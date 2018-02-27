Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 2/22/18

Includes: AXDX, OCSI, ODT, OPK, TMUS, UEPS
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 2/22/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming and our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes have started ramping up again, and will continue increasing through mid March. We’re in another very productive multi-week stretch for following insider transactions.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Net 1 UEPS (UEPS);
  • OPKO Health (OPK);
  • Odonate Therapeutics (ODT);
  • Oaktree Strategic Income (OCSI), and;
  • Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Safety Income & Growth (SAFE);
  • Square (SQ);
  • Monolithic Power (MPWR);
  • Molina Healthcare (MOH);
  • Ingersoll-Rand (IR);
  • Hortonworks (HDP), and;
  • CAI International (CAI).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Zayo (ZAYO);
  • Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC);
  • Templeton Dragon Fund (TDF);
  • National Instruments (NATI);
  • iRhythm Technologies (IRTC);
  • HCA Healthcare (HCA), and;
  • Allergan (AGN).

Don't agree with our Rating?Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Deutsche Telekom Holding B V

BO

T-Mobile US

TMUS

AB

$13,840,066

2

Frist Thomas F Jr

BO

HCA Healthcare

HCA

B

$2,895,681

3

Tang Kevin C

CEO,DIR,BO

Odonate Therapeutics

ODT

B

$1,061,811

4

Seabrooke Christopher

DIR

Net 1 UEPS

UEPS

JB*

$756,876

5

Frost Phillip Md

CEO,CB,BO

OPKO Health

OPK

B

$625,955

6

Jervis Geoffrey G

COO,CFO

Safety Income & Growth

SAFE

B

$550,077

7

Schuler Jack W

DIR,BO

Accelerate Diagnostics

AXDX

B

$499,000

8

Oaktree Capital Mgt

BO

Oaktree Strategic Income

OCSI

B

$366,272

9

Walsh Matthew M

VP,CFO

Allergan

AGN

B

$321,880

10

City Of London Investment

BO

Templeton Dragon Fund

TDF

B

$226,700

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Ogawa Family Trust

BO

CAI Intl

CAI

JS*

$26,975,000

2

McKelvey James Morgan Jr

DIR

Square

SQ

AS

$18,262,430

3

Truchard James J

DIR

National Instruments

NATI

AS

$17,253,750

4

Lathi Vijay K

DIR

iRhythm Technologies

IRTC

S

$10,547,250

5

Volpi Michelangelo

DIR

Hortonworks

HDP

S

$10,396,169

6

Luehrs Bruce

DIR

Tabula Rasa HealthCare

TRHC

AS

$8,649,599

7

Hsing Michael

CEO,DIR

Monolithic Power

MPWR

AS

$6,282,792

8

Lamach Michael

CB,CEO

Ingersoll-Rand

IR

AS

$5,262,859

9

Molina John C

DIR

Molina Healthcare

MOH

AS

$4,502,274

10

Caruso Daniel

CEO,DIR

Zayo

ZAYO

AS

$4,499,570

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

