AES: Late Stage Turnaround With Strong Cash Flow And Simplifying Story

AES Corp. (AES) – AES is a global electricity generation and distribution company. Since becoming CEO in late 2011, Andres Gluski has led a transformation from a “growth at any cost” strategy to a focus on value creation and profitable growth. During his tenure, the company has cut costs, simplified its asset base and returned cash to shareholders. Over the past five years, they were confronted with external commodity, weather and foreign currency challenges that masked the material progress they are making in streamlining the business. These headwinds have delayed the realization of shareholder value from the restructuring. The current depressed price and a few new developments create an attractive entry point. Some catalysts include:

Growth investments are increasingly contributing to the cash flow outlook and a strong pipeline of renewable energy development projects persists.

Recently announced asset sales have been at much higher prices than expected.

Deconsolidation of a relatively small equity position in Electropaulo removes $1B of debt and billions in pension liabilities from their balance sheet.

Fluence Energy, a joint venture with Siemens, was launched in January to create the largest energy storage company in the world. Creating the joint venture removes the related operating losses from the AES income statement. The utility scale battery storage market is expected to grow 5x by 2022 and Tesla is the only other true competitor at this point.

The company guided adjusted EPS for 2018 of $1.15-1.25 and growth of 8-10% through 2020. They also announced a new $100M cost saving program which was well above my expectations. $50M in 2018 and $50M in 2019. I was assuming $1.20 EPS in 2019 in my bull case so my assumptions should prove to be conservative. The story is working and the call this morning supports my thesis.

Jeff Ubben, the Founder of ValueAct Capital, recently joined their board in support of their efforts to create shareholder value. Mr. Ubben is a highly respected activist investor.

AES doubled their dividend in 2015 and has subsequently raised it over 8% annually, resulting in the current 5% yield. We expect earnings and cash flow to grow consistently over the next three years. As the portfolio is simplified, by selling misunderstood assets, we expect the multiple to improve to at least 12.5x, which would result in a $14.4 stock and a 42% total return over the next year. This ignores the value of their Fluence JV which should grow substantially in the coming years.

Company History and Industry Commentary

Historically, AES has been focused on global growth with little regard for return on their capital investments. In late 2011, former COO Andres Gluski became CEO and refocused the company on creating shareholder value. His strategy has been fourfold: (1) Divest of assets that are not earning an acceptable rate of return or lack a competitive advantage; (2) De-lever the company by paying down debt at the parent and subsidiary level; (3) Allocate capital to growth projects that will hit minimum return hurdles; and (4) Return excess capital to shareholders via buybacks and dividends. While this strategy seemed refreshing it did not translate into overnight success for the company.

Since taking over in 2011, AES continually missed analyst expectations due to a number of headwinds outside of their control including massive weather and currency fluctuations. Initial investor enthusiasm for the new strategy has ultimately led to fatigue as the progress continues to have no effect on the financial results.

However, it is important to look at how the company has executed on its plan and focus on the forward look. Andres and AES have done exactly what they set out to do: (1) Asset sales have totaled roughly $4 billion and the global footprint has shrunk from 28 countries to 15. (2) Once the recent Philippines deal is closed, Parent debt will have been reduced by over $2.5 billion or 39%. (3) A dividend has been established and grown each year, currently providing a 5% yield. (4) Buybacks have shrunk the share count by 14%. Beyond selling assets at very good prices, AES has also partnered with pension plans and other capital sources to partially sell down interests in projects or companies. This allows them to optimize equity returns without creating additional risk as they bring in partners with lower hurdle rates and maintain control of the project often earning a promote on the performance of the investment which enhances AES’s returns. A couple examples of this are the sale of a portion of Indianapolis Power and Light to La Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), a long-term institutional investor headquartered in Quebec, Canada, and more recently, the joint purchase of Spower, the largest independent owner, operator and developer of utility scale solar assets in the United States, with Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo).

Overall, the team has executed and the hard work should begin to show up in the numbers.

Valuation with Price Targets and Reasoning

Given the progress made over the last five years and the considerable earnings growth from new projects coming online, we think AES should trade closer to its comp group on an earnings basis. Aside from the relative valuation, AES trades with a forward free cash flow yield (after maintenance capex) in the mid-teens which is absolutely attractive.

Bull Case: The stock trades to $16.80 as management beats expectations/guidance for 2018-2019 and earnings grow in the low double digits in 2018-2019 from new projects coming online. All projects are completed on time and on budget. With renewed confidence in AES’s ability to meet its guidance the equity earns a modest 14x P/E on $1.20 EPS expected in 2019. This results in 60% capital appreciation, along with the 5% yield delivers 65% total return.

Base Case: The stock trades to $14.40 as management meets expectations/guidance in 2018-2019. Projects are set to deliver earnings growth in 2018-2019, but a few headwinds or delays result in single-digit growth, which is towards the lower end of the guidance. The stock continues to trade at a discount to peers, but the market gives AES some credibility for meeting expectations and the stock trades to 12.5x 2019 EPS of $1.15. This results in 37% capital appreciation, along with the 5% yield delivers 42% total return.

Bear Case: The stock trades to $9.00 as management has to guide down for 2018-2020 cash flow growth rates. Headwinds from volatile commodities or weather or foreign currency cause the future earnings profile to become cloudy and the company once again disappoints the street. The company trades down to seven-year lows and a deeper discount is applied to the stock. Given all the headwinds that have already punished the company, we view this scenario as unlikely. If this were to happen, it is likely Value Act or another activist shareholder would intervene and force a breakup or sale of the company similar to what is happening at NRG and FE currently with Elliott Management and what DYN and CPN have recently done.

Catalysts for Valuation Change

Management meeting or exceeding guidance for each of the next three years. Large growth projects coming online in 2018/19 will drive 8-10% earnings growth through 2020. Near-term resolution to Alto Maipo, a project that has gone badly in Chile, would be helpful. The problems are well known, but the resolution is still uncertain, resolution expected in Q1. Continued positive political and economic developments in Argentina. The country is making huge progress on improving its economy and AES has substantial assets there that have been assigned little value and provided no cash flow to the parent until recently. Actions that new board member from ValueAct could encourage them to take; potentially accelerating the simplification story.

Margin of Safety

Unlike many of its peers, AES has 80% of its business from contracted power generation or utilities with an average life of six years, increasing to ten years by 2020 as new long term projects come on line. Therefore, AES has lots of visibility into its cash flow stream regardless of commodity/power prices. It is a leveraged company so that is clearly a risk that must be managed.

Management Ownership and Alignment

Andres currently owns over $7.5M of stock. Recently he and other officers increased their positions by buying stock in the open market. Management is compensated with performance stock units which have two vesting criteria: (1) Total Stockholder Return equal or above the 30th percentile of S&P 500 Utility Companies; and (2) Cash flow growth in the form of EBITDA less CapEx.

Risks

The largest risk continues to center around management credibility with respect to meeting their guidance and expectations. Most of the risks listed below all affect this outcome, but the big question is: has management truly reset the bar to levels that they can meet or exceed?

Near-term resolution to Alto Maipo, a project that has gone badly in Chile, would be helpful. The problems are well known but the resolution is still uncertain. AES is globally diversified, but that does come at the expense of increased geopolitical and economic risk. Central and South America are an important part of the business. Economic slowdowns or civil unrest in these areas could impact operations at AES facilities or impact the rate these governments are willing to allow AES to charge for electricity. Contracts are in place for these investments, but emerging market governments and policy makers do not always act rationally in times of crisis. Foreign currency risk is also a byproduct of AES global footprint and has hurt earnings in the past. Over 80% of their business is contracted in USD and hedges have reduced the forex impact. This should be a lower risk going forward. The company also has commodity risk as it relates to coal, natural gas, oil and electricity pricing at DPL. The stock has been punished along with the merchant power names from declining natural gas prices. However, AES has hedged the majority of this risk in 2018 and a portion in 2019-2020. Since returns for public utilities generally have a negative correlation with interest rates, there is a bit of rate risk, but this will not materially affect the business nor its cash flow generation in the intermediate term. There is also a regulatory risk from global warming policies getting more aggressive across the world. AES operates coal plants and has additional plants in the pipeline, like the large plant to be built in India. Additional scrutiny could lead to deteriorating economics at these coal plants.

Conclusion

There are many risks in operating a global power company, but many of those risks have already played out over the last few years and are fully reflected in the current stock price. Hedges are in place to lower the commodity and currency risk and hopefully some kind of mean reversion will stop these factors from being a perpetual headwind. Overall, these factors have negated all the progress management has made in turning around the operations at AES. As growth projects come online and the company continues to de-lever and return capital to shareholders the progress should finally show up in the results for AES. The valuation is compelling with the stock trading at a mid-teens free cash flow yield and substantial discount to peer multiples. Given these circumstances, the stock should rerate higher and return 40% to 60%+ for shareholders in the coming year.

Thank you for reading this Seeking Alpha PRO article. PRO members received early access to this article and get exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas. Sign up or learn more about PRO here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.