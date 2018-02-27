Why Has PPL Corp. Fallen On Hard Times?

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome The Investments Of Ellis Wyatt as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

PPL Utilities Corp. (PPL) has been a traditional favorite for my value portfolio, with good operations and a trend of stable and increasing dividend yield, but over the last number of months there has been a troubling slide for utilities and PPL in particular. While this lower price trend in utilities is to be expected in an environment of generally rising interest rates, the fact that PPL has been 'outperformed' by its peers is concerning as its underlying fundamentals do not seem to support such a plunge.

Utility Sector Decline

The utility sector has been in decline for a number of months now. The Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU) is down 3.11% YTD and is down 6.54% for the trailing 3-month period. The Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) is off 3.13% YTD and 6.21% for the trailing 3-month period. The iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) is down 3.18% YTD and is off 6.5% for the trailing 3-month period. The utility slide began in earnest at the end of November, and while there have been reports of strength and stabilization in the price action of utilities it has been a rough quarter for utility investors. The 10-year treasury yield sat around 2.35% at the beginning of the month of December and accelerated toward a recent high of 2.94% on February 21. While 10-year yields had been choppy through much of 2017, utility traders saw this signal as sign that utilities yield premiums may diminish and thus lower the price of the underlying securities - and have been largely proven correct for the last 3 months. All utilities have suffered through this trend, with PPL suffering more than others.

PPL Compared to Its Peers

PPL has been a stable component of my portfolio with a trailing 5-year average dividend yield of 4.4% and a generally favorable and increasing price trend since 2010, reaching a high of near $40 per share in May of 2017 - and retracing close to those highs in August 2017. In the third quarter of 2017 PPL stood second only to it's peer Consolidated Edison posting a 5-year price increase of 37%. PPL has performed poorly compared to some of its peers in the industry over the last number of months however, which is cause to look at the situation and evaluate the position.

PPL share price has dropped -16.4% in the trailing 3 months compared to peers The Southern Company (SO) -14.3% , Duke Energy (DUK) -13.3% , Consolidated Edison (ED) -10.8% , and Exelon Corp. (EXC) -8.43% . Even more concerning should be the 6-month price decrease of PPL at -23.2% in which the next closest peer Duke Energy has shown returns of - 11.3%. All the other peers referenced were at less than -10% over the same period, with Exelon losing less than -1%. This should raise concerns for every investor in PPL, as this trend would generally indicate that the market is becoming unfavorable toward PPL in the utilities space. The question is: what is the market trying to say about PPL?

What is Happening With PPL?

PPL has had a number of headwinds that have hampered its stock valuation. I believe the largest of these is the afore-mentioned disadvantage of utilities in a rising interest rate environment. Yield chasers will be drawn away from riskier high-yield corporate securities towards an increasing yield in U.S. treasuries, and the utility-sector security prices will suffer accordingly. In relation to this mini flight from risk, PPL has a lower market cap than all the above-mentioned peers, and will thus be perceived as more hazardous. In an environment where investors are already chasing safe yield, PPL may be discounted as a riskier utility in the overall basket.

Adding to this macro-trend in interest rates is the international exposure of PPL. PPL has significant utility business units in the U.K., and while they report high margins, the risks of Brexit and currency exchange rates will discount the reliability of those operations. There have been some rumors of nationalization of the utilities in the U.K. from the Labour party (U.K. Opposition Steps Up Push to Nationalize Energy Companies), so the extent that the political situation is proven unreliable and unstable in the U.K., we are likely to see PPL suffer. This is a trend that cannot be predicted, so for the moment we must rely on financials and the overall international trend away from nationalization of industries.

Another overlooked development, that seems to have impacted utilities and in particular PPL, is the passage of tax reform in the U.S. at the end of 2017. The passage of tax reform has had some corporations taking short-term impairments according to their particular business model. PPL had to write down the value of their deferred tax reserves in Q4 and they have had to write-off one-time losses on foreign tax credits in Q4 (Federal tax changes cut into PPL profits). To retain corporate credit ratings PPL announced that they will also have to issue $1 billion in new stock in 2018, up from the planned $350 million previously estimated. This dilution is also bearish for the stock, which I believe has been a factor priced-in by the market over the last 3 months.

I do not advocate an exit from PPL holdings for those investors who are already long the stock.

I do not believe that the timing is correct for an exit from PPL or the utilities sector in general. While the short-term trends have undoubtedly been negative, and in the case of PPL there still could remain some challenges ahead, I believe that utilities will prove a valuable and significant hedge in a market that looks to correct in the months and years forward. I believe that most of the loss in this stock has already been experienced in the last quarter, and any unfavorable macro-economic conditions in the U.S. will actually be bullish for utilities and PPL in particular. For those investors that have remained long this stock or sector during the slide, I think an exit at these levels would prove to be an unnecessary and poorly timed loss.

PPL looks to have a stable dividend according to its earnings and payout ratio (currently around 71%), and at the moment there does not seem to be any underlying deterioration in its operations or ability to generate cash flow (see Quarterly report at: PPL Corporation Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call Transcript) and create organic growth. While the price of PPL may continue to decline in the short-term, patient investors should be rewarded with an increasing dividend yield to compensate for their persistence. With a dividend yield currently over 5% and a payout ratio that is less than many of its peers, it is my belief that PPL remains a good long-term investment, and should find stabilization in the year ahead. A price move into the mid-$30's would yield a still reasonable PE ratio of 15-16x and likely looks to be a bargain in the current hot market.

New investors should set a price target of $33-34, and set a stop-loss around -5% from current levels to prevent any significant capital loss. Such investors will get rewarded 5% yields to wait for a recovery in utilities, and should be able to see a 10%+ capital gain when that recovery materializes. Should PPL breach $28.00 for any reason, this would be extremely bearish in taking out 5-year price lows, and I would begin to look at other options in the short-term, and re-evaluate the long-term viability of the company and earnings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.