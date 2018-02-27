At BRF SA, The Flesh Is Still Weak, And Investor Spirits Aren't So Willing

It has gone from bad to worse at BRF SA (BRFS), as frequently happens when a company reaches a "critical mass" of mismanagement and poor decision-making. BRF's big miss with fourth quarter results put the cap on what was already a pretty poor 2017, and though BRF has a new management team and a new plan, major investors seem to want yet more change.

I've always thought it was going to take time and patience (a lot of patience…) for BRF to develop, and I don't believe the company is unfixable. That said, there's a lot of work to be done in both the domestic and international operations and plenty of volatility inherent in a commodity-driven business with significant international emerging market exposure. I believe mid-to-high single-digit revenue growth is still possible and, coupled with mid-to-high single-digit FCF margins, can still support a $10-plus fair value from here, but this is a high-risk call that is going to need a couple of years to really play out.

An Ugly End To An Ugly Year

Fourth quarter results from BRF were pretty poor, with misses at both the revenue and EBITDA lines.

Revenue rose about 4% as reported, about 2% shy of expectations, as better sales in Brazil (up 5%) were offset by somewhat weaker results in the international operations. Although domestic volumes were up 10% in the quarter, average prices were down 4%, and both trends were magnified with the processed food business (volume up 12%, but pricing down 6%).

On the international side, OneFoods saw 26% with revenue boosted by Banvit. Revenue was down 11% in Asia and down 12% in Europe, while Latin America was up 2%. Management reported that the "Carne Fraca" scandal had an ongoing noticeable impact on results in the export business.

The bigger issue was the absence of operating leverage. Gross margin improved about a point and a half, with basically flat results in Brazil, but EBITDA was down 14% as reported, and the company-reported adjusted figure, though up 38%, was a nearly 25% miss relative to sell-side expectations. Say what you want about the sell-side, but that's a sizable miss. Adjusted EBITDA in Brazil rose 11%, with margin expanding 60bp, while OneFoods' adjusted EBITDA rose a similar 12% (with 80bp of margin compression).

I don't have all that much to say about the weaker-than-expected margins, really. BRF continues to see higher operating costs than expected across its operating footprint. Some of the issues in Brazil are likely due to the costs of the Carne Fraca investigation, the expansion of the Perdigao brand re-launch and preparations for the new Kidelli brand launch, but I also believe the company is seeing inefficiencies tied to prior restructurings (perhaps cutting too far, too fast). On the international side, BRF is running a fast-expanding footprint but volumes aren't following through, and I believe that is leading to efficiency challenges, as well as issues with weakness within the OneFoods business.

What Now?

In past write-ups, I had lamented BRF's above-average executive turnover and the multiple changes in strategy over the past few years. I believe those issues have all come home to roost, and it is the job of recently-appointed CEO Jose Drummond to sweep up after this mess and get the company back on the right footing.

So far, the plan for Brazil sounds reasonable. It looks as though BRF is going to "reinvest" in price and make sure to regain some of the market share it has lost to JBS's (OTCQX:JBSAY) brand Seara in recent times. BRF's share was actually up in the fourth quarter (back above 55%), while Seara lost sure, but prior management misplayed its hand during Brazil's downturn, worrying too much about price and losing some of its core customers while also creating brand confusion with the Perdigao launch. Now, there's a third brand in the mix, Kidelli, which will be priced about 15% to 20% below market averages and target the "value" segment that makes up about one-third of Brazil's market.

Management has also talked about running a simpler organization and one that is more disciplined with respect to capex and investment/growth spending. That all sounds great, but I think management also needs to be more attentive to rising costs (outside of grain inputs) and be more responsive to the on-the-ground realities in Brazil's economy. That said, it does look like Brazil's economy is turning around, and I don't think it is unreasonable to think that BRF will, eventually, see consumers trading back up to the higher-value Sadia brand.

On the international side, I'm a little less clear on management's plans other than to again focus on more disciplined return-driven investment decisions. BRF's recent attempts at empire-building have created a very spread-out enterprise that has some attractive features (particularly in addressing the large, fast-growing market for halal products), but that needs to be run more efficiently. I also believe BRF really needs to focus on growing the packaged food business - unprocessed food is still close to 50% of the mix, and that introduces a lot of volatility into the results. Long term, I think BRF will succeed, and I think companies like Hormel (HRL) are an example of what it can look like (in some respects, at least), but I think it's going to take longer than what was expected back in 2015. Going from a Brazil-focused producer of fresh chicken (and pork) to an international player in packaged food is the right decision, in my opinion, but not a process that can be rushed.

More Turbulence?

There are a lot of things that can still go wrong for BRF. Fresh (meaning unprocessed) food is still a major part of the mix, and global protein prices can swing dramatically on changes in feed costs, changes in supply from places like the U.S. and Thailand, and changes in demand/trade policy from customers like Saudi Arabia and Japan. Likewise, there are no guarantees that BRF can successfully position OneFoods into a sort of "Hormel for the halal world".

On a more near-term basis, though, there is a risk of further management turnover. Shortly after the fourth quarter results, two major Brazilian pension funds, Previ and Petros, called for a special meeting to completely replace the board of directors. As they hold about 20% of BRF's shares, that is a demand that has to be taken seriously. I do not know what this means for current management - the English-language sources did not mention any specific demand or intention to fire the new CEO, but I don't trust my Portuguese skills enough to say that's the case. At a bare minimum, if an entirely new board is put in place, it seems reasonable to think that another change in executive leadership could soon follow.

I don't believe Mr. Drummond is an irreplaceable talent (his prior experience was mostly at Whirlpool and does not include any food companies), and I suppose a top-shelf hire from a branded food/beverage company could be more attractive to the Street. That said, BRF badly needs stability and consistency, and I can only imagine what it is like to be a mid-level manager at a company where the strategic vision and priorities are changing so often.

The Opportunity

All of the chaos notwithstanding, I still believe BRF can generate mid-to-high single-digit revenue growth from here. Brazil appears to be recovering from a nasty downturn, and I expect population growth and income growth to support healthy volumes for processed/packaged food in the years to come. I likewise continue to believe in the long-term potential of the international branded processed food business - there will be growing pains, and it is going to take time, but I think BRF is laying the groundwork for distribution and brand recognition in some attractive markets that can generate above-average growth over the next two decades.

I expect better margins to follow, but I think it's going to take the better part of three to five years to deliver. Long term, I think mid-to-high single-digit FCF margins are attainable, and I expect good free cash flow growth, but the next couple of years will be more challenging, and BRF has a sizable amount of net debt with which to contend.

Discounted back, those cash flows I model work out to a fair value of about $10 to $11 today. That's a roughly $2/ADR drop from my last piece, but most of the difference actually comes from me raising my discount rate by 1% (to account for the higher levels of operating risk and uncertainty).

The Bottom Line

I have always held BRF shares with the knowledge and expectation that there would be challenges, occasional setbacks, and a need for long-term patience. The recent "challenges" have exceeded my expectations, though, and I think there has been a significant reset with how the Street thinks about BRF. Instead of an emerging market up-and-comer that's going to be the "next" (the "next Nestle" (OTCPK:NSRGF) or the "next General Mills" (NYSE:GIS) or whatever), it's now a troubled emerging market company with commodity risk and an extended, ungainly global footprint that is weighing heavily on value.

Neither view seems wholly correct. There was too much optimism about BRF in the good times, and that's swung to too much pessimism today. There are a lot of things that BRF needs to fix, including its Brazilian branding strategy, its cost structure (both domestic and global), and its investment criteria, but those things are fixable, and I believe BRF is restarting from a point of good brand share/value in Brazil and growing value in key emerging markets. It's going to take patience for this story to work out, and I can't say the company has earned the benefit of any doubts, but I'm not in a rush to get out today.

