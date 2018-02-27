For My Young Friend, Angela Skrekas

Note: There is a noted economist, Nick Skrekas, in Athens, Greece. He has been reading "Out of the Box" for a number of years. He sometimes reads it to his six-year-old daughter, Angela. He wrote to me a few days ago and said, "My little girl also loves reading and hearing your work, as much as she is able to understand. She asked me when is Mr. Mark going to write more on Pixie Dust and Winnie the Pooh? You certainly have a six year old fan in Athens, Greece!"

I am not in the habit of disappointing six-year-old young ladies. In honor of Ms. Angela, I will address both subjects today.

Angela, "Pixie Dust" is the magic stuff of a young fairy named "Tinker Bell." She sprang to life in a 1904 play named "Peter Pan." The author, J.M. Barrie, states, "So come with me, where dreams are born, and time is never planned. Just think of happy things, and your heart will fly on wings, forever, in Never Never Land!" By the way, Angela, "Never Never Land is found at, "The second star to the right and straight on till morning." This is where Tinker Bell lives.

The Oxford Dictionary defines "Pixie Dust" as, "A substance or influence with an apparently magical effect that brings great success or luck." So, Angela, when the world's major central banks began creating "money from nothing," it seemed to me like it was "Pixie Dust." This money was not earned, or created by any economy, or given by any parent to their kid, as an allowance, or found in any bank. It just showed up one day and got spread around the world because these bankers had the power and the authority, to do just that. They created their own kind of "Pixie Dust."

The central bankers do bear some resemblance to Tinker Bell. J.M. Barrie states that,

Tink was not all bad: or, rather, she was all bad just now, but, on the other hand, sometimes she was all good. Fairies have to be one thing or the other, because being so small they unfortunately have room for one feeling only at a time. They are, however, allowed to change, only it must be a complete change.

You see, Angela, in 2008 and 2009 the world got itself into a financial mess. The central bankers, which you may think of as crotchety older people that were trying to do the right thing, became creative in their later years. They had a "complete change" of heart. They didn't need printing presses, or some big old factory to make money anymore, and their iPhones and their laptops worked just fine for this magic trick. All they had to do was type a few keystrokes and "Poof," there was money.

The problem was that they kept making their kind of "Pixie Dust" for way too long. Borrowing became a farce because people were paying you to borrow instead of the other, and normal, way around where the borrower pays the lender for the money. This has been the way of it for thousands of years and then the "Pixie Dust" turned everything around. At one time there were $12 trillion in negative yielding bonds and now it is somewhat over $7 trillion. Your father will have to explain a "trillion" to you but, for now, it is just a giant pile of money that was "Poofed" into existence, from the "Pixie Dust."

The money wasn't there, then it was there, and these bankers enjoyed the trick so much that they just kept doing it, over and over and over again. So much fun, you know, doing magic tricks. So impressive!

Then, ten years after they started making this "Pixie Dust" money they re-thought things and decided to stop. Well, the American cousins stopped first and then the European relatives say they will stop this fall. The Japanese cousins are still performing their trick and the Chinese relations, well, they live behind something called "The Great Wall" and none of us know what they are actually doing. In any event, there is less magic conjuring than there was before. Mr. Pooh, you will be happy to know Angela, gave quite considered wisdom on things of this sort.

"I don't see much sense in that," said Rabbit. "No," said Pooh humbly, "there isn't. But there was going to be when I began it. It's just that something happened to it along the way." - A.A. Milne

What happened along the way, of course, was "Saving the World" morphed into far less borrowing costs for governments and this was the main reason that they continued making the "Pixie Dust" money for all of these years. Germany, France, the Netherlands, and the rest, paid nothing, or next to nothing, to borrow money for their social programs. Japan paid even less. "Money for nothing and checks for free."

Then, of course, this magic is SO powerful that it made funny things happen. Germany's cost of two-year borrowing is -0.55% today while the United States has to pay 2.23%. No one would have ever thought this possible and now it is, and it has been going on for so long, that it is regarded as "Normal." I, however, do not call it "Normal," I call it "unbelievably amazing" and an exquisite example of the power of "Pixie Dust" money.

The Alchemists tried to turn lead into gold for generations, and never succeeded. The old crotchety central bankers did. I hope they know what they are doing. I fear we haven't seen all of the results of the "Pixie Dust" money quite yet.