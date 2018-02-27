You Retire In 10+ Years? Here's My Top Picks For Your Portfolio

Over the past couple of weeks, I’ve concentrated my articles about a very common, yet never enough discussed, topic: Retirement. The purpose of this series was to highlight major investing principles for retirees. Last week, I handpicked 10 stocks that are “retired ready”. Those companies show all qualities to meet retiree’s most important ambition: a stress-free retirement.

But before you get to travel the world and lay down on a large wooden chair by the lake with your favorite glass of wine in hand, you must build that portfolio. During the accumulation phase, you can focus on companies with lower yield, but with higher growth potential. If you have over 10 years before you retire, this list is for yo.

How did I pick my retirement stocks?

I’ve received many comments from investors looking to build their portfolio for retirement. I think there is a crucial difference between a retiree’s portfolio and a retirement portfolio.

While the retiree’s portfolio must provide a solid yield and get rid of all investor’s anxiety with sable businesses, the retirement portfolio could bring more fluctuation. The retirement portfolio is the one you build at least 10 years before you retire. This is the time to focus on growing companies that will double, triple their dividend payments before you retire.

I’ve picked the following list with a few factors in mind. I wanted companies with a strong dividend growth policy. Therefore, I aimed at high-single digit to double-digit dividend grower over the past 5 years. Since I wanted to make sure they are not one hit wonder, I also made sure those companies have low payout ratios (under 60%). Finally, I also identified growth vectors that will allow those companies to keep hiking their payments in a similar manner in the upcoming years. Are you ready? Now is the time to take down some notes!

Lowe’s (LOW) 1.68% yield, 20.71% 5 year CAGR

Lowe’s is among the “mother of dividend growth companies” with 55 years with a consecutive dividend increase. The most impressive is that this company has significant juice to keep up with generous raises in the future. This company shows an impressive combination of low payout ratio (36%) and strong dividend growth (20.71% CAGR over the past 5 years). LOW enjoys strong momentum from a growing economy and a healthy housing market in the U.S. After completing the acquisition of Rona, Canadian’s largest home renovation retailer, in 2016, the company successfully integrated it to its business model. Rona is now a growing part of LOW.

Disney (DIS) 1.53% yield, 14.33% 5 year CAGR

Disney's strategy is crystal clear for the years to come. The company was already the King of Content with the acquisition of Pixar, Marvel Studios and Lucas Film in the past decade. After the acquisition of FOX (FOX), Disney opens the door wide open to a fierce competition with Netflix (NFLX). The stars are aligned for Disney that now owns BAMTech and 60% of Hulu, the second largest streamer behind NFLX. By 2020, DIS will have its “Disney channel” and ESPN in streaming services. Netflix does a lot of hits & misses with its original content. You can count on Disney to show the best batting average of the industry with its own series that will include its princesses, Marvel superheroes and Star Wars characters.

Microsoft (MSFT) 1.77% yield, 12.80% 5 year CAGR

Microsoft had successfully completed what IBM (IBM) is still trying to figure out; a transition into a new growth vector. Strong from its Windows and Office suites generating consistent cash flow, MSFT has now become a strong player in the cloud industry. Its public cloud service, Azure, is growing at a 97%-98% rate quarter after quarter for the past 12 months. The company shows over 800 case studies of corporate cloud services on its website. Microsoft is cash rich and is surely sharing wealth with its shareholders with a double-digit dividend growth rate over the past 5 years. Can you believe this young Dividend Achiever (10+ year with dividend increase) once declared it would never pay a dividend?

Visa (V) 0.68% yield, 20.40% 5 year CAGR

I know many dividend growth investors ignore Visa due to its ridiculously low yield. How can you blame a company that raised its dividend by 20% in December and come back in January with another raise of 7%? V stock price is a victim of its success. As money transaction is massively shifting toward electronic payments, Visa counts the most merchants and card on the market. Network is everything in this business and Visa is the big leader. The company is also expanding its business through other type of payments including Govt to Govt and Bitcoin payments.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 2.54% yield, 6.61% 5 year CAGR

Along with Lowe’s, JNJ is part of the select group of Dividend Kings showing over 50 years of consecutive dividend growth. Many people know JNJ for its strong consumer products like Neutrogena and Tylenol. While this segment is a real cash cow for JNJ, it’s not even 20% of its business. The bulk of JNJ growth is found in the pharmaceutical division with slightly under 50% of JNJ revenue and a progression of 8.3% last year. As JNJ focuses on specialty drugs, it is harder for competitor to issue generic medicine. This gives additional time to JNJ to develop new blockbusters as patents expire.

Apple (AAPL) 1.41% yield, 7.64% 5 year CAGR

Apple must now be considered by dividend growth investors. The iPhone company is still surfing on its smartphone success while preparing the next big wave. Apple has been diversifying its revenue sources through its services business. This segment showed quarterly revenue of $4.8 billion in Q1 2015. 3 years later, this division increased its revenue by 75% at $8.4 billion for its Q1 2018. The company is so big that services only represents 9.5% of its total revenue (was 6.5% 3 years ago), but it will keep growing through Apple’s product ecosystem.

Starbucks (SBUX) 2.10% yield, 23.36% 5 year CAGR

SBUX has been dead money for some time now and this is exactly what makes it an interesting pick at the moment. After lagging the market for over the past 2 years, SBUX shows strong growth in China. The company is already opening more than 1 store a day in this country and will continue in 2018 with 600 openings. In the Asia Pacific area, SBUX now counts 7,500 stores and this number will grow by double-digit (1,100 openings) in 2018. SBUX uses technology to stay close to its clients and adapt accordingly to their ever changing taste. With over 14 million loyalty program members, SBUX gets a daily survey of what people like to have each morning.

Honeywell (HON) 1.91% yield, 12.69% 5 year CAGR

Honeywell is part of the boring stocks you buy and forget about. However, with such strong dividend growth, you definitely want to make sure to not have forgotten to buy it! The aerospace and warehouse automation segments show strong growth potential. Since the future of retail is online, shipment optimization will be a key factor in business growth. Honeywell has developed a huge expertise in this field; you can expect solid growth in the upcoming years

Gentex (GNTX) 1.70% yield, 7.39% 5 year CAGR

How about a tiny company ($6.7 billion market cap) evolving in a world of giant auto manufacturer? Nope, Gentex is not the next Tesla… but it’s already making significant profit! GNTX dominates the auto-dimming mirror market (92% of market share) and shows an impressive potential as only 25% of cars have this feature. GNTX has also adapted its technology to make airplane auto-dimming windows. The company SmartBeam technology enabling a vehicle’s bright headlights to go on and off automatically is highly popular in Europe. GNTX’s potential combined with its low debt makes it a good candidate for an acquisition too!

Lockheed Martin (LMT) 2.23% yield, 11.70% 5 year CAGR

You are going to tell me that LMT’s easy money is gone and it’s not the time to buy a stock at its all-time high. Think again. Pull out LMT stock price chart for the past 5 years and you will realize that this company is continuously trading at its 52 weeks high. On top of enjoying a US military budget boost, the Congress allowed LMT to pursue international clients. This is a great opportunity for the company counting on the U.S. Government for about 80% of its revenue. LMT has proven its dividend growth ability over the past 5 years as it nearly doubled its payout (from $1.15 to $2).

Final Thought

Over the past 5 years, I’ve personally bought shares of all those companies. My goal is to pick companies from the Dividend Achievers list or companies that will shortly become part of this elite group. Since I have 29 years in front of me before I touch this money, I’ve selected businesses that will bring a great combination of both stock value appreciation and strong dividend growth. Now it’s your turn, tell me about your favorite holding for the next 10+ years.

Disclosure: I do hold LOW, DIS, MSFT, V, JNJ, AAPL, LMT, SBUX, HON, GNTX in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNTX, AAPL, LMT, V, HON, JNJ, LOW, MSFT, SBUX, DIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.