AT&T: Pass This One Over

Upon discovery that AT&T (T) was offering a 5.45% dividend yield, I was naturally compelled to take a further look at the stock. Despite the enormous amount of marketing material for telecommunication peers Verizon (VZ), Sprint (S), and T-Mobile (TMUS), I was surprised to learn that AT&T boasts a substantial amount of wireless subscription market share: roughly 33% as compared to Verizon's 36%, T-Mobile's 17%, and Sprint's (S) 13%. Despite AT&T's (T) stock price flatlining at $35-$40 a share for the majority of 2017, over that past three months, the company has boasted a 15.8% gain and delivered top and bottom line figures that exceeded expectations. Despite prevailing headwinds, T has demonstrated resilient growth in wireless subscribers and Direct Now members. However, T still faces headwinds in the U.S. wireless market, loss in access lines, operating expenses, marketing costs, and regulatory impediments with regard to its pending Time Warner (TWX) deal.

Fundamental Investment Considerations

AT&T exhibits an adequate balance sheet:

T demonstrates a liquidity position of $52 billion.

The company's total assets of $444 billion supersede total liabilities of $303 billion. T displays roughly equivalent short-term assets to liabilities; the company has total current assets of $79 billion as compared to total current liabilities of $81 billion.

However, despite T's liquidity position, long-term and short-term obligations are inadequately covered by current holdings of cash and other assets. T exhibits a high level of long-term debt (roughly $126 billion) which would be further exacerbated if the proposed Time Warner acquisition goes through. Although T has reduced its long-term debt levels, the company would incur an astronomical $85 billion in debt if the Justice Department approves the merger (not even including TWX's long-term debt of $22 billion)! T's highly leveraged financial position disadvantages the company as it imposes greater capital constraints. Increased debt will result in elevated interest payments, constrained operational capital for R&D, marketing, acquisitions, and reduced overall debt coverage by operating cash flow.

T demonstrates a good income statement:

Despite a slight dip in 2017 revenues, T has exhibited increasing annual revenues and relatively consistent year-over-year increases in net income. In 2017, T's net income jumped to $29.5 billion, far surpassing 2016 figures of $13 billion. However, T has encountered increased cost of goods sold and elevated SGA/interest expenses.

AT&T is priced at reasonable valuation:

T's p/e ratio of 7.65 is below the moderate benchmark of 15.

T's price/book ratio of 1.6 is low compared to the S&P's average of 3.34.

The company's PEG, price/sales, price/cash flow ratios are on par with national wireless industry peers.

T pays an attractive dividend yield of 5.45%.

T's current share price is far below the company's future cash flow value.

Advantageous Investment Considerations

Favorable Tax Reform- The Republican administrations' legislative initiative to reduce corporate tax liabilities from 35% to 20% is particularly advantageous to T. T will benefit significantly from the corporate tax reduction as the company derives an overwhelming majority of its revenue from the U.S. Greater conservation of revenues will enable T to repurpose funds to better cover debt, engage in advertising activities, or finance strategic growth initiatives.

5G Growth Opportunities- T is heavily involved in bringing 5G, the next generation of wireless connectivity, to market. 5G provides unbelievably fast Internet, uncompromising connectivity/broadband speeds, and flawless HD video streaming. 5G will accommodate the proliferation of Internet paired devices ranging from phones, tablets, laptops, digitalized home systems, security cameras, vehicles, and smartwatches. 5G will help T to fetch premium pricing for the fastest Internet speeds and enable the company to penetrate the 4K movie, virtual reality, and autonomous car driving markets. Although full-scale implementation of a 5G platform is years ahead, T is focusing its energy on laying the foundation for a mobile 5G network. The company has outlined plans to launch 5G in 2018 in a dozen test markets, it has upgraded networks in 23 major cities, and deployed 5G technology trials in different cities.

T is heavily involved in bringing 5G, the next generation of wireless connectivity, to market. 5G provides unbelievably fast Time Warner Merger- T has agreed to acquire Time Warner in a $85 billion dollar cash/stock deal. The acquisition of Time Warner would garnish a wide array of lucrative media businesses ranging from HBO, Turner Broadcasting, Warner Bros. film studio, and cable networks TNT, TBS, and CNN. A successful acquisition of Time Warner would enable T to better compete with Comcast in the telecom-media space (as Comcast had acquired NBC Universal in 2011). However, whether or not the deal will go through has been a prevailing concern as the merger finalization date has been postponed 4 times. Despite gaining regulatory approval in 17 countries, T still needs regulatory authorization from Brazil and United States. Most recently, T and Time Warner have postponed the finalization date to June 21, 2018.

FirstNet- T won a 25-year contract from the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet) to establish and operate the first broadband network for first responder police officers, firefighters, paramedics, and other emergency workers. The Internet network seeks to replace outdated radio systems currently utilized by emergency personnel in order to better coordinate emergency response and provide cost savings to state and local municipalities. T has secured the government contract to develop a nationwide IP based high-speed mobile communications network.

T won a 25-year contract from the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet) to establish and operate the first broadband network for first responder police officers, firefighters, paramedics, and other emergency workers. The Dividend Yield Sustainability- T has consecutively raised its quarterly dividend for 33 years. At first glance, T's dividend of 5.45% may seem unsustainable, however, the dividend is maintainable as it only accounts for 41% of net profits.

Disadvantageous Investment Considerations

Cash Flow Monopolization- Although T has $50 billion in liquidity, the company will face increased monetary and debt pressures from its $85 billion merger with Time Warner (assuming finalization of the acquisition), extensive investments into the FirstNet/5G platform, high dividend payments, aggressive pricing strategy for various services, cost-intensive international expansion efforts, and substantial pension deficit of $13.6 billion.

Although T has $50 billion in liquidity, the company will face increased monetary and debt pressures from its $85 billion merger with Time Warner (assuming finalization of the acquisition), extensive investments into the FirstNet/5G platform, high dividend payments, aggressive pricing strategy for various services, cost-intensive international expansion efforts, and substantial pension deficit of $13.6 billion. Extensive Regulatory Impediments- The TWX-AT&T acquisition has been anything but smooth sailing; the merger finalization date has been postponed four times now in an effort to clear regulatory issues. In late November, the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against T for its proposed takeover of TWX. Although T challenged the ruling in court, it is unlikely that we'll hear a ruling before May of 2018. If the court rules against T three options are left on the table: the deal could be scrapped (which I would prefer), T would be forced to divest from Direct TV division, or a partial acquisition would be achieved without the Turner Broadcasting media properties such as CNN.

Extensive Regulatory Impediments- The TWX-AT&T acquisition has been anything but smooth sailing; the merger finalization date has been postponed four times now in an effort to clear regulatory issues. In late November, the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against T for its proposed takeover of TWX. Although T challenged the ruling in court, it is unlikely that we'll hear a ruling before May of 2018. If the court rules against T three options are left on the table: the deal could be scrapped (which I would prefer), T would be forced to divest from Direct TV division, or a partial acquisition would be achieved without the Turner Broadcasting media properties such as CNN.

Direct TV Segment- Although some individuals prefer getting specific shows/movies/or channels, getting the shows as soon as their released, and getting viewings that do not expire, let's face it, it's difficult to justify spending $35-$70+ a month for cable when you can watch YouTube videos for free and Netflix is only $10 a month.

Increased Competition- T is involved in a very promotional and price intensive space amongst peers VZ, TMUS, and S. This causes T to offer services at more attractive pricing points which may diminish margins. The 5G environment is also very competitive as other telecommunications giants are looking to penetrate the space.

Summation of Findings

Although I find AT&T's valuation compelling and the company's prospects in the 5G and FirstNet space promising, I am worried about the TWX merger and T's cash and fundamental position. T is already heavily leveraged and the TWX Dealing will drastically worsen the company's fundamental position. Not only is T paying $85 billion for Time Warner, but it is also taking on the company's $22 billion of long-term debt, this coupled with the fact that T is looking to develop a 5G platform, set up the FirstNet network, sustain a 5.5% dividend yield, stay competitive with peers in marketing and advertising, and pursue growth in international markets, is extremely burdensome and unrealistic. Although the corporate tax reduction will free up some liquidity, T is going to be in a very difficult position. I do not foresee the Direct TV line going anywhere as its market share will be eroded by Verizon, YouTube, Comcast, Netflix, etc. so that leaves growth opportunities in its competitive business solutions and consumer mobility segments; however, these segments are unlikely to drive substantial growth. T is in a position where it needs growth avenues and although Time Warner would achieve growth it would not be worth the significant cost. Personally, I would only invest in T if the merger fails as T's fundamentals cannot sustain the monumental accumulation of debt; T would be better off capitalizing on sound growth prospects in 5G, FirstNet, and international markets as opposed to trying to leverage itself even further.

