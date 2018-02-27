Lowe's: Projecting Top Line Beat, Slight Earnings Miss

I continue to see LOW as a solid play for those looking for exposure to a much more stable, healthier retail sub-segment.

The home improvement space is showing little signs of cooling off.

Following a strong print delivered by peer Home Depot (HD), it is Mooresville-based Lowe's (LOW) turn to try and announce its own holiday quarter beat. The retailer reports earnings this Wednesday before the opening bell. Revenue expectations are set at $15.33 billion for an implied YOY dip of 3% (4Q17 is one week shorter than 4Q16), while EPS is forecasted to land at $0.86, flat compared to the previous year.

Source: Everett Herald

A look around the sector suggests that comps should come in strong once again. In the case of Home Depot, the 4Q17 metric landed an encouraging 100 bps above already solid consensus 6.5%. The economy seems to be in a good place, despite the early February stock market scare that should have no financial impact on the results of 4Q17. Unlike 3Q17, the natural catastrophes that provided an uplift to revenues will be much less impactful to the P&L this time. But I believe Lowe's full year projection of 5% total YOY revenue growth and 3.5% comps, unchanged since guidance came out one year ago, will likely prove to be conservative.

On the profitability side, I believe the lack of hurricane- and earthquake-related sales will have the positive effect of keeping gross margins healthier than they were last quarter. Further supporting gross margins will likely be pricing resilience, which has been a constant in the home improvement retail sector as of late. At the risk of looking a bit too optimistic, I believe GM will be at least as robust as it was in 4Q16, and land at a year-long record 34.4%.

Further down the income statement, however, I will not be surprised to see opex rise as a percentage of revenues compared to year-ago levels. Driving the expected spike is an increase in total salaries and wages that I believe has been necessary to support improved sales activity, as well as the extra year-end bonus of as much as $1,000 per employee that I calculate should cost the company $40 million.

The trend is likely to continue in 2018, consistent with the company's announcement that seasonal hiring activity in the Spring and Summer will likely be nearly 20% higher YOY, per my estimates, on an FTE basis. My opex expectations are also in line with management's anticipated "pressure on operating margin" as a result of "incremental customer-facing hours in stores."

After taking all factors into account and considering the shorter 2017 holiday quarter, I believe Lowe's will deliver a top-line beat this week. However, due primarily to opex pressures, I would not rule out a slight bottom-line miss that, if accompanied by a robust 2018 outlook, might not be enough to scare investors away.

Below is the summarized non-GAAP P&L that includes my expectations and 4Q16 actual results.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

My take on Lowe's stock

As recently as November, Lowe's started to show unequivocal signs that it can be a quality home improvement name to invest in - just like its peer Home Depot and despite its lower op margin profile and heavier debt load. At a more de-risked valuation multiple of 16.7x forward earnings (see below), LOW looks enticing to me at current levels.

LOW PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

I have few (if any) reasons to believe that 4Q17 earnings will change for the worse the company's and stock's prospects. Even if the minor earnings miss that I expect materializes, I find it unlikely that shares will suffer much, or that the business outlook for 2018 will look much worse than the strong 2017 has been.

For these reasons, I continue to see LOW as a solid play for those looking for exposure to a much more stable, healthier retail sub-segment.

