series C Preferred has designations and powers, preferences and rights, and the qualifications, limitations and restrictions designed to make it the economic equivalent of a share of common stock.

In the event that Cerus is acquired in a merger or other business combination transaction or 50% or more of its consolidated assets or earning power are sold to an Acquiring Person, its affiliates or associates or certain other persons in which such persons have an interest, proper provision will be made so that each holder of a Right will thereafter have the right to receive, upon the exercise thereof at the then current exercise price of the Right, that number of shares of common stock of the acquiring company which at the time of such transaction will have a market value of two times the exercise price of the Right.

The terms of the Rights may be amended by the board of directors without the consent of the holders of the Rights, except that from and after such time as the Rights are distributed no such amendment may adversely affect the interests of the holders of the Rights (excluding the interest of any Acquiring Person).

The Rights have certain anti-takeover effects and will cause substantial dilution to a person or group that attempts to acquire Cerus on terms not approved by Cerus' board of directors.

The expiration date of the Rights is October 27, 2019.

Upcoming Catalysts in 2018 and 2019

Upcoming catalysts include:

a. American Red Cross filing of potentially 24 BLAs to permit interstate sales of platelets and plasma by the American Red Cross' 24 blood centers in the U.S. The BLAs are expected to be filed shortly and can take approximately 1 year for approval from the date of submission. Approval of other U.S. based blood center BLA's is another potential catalyst;

b. CE Mark submissions being filed in Europe in H2 2018 for approval of the INTERCEPT Blood System for Red Blood Cells (RBC). A 12 to 15-month review is anticipated from the date of submission, with approval likely in late 2019. Commercial sales of INTERCEPT's RBC in Europe to begin effectively in 2020;

c. completing final studies for Cerus' Cryoprecipitate in 2018 with an expected Premarket Approval Application submission being made in 2019 for approval in the U.S. The PMA submission triggers a roughly six-month PMA review clock. Commercial sales likely to begin in 2020;

d. results of a Phase 3 study of INTERCEPT-treated RBCs (RedeS) in Puerto Rico and Florida to ameliorate the risk of the Zika virus in blood transfusions;

e. Initiation in 2018 of a Phase 3 study of INTERCEPT-treated RBCs with 600 patients undergoing complex cardiovascular surgery (ReCePI) to support a potential PMA submission to the FDA for the INTERCEPT Blood System for RBCs (likely not ready for PMA submission until in or about 2020).

Risks

Cerus remains a speculative investment and is subject to various risks including clinical trial failures, potential future regulatory and compliance concerns, potential patent and other intellectual property challenges, as well as future financings, dilution, market fluctuations, future competition, and other usual risks associated with early public biotech companies. The anti-dilution provision make it more difficult to be acquired and may dissuade potential buyers of the company. More details of the risks are set out in the company's recent Form 10-Q filings with the SEC.

One specific risk highlighted in the Form 10-Q for the period ending September 30, 2017 deals with Cerus' intellectual property. On page 65 of the Form 10-Q the company states it is aware of a U.S. patent issued to a third-party that covers methods to remove psoralen compounds from blood products. While the Company states that it has reviewed the patent and believes there are substantial questions concerning that patent's validity, it cannot be certain that a court would hold the patent to be invalid or not infringed by our platelet or plasma systems. I expect that the patent lawyers performing their due diligence in connection with the most recent secondary offering which closed on February 2 likely satisfied themselves that the risk that this third party patent would be enforceable or pose a major risk to Cerus is likely very low (but I'm just speculating). Hopefully, the company can provide greater clarity on the issue.

End of 2017 Financial Results Being Released On March 8, 2018; Conference call March 8 @ 4.15 p.m. ET to discuss results

According to the company's February 22, 2018 press release, Cerus' Q4 2017 and 2017 year end results will be released on Thursday, March 8, 2018, after the close of the stock market. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 4:15 PM ET that afternoon, during which management will discuss the Company's financial results and provide a general business overview and outlook. To access the live webcast, please visit the Investor Relations page of the Cerus website at http://www.cerus.com/ir. Alternatively, you may access the live conference call by dialing (866) 235-9006 (U.S.) or (631) 291-4549 (international).

A replay will be available on the company's website, or by dialing (855) 859-2056 (U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and entering conference ID number 3395359. The replay will be available approximately three hours after the call through March 22, 2018.

ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) Holding of Cerus Corp.

I was inspired to write about Cerus Corp., in part, after deciding to research and write about various companies listed in the top performing ARK Innovation Exchange-Traded Fund ETF ("ARKK") whose mandate is to invest in companies focused on or benefiting from disruptive innovations. There are currently 56 companies in the ARKK portfolio. This is my second article in this series. My first article found here was about Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN).

Cerus Corp. (CERS) represents about 1.76% of the ARKK portfolio as of February 16, 2018. Catherine Wood is the founder and Chief Investment Officer of ARK Investment Management's group of ETF companies.

Without leverage, ARKK was up approximately 87% during the calendar year ending December 31, 2017 and was one of the best performing non-leveraged ETFs in 2017. I have become a fan of Catherine Wood's methodology and have signed up on ARK's website for ARK's weekly notes and to listen to its quarterly webcasts.

ARKK data by YCharts

Disclosure: I am/we are long CERS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.