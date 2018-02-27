Gladstone Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:GAIN) is a promising income vehicle, but only at the right price. The business development company has attractive floating-rate loan exposure, about covers its dividend with net investment income, and pays shareholders a healthy dividend on a monthly distribution schedule. Further, shares are selling for a discount to book value after stocks slid in February. Should investors take advantage of the latest drop and buy, or wait for a better entry price?

Gladstone Investment Corp.'s shares bounced around quite a bit in 2018. The February market drop caused the BDC's share price to fold for a little while, only to recover almost all of its losses in a matter of days. However, Gladstone Investment Corp.'s shares have started to slide again last week. Year-to-date, Gladstone Investment Corp.'s share price has dropped ~10 percent.

See for yourself.

Source: StockCharts

Gladstone Investment Corp. - Business Overview

Gladstone Investment Corp. is a business development company that provides debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies in the United States. The BDC typically invests in companies that have an annual EBITDA somewhere between $3-$20 million.

Business development companies have risen in popularity after the financial crisis as traditional banks pulled back from the lending business in order to reduce balance sheet risks. BDCs saw an opening, and aggressively captured market share in the years following the financial crisis.

As a result, BDCs like Gladstone Investment Corp. have seen strong portfolio growth.

Source: Gladstone Investment Corp. Investor Presentation

Like most business development companies, Gladstone Investment Corp. primarily invests in secured first and second lien debt. These two debt instruments accounted for ~69 percent of Gladstone's investment portfolio at the end of the December quarter, whereas preferred equity made up a little more than a quarter of Gladstone's investments (26%). Common equity represented about five percent.

Source: Gladstone Investment Corp.

Floating-Rate Exposure Is A Key Asset

Gladstone Investment Corp. has had plenty of time to move funds into floating-rate assets that are set to produce higher net interest income in an environment of rising interest rates. At the end of the December quarter, a whopping 97 percent of Gladstone's debt portfolio had variable rates.

Source: Gladstone Investment Corp.

What About The Dividend?

Gladstone Investment Corp. has about covered its cumulative quarterly cash dividend (paid on a monthly basis), on average, with net investment income. However, the company clearly has not the best dividend coverage stats.

Here's a chart depicting Gladstone Investment's NII and dividend per-share.

Source: Achilles Research

Gladstone Investment Corp. pays shareholders a $0.065/share monthly dividend, but the BDC also paid shareholders special dividends occasionally. In 2017, Gladstone Investment Corp. increased its recurring monthly cash dividend from $0.064/share to $0.065/share, and paid shareholders two special dividends of $0.06/share each in June and December.

What About The Valuation?

Gladstone Investment Corp.'s shares change hands for ~10.9x Q4-2017 run-rate NII, and ~0.97x net asset value.

Your Takeaway

Gladstone Investment Corp.'s is a promising income vehicle, especially in a rising rate environment thanks to its aggressive investments in floating-rate assets. That said, though, I like to buy high-risk/high-reward BDC income plays at a discount to net asset value in order to benefit from a comfortable margin of safety. I don't think Gladstone Investment Corp.'s dividend is at risk over the short haul, but the dividend coverage stats are also clearly not the best. I'd wait for a drop towards $9 before buying GAIN.

