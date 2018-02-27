Brinker: Planting Seeds For Its Future Destruction

In many respects, Brinker (EAT) should be a company that’s performing exceptionally well as the economy grows near full employment with a bullish wage growth backdrop. Yet, the company sits about 10% off its 52-week low, yielding a robust 4.25%. Free cash flow over the past 5 years has been relatively strong, and the company has reduced its shares outstanding from 74.2 million in 2013 to 47.8 million today. From a value perspective, Brinker should be attractive. However, weak sales growth, increasing financial leverage, and cyclical margin decline caused by higher labor costs lead me to a valuation of $24-28 per share. This stock should be avoided.

Weak sales growth the underlying driver of all weakness

Without question, the biggest issue at Brinker is revenue growth. With its core Chili’s concept virtually tapped out and its secondary Maggiano’s concept relegated to more strategic placement, revenue growth over the past five years has averaged about 2.2%, with FY17 sales at $3.2 billion vs. $2.9 billion in FY13. Of even greater importance , comps have been lackluster.

Source: EAT IR

As we can see in the above chart, both Chili’s and Maggiano’s have posted negative comps in virtually all of the previous eight quarters (Maggiano’s comped positively in Q4’17).

Unfortunately, the excuses have been the same repeatedly. Management has blamed a weak consumer since roughly 2010, even though most macro evidence points to the contrary being true.

I think we may be at inflection point where the casual dining concept is simply deeply troubled from a revenue perspective. Restaurant chains have been slow to adapt to food trends, and in many respects, menu innovation remains years behind local competitors.

In order to keep comps flatter, both Chili’s and Maggiano’s have increased price. For the second quarter, Chili’s posted a comp sales decline of just 1.5%; however, traffic declined a whopping 4.4% on top of a 6.5% decline in the comparable period of FY17. Maggiano’s traffic declined about 0.4% on top of a 2.5% decline in FY17.

In my view, these trends are deeply troubling. Q2’18 looks like a miracle compared to the 8.7% traffic decline in Q1’18 that stacked on top of a 4.1% decline in the comparable FY17 period at Chili’s. The data shows it plain and simple: consumers are not resonating with Chili’s, and eventually, restaurant level profitability will be hit in a hard way as fixed costs start to deleverage.

Increasing financial leverage to fund buybacks

I don’t manage a large corporation, but I’m sure the most exotic temptation of the low interest rate environment has been to take on a massive amount of debt to fund share repurchases. This almost always sounds like a “savvy” use of capital, and I bet it goes a long way to helping corporate managers hit EPS targets that drive incentive compensation.

Brinker has done just this over the past five years. From FY13 to the end of FY17, Brinker retired 33.1 million shares for an average price of $46.37, leading to a total cash outlay of $1.5 billion. As of this writing, Brinker’s market cap is about $1.7 billion, and its enterprise value is about $3 billion. In short, Brinker made effectively a 1:1 swap of converting equity to debt, and the stock is significantly lower than the average price over the past five years. This was a horrible use of capital, especially when we factor in that net debt has increased by only $600 million, meaning over $900 billion of value has evaporated.

Now, Brinker certainly has a much lower PE, but its EV/EBITDA of ~ 7x is about in-line with what a cyclical restaurant should probably trade at. Except, now Brinker will have to whether the next down turn with over $1.3 billion in net debt versus the $720 million in net debt that Brinker carried at the beginning of the cycle.

Structurally lower fast casual margins seem inevitable

I may not have ever run a restaurant, but there are a few things that are true for every business, including that as sales go down, fixed costs are deleveraged. Clearly, this will be the case at Brinker as comps continue to fall.

Yet, labor headwinds are just as persistent. One of my favorite charts comes from competitor Red Robin (RRGB), which noted that labor costs are heading higher in virtually every key state that they operate in.

Source: RRGB ICR Conference

Chili’s and Maggiano’s will not be immune from these labor costs, and as a result, I expect restaurant margins to decline for the next 2-3 years. Brinker agrees, and as a result, it expects 25-40 basis points of restaurant operating margin compression in FY18.

Overall, avoid this stock

Value investors are always tempted by low PE ratios and what looks like decent free cash flow. However, Brinker is actually quite expensive. Even if it throws of $200 million in free cash flow, this implies an EV/FCF of 15x—pretty pricey for a chain restaurant while the economy is performing well.

On a DCF value, given the combination of rising labor costs, rising input costs, and declining restaurant traffic, I struggle to find a value much higher than $28 per share. Therefore, I believe Brinker could have downside from current levels, but probably not the kind of downside that warrants a short position.

Yet, if the economy slows and Brinker’s comp decline accelerates materially, the company could find itself in a precarious financial position. Interest expense in FY18 is going to be about $56-57 million versus EBITDA of ~$420-430 million. Interest coverage of about 7.4x is decent, but EBITDA could decline very sharply in the event of a Recession. EBITDA – capex in FY09 was about $212 million, though EBITDA alone remained pretty solid at $305 million. That business was quite different from the current Brinker, but nevertheless, even trough EBITDA coverage should be 3-5x. This is not bad, but what happens if there’s a liquidity issue and Brinker is unable to refinance? Leverage will kill you in the cyclical restaurant industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.