Dropbox IPO: Actually A Hidden Gem?

The next tech company to go public may not have been one most investors expected. On Friday, The New York Times reported that Dropbox filed paperwork for a $500 million IPO. Dropbox has been privately valued at $10 billion, with 540 million shares oustanding at the end of 2017, this implies a price per share value of $18.50. While there have been a number of IPOs in 2018, a successful Dropbox could be a jolt for other large companies like Uber to finally move away from private investors and go public.

Dropbox is hardly a sexy new tech company, and some investors will brush it off as they blithely assume that its age and size means that it will eventually be supplanted by tech giants like Amazon with its cloud storage system. But the Dropbox of today and the Dropbox of 2011 are actually quite different. The company has shifted its focus from being a place for consumers to store their pictures and videos into a place for business consumers, like Vesty Waves, which has proven to be a wise decision. Even though everyone knows about Dropbox, this company could become a hidden gem.

The Importance of Business

A quick look at Dropbox’s metrics as indicated in its SEC report shows just how important Dropbox Business has become. Even though Dropbox has not changed that much through the years, the company’s revenue ballooned from $603 million in 2015 to $844 million in 2016 followed by $1.1 billion in 2017. It should be noted that the revenue growth rate slowed down from 40 percent to 31 percent from 2016 to 2017, but that is not a serious concern. Dropbox also reported net losses in all three years, but the loss amount decreased from 2015 to 2017.

While Dropbox does not explicitly credit Dropbox Business for this revenue growth, a look at the numbers indicates how critical it was. Dropbox states that its average revenue per user hovered at around $110 during all three years, and that its revenue growth was created by the number of paying users rising from 6.5 million to 11 million. That may sound odd at first. As Dropbox is an established company with a solid overseas presence, where did it get that many users that quickly?

The answer is the Dropbox Business teams. Dropbox Business was launched in 2014 and reports that there were 300,000 paying teams by December 31, 2017. Dropbox observes that “Each team must have a minimum of three users, but we also serve teams that can have more than tens of thousands of users.”

Dropbox is not getting more users in general. It reports 500 million users in its SEC report, and reported 500 million users in 2016. Dropbox is attracting business from across the world, with each business adding up to thousands of users. It is the difference between fishing with a pole and a giant net. While the stagnant number of users is a legitimate concern, Dropbox moving away from individual consumers towards businesses is a good sign and a mark of future growth potential.

Handling Competition

Dropbox will see its revenue continue to rise and it does have a solid room to grow from here by attracting more businesses. But the cloud storage and workplace software markets are intensely crowded. Amazon Web Services and Google Drive are absolute titans, and then there are other companies looking to compete with Dropbox for businesses like Box. How does Dropbox stand up in the face of companies that are constantly innovating?

By not innovating – or to be more specific, by not radically overhauling the nature of its business. After a decade of operation, many of Dropbox’s users are comfortable with how it operates. Businesses and users who have the product are not going to make the hassle of switching to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) or Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) unless there is a compelling reason, and Dropbox offers stability and a easy to use interface.

That is not to suggest that Dropbox does not innovate. Some of its biggest innovations will help it stand up to larger corporate titans. For example, GeekWire reports that Dropbox in 2015 “began to move users of its file-storage service away from AWS’s S3 storage service and onto its own custom-designed infrastructure and software.” This saved it tens of millions in operating costs and most importantly lessened its dependency on Amazon.

Growing and Thriving

Even if you are worried about Dropbox’s ability to stand up to competition, the fact is that this is a well-established yet growing company which has been able to thrive in the face of said competition. Cloud services will continue to be a growing market, and Dropbox has found a unique niche in dealing with businesses which will let it continue to grow.

Investors looking at large tech IPOs will inevitably think about Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and how it has struggled in the year since. But while there will be less hype for Dropbox because it is not as “cool,” this promises to be a much better investment given what has been shown so far.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.