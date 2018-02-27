Image credit

A premature rally

Red Robin (NASDAQ:RRGB) has seen some pretty wild moves in its stock price over the past few years, but, as you can see below, shares have basically just bounced around. RRGB has been stuck in a range for years at this point, the product of a valuation that had the stock priced for strong results that didn't always materialize. Prior to Q4 earnings last week, the stock had moved roughly 20% higher after hitting its low in November as the bulls are having another go at creating some sort of meaningful rally. But despite what was a very nice Q4, the stock is once again pricing in more earnings growth than I think RRGB can reasonably provide.

Comps are up, but they are only retracing earlier losses

Total revenue was up 17.5% in Q4 as RRGB continues to open new units. RRGB is fairly large at nearly 600 units but will continue to open new units for years and that should provide a steady, low single-digit tailwind to revenue. Apart from that, RRGB's comp sales came in at 2.7% in Q4, a vast improvement over 2017's 60bps increase. RRGB saw traffic rise 1.9% and average check add on another 80bps for a strong combined result. That performance is well in excess of RRGB's benchmark for industry comp sales, but if we look a little deeper, it is imprudent to get excited just yet.

This slide from the earnings deck shows RRGB's comps for the past three full years, and the results aren't pretty.

Source: earnings presentation

RRGB's comps fell off a cliff in 2016 but did markedly improve last year. However, if we consider that Q4's 2.7% gain was on the back of Q42016's 4.3% loss, we're still talking about average unit sales levels that are meaningfully below where they were in 2015. In other words, RRGB appears only to be starting the rebound process for its comp sales levels that were heavily damaged during 2016; it isn't like we're seeing new unit volume highs or anything of that sort. I don't want to diminish what RRGB accomplished in Q4, but at the same time, don't look at one quarter's comp sales number in a vacuum, either. RRGB has a very long way to go to repair the damage from its comp sales lost in 2016.

The story is the same with margins

It is the same story with margins as RRGB showed marked improvement in Q4, but the gains are somewhat hollow, as they were with comps.

Source: earnings presentation

Q4 did see a nice move up in unit-level operating margins - 20.5% from 18.6% - but look closely at this chart. It shows that 2015 was a much stronger year than not only 2016 but 2017 as well, and that would have a lot to do with RRGB's comp sales numbers. Food costs rose 90bps in Q4 but were more than offset by lower labor costs, occupancy expenses, and operating expenses. That's great, and an improvement is an improvement, but again, with the stock rallying, you must take these numbers in context. RRGB isn't performing nearly as well as it did two years ago in terms of margins, and that's a problem; it is also why the stock has been stuck in a range for so long.

A steep valuation for little growth

The stock is going for over 20 times this year's earnings, and given RRGB's ~10% longer term EPS growth estimate, that seems about fully valued to me. Keep in mind that this company is still in the midst of a rebound effort where it is trying just to get back to the level of earnings it had two or three years ago; the past couple of years haven't been pretty. Q4 was a step in the right direction, but that is all it is; one step. RRGB has a long slog ahead of it in terms of getting back to its former level of earnings, but the stock is already pricing in a near-certainty that will occur. That's not something I'm willing to bet on so the stock looks expensive to me here.

To drive this point home, let's take a look at one more slide from the earnings presentation regarding EPS.

Source: earnings presentation

This chart shows adjusted EPS, and if you look at the bubble in the middle of the graph, you can see that adjusted earnings were $3.32 in 2015, $2.78 in 2016, and just $2.49 last year. That is pretty ugly, but also consider that the stock isn't priced all that differently from when the company was earning $3.32 now that it is estimated to get $2.70 this year; it doesn't make sense to me. Even rosy expectations for 2019 have RRGB getting to just $3.15, still well below 2015's level of earnings. That doesn't sound like a company I want to pay 20+ times earnings for, so I'll pass on RRGB here. I'd reassess if the comp sales turnaround we saw in Q4 has some staying power and if margins continue to rebound. Q4 was a nice first step, but RRGB has a long way to go to earn this valuation.