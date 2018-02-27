These 5 REITs Remain Overvalued As Sector Gets Cheap

This article goes over some of the REITs that remain overvalued as the sector is broadly cheap.

It can come in many forms such as high multiple, deteriorating fundamentals, or even poor negotiating power.

REIT market prices lagged the market significantly in 2017 and have fallen materially in 2018. Given that fundamentals have remained strong, I consider REITs to be generally undervalued and opportunistic. However, this does not mean one should just dive in and buy REITs indiscriminately as there are still many that are overvalued.

Price charts can be deceiving so I want to caution investors that just because a stock has fallen does not mean it has gotten cheap. Following are a few examples of traps among REITs that may look cheap based on recent pricing activity, but remain deeply overvalued. In some cases, the valuation was bloated to begin with, so the price drop merely represents a return to earth while in others, fundamentals deteriorated with the price causing the low market price to not represent value.

Retail

Let us begin the discussion with retail as this sector has fallen more than most so it would seem at first glance that the stocks should be cheap. Within retail, Realty Income (O) has fallen further.

Despite a sizable drop from over $70 to around $50, Realty Income still trades at a 15.3X multiple on 2018 estimated AFFO, and while it is often viewed as triple net, its properties are almost entirely retail. We anticipate significant rent concessions as leases come due in this challenging environment and this could stop growth or even turn it negative. Other quality retail REITs trade under 10X, so why pay such a premium for similar assets?

Industrial

Industrial fundamentals are quite strong with a seemingly infinite demand generator in the growth of e-commerce, but even powerful growth has a finite value. For Terreno Realty (TRNO), this rapid growth would have to continue for about a decade to justify its valuation and such a period would be unprecedented. Furthermore, TRNO's growth has not been all that impressive. TRNO trades at a whopping 33.4X 2018 estimated AFFO while STAG can be had for only 12.7X. As seen below, the historical and future anticipated growth of the 2 companies is not all that different.

Why pay almost triple the multiple for TRNO?

Office

Kilroy Realty (KRC) has fallen substantially with its drop even exceeding that of the REIT index.

Even after the drop, it trades at 18.4X 2018 estimated FFO and 27.7X 2018 AFFO. The reason these metrics are so different is the massive amount of tenant improvement costs and leasing commissions it incurs on lease rollover.

In total, the TI, LC, and capex were about 26% of the FFO in 2017. These concessions are a sign that the tenants hold all the power and indicate KRC is likely to get the short end of the stick. I think it would be ill-advised to pay such a high multiple for a company lacking in negotiating power.

Data centers

Data centers are among the worst performers year to date with many declining 15% to 20%. CoreSite (COR) is no exception.

Despite the fall, COR remains expensive at 18.3X 2018 estimated FFO. We do not like this valuation given the deteriorating fundamentals of data centers.

Hyperscale tenants have the ability to bully the data center REITs as they use a large number of megawatts that few others could. As leases expire, such tenants can threaten to either build their own data center or move to any of the freshly built data centers since supply is high and unconstrained. Given these alternatives, data centers are often forced to offer renewal lease terms that are highly favorable to the tenant. Note that CoreSite actually had positive leasing spreads in the 4th quarter. I merely think the trouble is coming somewhere down the line.

Even though demand for data centers is high and growing, unconstrained supply and a concentrated tenant base portend trouble for the data center REITs. Some in this sector have fallen to multiples that are reasonable and reflect these risks, but CoreSite still trades at a premium multiple and we believe it is overvalued.

So far, we have focused on stocks where FFO multiples are still high, despite the recent fall in market price. Overvaluation simply refers to the market price exceeding intrinsic value and does not require a high multiple. Even REITs with low multiples can be overvalued if the fundamentals are sufficiently weak.

Collapsing FFO

Wheeler REIT (WHLR) appears to be one of the cheapest value REITs with a P/FFO of 4.3X on 2018 estimates, yet I firmly believe the company is overvalued. Some of the FFO are fake with all sorts of things added back in and the rest is exceedingly fragile, relying on weak or even bankrupt tenants in submarkets that are too small for most REITs to even consider.

Recently, Southeastern Grocers made an announcement that hinted at a bankruptcy filing as early as March along with the closure of about 200 stores. This is the parent company for Winn-Dixie and Bi-Lo along with other subsidiaries which in combination make up about 14% of Wheeler's rent.

It is unlikely WHLR will lose 100% of this rent as some of these leases are likely to be maintained through bankruptcy. Other leases may be replaced with new tenants. Things could also turn worse as losing these many anchor tenants could have impacts through co-tenancy clauses or simply smaller tenants losing the desire to renew.

For the reasons listed above, it is hard to calculate the exact magnitude of damage, but directionally it is a clear negative and the size is rather large. Rent from Southeastern Grocers is about $8mm annually which equates to $0.89/share. I think the recoveries will slightly outweigh the collateral damage on smaller tenants, so my best guess is that the impact to FFO would be a drop of about $0.70 annually.

Given LTM FFO of $0.66, this takes FFO to essentially $0.

All of this is rather fuzzy until the actual numbers come in, but even if the numbers come in significantly better than I am anticipating, it is still rather ugly. At this juncture, I will reiterate my former thesis that Wheeler REIT is going to $0.

Wheeler preferreds offer a risky but potentially opportunistic venture. In the event that Wheeler sells the company through either asset liquidation or wholesale, I do not think there is enough asset value to pay the common. However, there is enough to pay the preferreds. At $14.00 and $16.50 for the WHLRP and WHLRD respectively, the market is implying that the preferred holders will only get a recovery of roughly $0.60 on the dollar. Depending on cap rates and how soon the sale occurs, I think substantially larger recoveries are possible. The sooner Wheeler's common dividend is cut, the better for the preferreds.

The Bottom Line

Far too often stocks are painted with a broad brush and I am as guilty of this as anyone with my calls that REITs are undervalued. It is important to take a more granular approach as there is always variance within sectors that can drastically alter the outlook for individual stocks. Thus, I will clarify my position on REITs:

The REIT sector is generally opportunistic as measured by the mean, but the individual REITs run the full gambit from deeply undervalued to overvalued. There is ample opportunity for those who take the time to analyze individual stocks so as to avoid the traps and capture the opportunities.

2nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long STAG, WHLRP, and WHLRD. I am personally long STAG and short WHLR. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward-looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts, and findings in this article. Positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the writer's abilities as an investment advisor representative.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STAG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short WHLR

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.