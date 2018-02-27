Pengrowth Energy, How Much Is Lindbergh Thermal Oil Really Worth?

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Adam Berze as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Oh how the mighty to meek E&Ps fall with Bear oil & gas markets. Luckily for investors, the Bear oil market recently pivoted Bullish. Where the previous oil sector downturn has created buying opportunities that with sustained higher oil prices will bare fruit for years to come. One such story, Pengrowth Energy (NYSE:PGH) (PGF on the TSX), once over $22 dollars a share, now hovering around $0.75 a share (USD), has yet to enjoy a sustained stock price recovery with the recent turn and rise in oil prices. Yet when you look closer, Pengrowth has not been sitting idle during the downturn. In fact, it has been busy transforming itself for much of 2017 by significantly lowering debt with asset sales, cutting operational costs and placing valuable crude hedges that far exceed present WCS spot prices.

For many active long investors, all that matters is the stock price moving forward and as such accounting for the primary variables that impact price. The purpose of this article is to examine a few of those primary variables. With that being said, let us take a closer look at 1 of the 2 core assets Pengrowth has kept throughout it's transformation in the past year: The Lindbergh Thermal Oil Sands Project.

Lindbergh used to be one of many, but is now only one of two core assets remaining. The divested others, many being much older, were sold in 2017 to pay down 72% of long-term debt, from a high of $1.8B CAD (Canadian Dollars) to the remaining $501m CAD. As seen below in a slide from the Pengrowth 2018 Investor Presentation.

Source: Pengrowth 2018 Investor Presentation

We can continue to talk about underlying Lindbergh variables, like low operating costs or growing netback but that won't properly value the asset at a higher level. Therefore, I have calculated the current net present value of the asset with WTI oil at $50, $60 and $70 USD oil, where this oil price range covers the majority of 2018 & 2019 commodity analyst forecasts. Net present value (NPV), is commonly used to value the future cash outflows and inflows associated with an asset, discounted at a yearly rate to derive true present value. A discount rate of 10% was used because of NPV10 being the widely accepted discount method for the oil and gas industry. This NPV includes three scenarios where only phase 1 is implemented, phase 2 is implemented and where phase 2 and Muriel Lake are implemented.

In guidance, the company has given us enough information surrounding all costs allowing us to properly value the asset moving forward. Please see below:

Source: Created using information from Pengrowth's Investor Presentation and 2018 Capital Expenditure Budget.

The above accounts for all known cost and the $16.82 WTI/WCS hedge in place. It is clear that Lindbergh results in an NPV10 that is a higher multiple of what the current market cap is right now (around $510m as of writing date). I can already hear the bears yelling regarding Pengrowth's outstanding debt and slow to act promises of past management. Yes, the debt is not going to go away until cash flows start building again, but there is one element of Pengrowth that fails to get talked about...

Pengrowth Energy has carry forward tax losses worth around $605 million in future tax savings. The entire balance cannot be used at once, given Pengrowth's size and current income, but the balance cannot be forgotten, when valuing the company moving forward. Pengrowth's $610 million outstanding debt is always examined at length while the tax benefits are worth around the same and rarely mentioned. These tax benefits would be highly coveted, if Pengrowth Energy merged with another larger profitable company, but that is for another article to discuss.

Regarding management's failed promises/slow-actions of the past, I did not follow Pengrowth Energy during their collapse and understand concerns. I have read and heard about their failures and understand the criticism laid upon Evans and company. They failed to adapt quickly during the collapse of oil, hindsight is always 20-20. With that being said, during the time I have been following Pengrowth, management has been in some cases been unfairly criticized. As evidence, excellent crude WTI - WCS price spread hedges have been put in place by Pengrowth to guarantee stabile income during their continued transformation into a very likely 2018 & 2019 profitable enterprise.

Recent news has broke out that Evans will be retiring, and the company will now be moving forward with a new CEO and CIO in place. I have no comment on the change other than that the fresh start might inspire some faith in the investment community. Facts that I can comment on include, the company reducing full time staff from 560 employees to the present 165, with a target of 125 by mid to EOY 2018, in association with asset sales and reduced cost structure. Operating expenses per barrel have reduced by 17 percent from midpoint of 2017, G&A expenses have lowered by 14% from midpoint of 2017, with ending 2018 G&A expenses expected to be lowered by 34% from midpoint of 2017. I do expect the results of these decisions to become apparent in several quarters, where they will eventually show their colours in the form of rising cash flows. Despite funnelling natural gas from Groundbirch to Lindbergh, Lindbergh is still a net consumer of fuel but that may soon change when Groundbirch triples its production to 30MMcf/d per day with an anticipated target date of April 1st. Where the joke will then be on remaining Bears, as this will once again lower costs for an already efficient asset.

In addition, other supportive metrics may be devised to value the Lindbergh Thermal Project. Pengrowth Energy sold 4% of non-convertible overriding royalty interest on January 6th 2017, when WTI was around $53 for $250m. At this time, you would have to assume that this royalty would be worth at least 15-20% more today given the current WTI price. This would result in that same sale being worth around $300m today. The royalty being given is before expenses and as such, in theory only a certain amount may be sold before the royalties start overlapping with costs. I don't recommend valuing Lindbergh in this way, but it may be used to provide us with another rough estimation of it's value. As noted in the figures above, operating netback at WTI of $60USD is around 30 dollars CAD in 2018. This would mean that in theory, this amount could be sold for future royalties. For conversation purposes, we will be conservative and assume that only half the netback is sold as royalties.

Source: Created using prior history related to the royalty sale.

As we can see from the figure above, this results in Lindbergh once again being worth a higher multiple of the current share price. I used this approach as a second opinion on the valuation of Lindbergh but is not my proffered choice for valuation given the nature of uncertainties, as more would be continually sold. None the less, even with a 50% cushion on netback, the results are impressive. On a similar note, some have proposed that more royalties may be sold now to secure the necessary funds for continued Lindbergh expansion in lieu of further debt, a possibility management may consider if the price / ROI is right.

Source: Pengrowth 2018 Investor Presentation

I would like to touch on some final points. Seymour Schulich (commodities tycoon) as of this publication presently owns 25% of the company with plans to continue accumulating another 5%, likely starting in late March. While I never suggest blindly following anyone. From a purely psychological perspective, if one considers investing in Pengrowth, it makes sense to track a commodities billionaire that has Pengrowth's ex CEO on his board of directors at Franco-Nevada? You have to assume that Mr. Schulich knows more than you or I about Pengrowth, with his years of successful energy sector investments, and it seems arrogant to assume otherwise.

Before concluding, one should also consider Pengrowth's other core asset, Groundbirch Montney Bay, which has been estimated to have in excess of 3.7Tcf of natural gas. And when combined with Lindbergh the underlying assets are screaming with future value for Pengrowth Investors that are simply not recognized in the Stock Price today.

Source: Pengrowth 2018 Investor Presentation

Considering the data being presented, Pengrowth Energy may have associated risk, specifically around the company's ability to execute and the future price of oil, but in this author's opinion, the reward vastly outweighs the associated risk making it a screaming value play.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PGH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

