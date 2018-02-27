It has become an annual tradition in my household. I sit down on a Saturday morning once a year and read Warren Buffett's annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, NYSE:BRK.B) shareholders. I view Buffett as the greatest investor of our lifetime. He transformed a failing northern textiles company into one of the great companies in American history.

Each annual letter opens with Berkshire's performance versus the S&P 500. The outperformance versus the broad market has been truly astounding.



In the annual letter, he once again recounted his bet that a low cost, un-managed investment in an S&P 500 index fund would outperform a fund of hedge fund strategies. His advice to individual investors appears to run counter to the path he has taken with his own money. On one hand, Buffett is extolling passive investing, but this follows a more than half-century depiction of his active approach to investing that has made him one of the world's wealthiest men. It might be correct to say that for the average investor, passively indexing outperforms high cost active investing, but that he is simply not an average investor.

Whenever I read this letter, however, I am reminded of a 2013 paper that I read on how Buffett generated his tremendous long-run outperformance. That year, Andrea Frazzini, David Kabiller, and Lasse Pedersen, each affiliated with hedge fund AQR Capital Management, published "Buffett's Alpha", which deconstructed the return profile of Berkshire Hathaway. From their analysis, the authors found: "the general tendency of high-quality, safe, and cheap stocks to outperform can explain much of Buffett's performance and controlling for these factors makes Buffett's alpha statistically insignificant."

That is a powerful statement. In a set-up to their attention-grabbing assertion, the authors demonstrated that of all stocks that traded for more than 30 years between 1926 and 2011, Berkshire Hathaway had the highest Sharpe Ratio, a measure of risk-adjusted returns. Buffett also magnified these risk-adjusted excess returns through the deployment of leverage estimated by the authors to be at a level of 1.6 to 1 on average. The leverage came both in the form of borrowings, which benefited from Berkshire Hathaway's very high-quality credit rating and through float from his insurance subsidiaries.

In the annual letter, Buffett spends a good deal of time describing the "float" that comes from taking upfront premium from the company's long-tailed property and casualty insurance and reinsurance businesses. He comments that when underwriting is profitable, that the cost of the funds can be less than zero. He also comments that these funds will never see a "run on the bank" since P&C float cannot be withdrawn. While the company has been extraordinarily successful with its underwriting, catastrophe-riddled 2017 will end its streak of underwriting profits and again, highlight that this operating leverage is not always "free".

After describing the float inherent in the P&C business, Buffett then goes on to point to four large drawdowns in the share price of Berkshire as "the strongest argument I can muster against borrowed money." This is where another paradox comes in to play. Float is borrowing, albeit operating leverage and not financial leverage. He then comments that "even if your borrowings are small and your positions aren't immediately threatened by the plunging market, your mind may well become rattled by scary headlines and breathless commentary... and an unsettled mind will not make good decisions." This is a poetic way of saying that while he has been able to weather multiple business cycle downturns that you might not have the same ability or mindset.

He has long used leverage. In addition to the operating leverage from the P&C business, he uses financial leverage in the form of debt from his well-capitalized and highly rated holding company and non-recourse debt at his strong operating subsidiaries. (Berkshire's railroad subsidiary Burlington Northern was in the market with 30-yr debt on Monday). While both its financial leverage and its underwriting have a conservative bent, it is difficult to call Buffett averse to leverage. His stance against leverage is a sort of libertarian paternalism - it might be bad for his acolytes despite being so good for him over the long-term.

The model at Berkshire Hathaway allowed for a thoughtful and disciplined application of ultra low cost investment leverage to high quality, low volatility businesses. The company took a long-term view, built a fortress balance sheet brick-by-brick and had the financial wherewithal and discipline to invest more in opportune markets and stockpile liquidity when valuations appeared stretched. The fact that the company is finding it difficult to enter into new transactions despite record levels of liquidity should signal to market participants what they think of current valuations.

The "Do As I Say, Not As I Do" approach to leverage is unwarranted in my opinion. If you have a long-time horizon, high earnings relative to the size of your investment portfolio or sources of contingent liquidity, I believe the disciplined practice of adding leverage to low volatility investments can be quite rewarding (outperforming both the S&P 500 and the fund of hedge funds in the famous wager).

Disclaimer

My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term, risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.