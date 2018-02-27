What's The Difference Between Blockchain, Bitcoin And Cryptocurrency?

Prudent investors must know the difference between blockchain, bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, and the investing implications of each.

By Eric Ervin, CEO, Reality Shares

It's hard to argue against the idea that investment opportunities surrounding cryptocurrency and blockchain technology have become mainstream conversation topics. Many cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and Ripple have exploded over 1,000% in growth in just 2017 alone. But even as the potential impact this new technology has on the future of finance becomes exciting to everyday investors, getting a clear picture of the technology has remained difficult. The rise of any technical innovation comes with a suite of accompanying terminologies and jargon that can be difficult for investors to wrap their minds around.

Even in investment articles by financial journalists and advisors, words like 'blockchain' and 'cryptocurrency' are sometimes used interchangeably - and incorrectly. Given their vast difference, we wanted to bring clarity to the confusion to help investors make better, more informed choices regarding whether cryptocurrency or blockchain-related technology investments are a good fit your portfolio.

Foundational terms

Bitcoin

Launched in 2009, Bitcoin is credited for having kicked off the cryptocurrency craze, though that didn't happen for many years. Bitcoin was created as a digital, decentralized currency, supported by technology that would ensure safety for its users by engaging its users directly - a role traditionally held by the banks. Bitcoin, in effect, eliminated the role of the trusted third-party -by assigning that role to anybody who wanted to participate around the world. Bitcoin is built on top of blockchain technology, resulting in transactions tracked and recorded on a communally maintained-but unchangeable database.

Other Cryptocurrencies

Though the most prominent of the cryptocurrencies is Bitcoin, numerous other examples exist, including Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple. While several differences distinguish each, they are united by a few factors: they are fully digital, they can be traded with other users or bought and sold on exchanges, and each can be maintained or held in a personal, digital wallet. Many alternative cryptocurrencies are based on blockchain technology and designed to improve upon perceived flaws of Bitcoin, and every cryptocurrency seeks to be a digital medium of trade of some type.

Blockchain

Though the most well-known applications of blockchain technologies today are in support of new cryptocurrencies, its function and potential are much greater. At the simplest, a blockchain is a distributed ledger allowing for users to maintain immutable, unchanging records distributed across a network. Blockchains have been employed by companies since the early 2000's and can be used to better track inventory, the movement of disease, or settle payments quickly. What makes blockchains unique is their recorded history - every transaction ever to occur on the network remains fully traceable to its origin, making blockchain items unspoofable and highly resistant to fraudulent activities like identity theft, double-spending fraud, and any other unauthorized alteration of transaction activity.

Real-world blockchain use cases

Healthcare

Solely due to its sheer size, the healthcare industry requires the recording of a massive amount of protected, verified, and sharable data. Countless transactions across patients, professionals, and institutions need to be precisely documented and managed. From just a cost standpoint, $250 billion is annually spent on healthcare transactions alone, of which the implementation of blockchain technology should reduce significantly.

Additionally, 80% of mistakes made in the healthcare industry are administrative in nature, harming an estimated 400,000 patients every year. Researchers claim that the healthcare industry can be improved by incorporating blockchain technology by reducing human error and cutting transaction costs through a distributed ledger. Medical records could also be more accurately recorded and secured within blockchain technology-based databases.

Global finance

Many forecast the finance industry to be a great beneficiary of the implementation of blockchain technologies. In more developed markets, the quick verification provided by blockchain technologies could reduce 2- or 3-day asset settlement times to essentially minutes or seconds, reducing pending transactions across bank accounts and brokerages.

Furthermore, of its many potential uses, developing countries would be able to utilize the transparent nature of blockchain technologies, helping make any traditionally inefficient, expensive, or untrustworthy industries such as commercial infrastructure more streamlined. Smart contracts, which allow for the exchange of assets without a middle-party, can track commercial activity between individuals and institutions and help potentially overcome economic challenges. They may also play a key role in limiting corruption. Blockchain technology can potentially improve business and commerce efficiently, without a costly overhaul.

Supply chain management

Since blockchain technology can be implemented to keep records, assist in operations, and organize transactions, it has the distinct potential to be effectively used across industries. Modern supply chain processes can see improved accuracy and efficiency stemming from the transparent, inalterable recordkeeping that blockchain provides, benefitting both individuals and businesses. The distributed ledger technology can create a permanent history of any product, from its raw material sales to manufacture to end-user sale, potentially reducing the occurrence of delays and human error, and pinpointing recall efforts.

Blockchain is not Bitcoin - it's important to know the difference

There are many misconceptions about investing in blockchain technologies, largely due to the incorrect and often unintentional interchange of the terminologies, much like calling a tissue a Kleenex or referring to any internet search as 'Googling'. And because cryptocurrencies have been associated with wild fluctuations, popped bubbles, and rampant speculation as of late, people are mistaking blockchain technologies as being inherently speculative and volatile, which is not necessarily the case at all.

To be absolutely clear, blockchain is not a cryptocurrency, nor does it necessarily imply cryptocurrencies - there are many other applications of blockchain-related technologies. Blockchain technology, however, can support cryptocurrencies and does provide a fundamental technological backbone to most or all cryptocurrencies on the market today, including Bitcoin.

The use of a decentralized, private blockchains will provide unthinkable positive implications for the future of business. The imaginable applications include cost-cutting and new service-oriented revenue streams, but blockchain technology has the potential to drive digital transformation of many industries-with or without cryptocurrencies.

What might this practically mean for the prudent, discerning investor? It is possible to invest in companies involved in the blockchain technology research and implementation without investing in cryptocurrencies, allowing such investors to take part in the potential gains brought by the technology. In fact, this investment route should even prove wise.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.