Image source: Company website

Investment Thesis

In order to achieve opportunistic growth, Northern Star Resources Ltd. (OTCPK:NESRF), (OTC:NHRNY) aims to invest further in underground mine development and gold exploration to extend the mine life at each of its assets. Its five-strong operating asset portfolio offers cash flow diversity and meaningful exploration.

NST is an outstanding Australian gold producer characterized by low cost operations, a growing reserve mine life and a strong balance sheet.

In this equity research, we will examine why NST is on track to capitalize on significant growth opportunities. Through my analysis, investors will have a clear understanding why NST is a top stock pick in our gold universe.

Company Overview

NST is an Australian mid-cap gold miner with gold deposits in Kundana, Paulsens, Kanowna Belle and Jundee. It has existing gold mining operations at Central Tanami Project in the Northern Territory. The western Australian region is site for development of gold deposits.

Earnings Growth

NST's earnings growth can be mapped to growth in gold production following an active acquisition period through 2014, when the company acquired four of their now five operating assets. Earnings are dominated by highest producing asset Jundee, with Kundana and Kanowna Belle also standing as solid contributors. Total gold sold was 506,894 ounces in 2017.

NST is on track to meet its 2018 earnings guidance. Revenue was up 14% to $435.3 million. Net Profit After Tax (NPAT) was down 7% from the previous corresponding period to $79.1 million, with the company blaming the winding down of Paulsens mine for this downturn. Operations at its Millennium mine are expected to boost NPAT in the second half.

Most recent trailing twelve-month earnings are $188.9 million. They moved up by 14.3% year-on-year. Annualized five-year net income is estimated at $64.2 million. This proves that NST has consistently grown its bottom line over the last couple of years. However, earnings are expected to materially decline in 2021 associated with the cessation of mine lives and production.

NST expanded its bottom line more rapidly than revenue by controlling costs. This led to margin expansions and high profitability over time. At a macro-level, Australian metals and mining industries have been steadily growing at a single-digit rate of 7.4% over the past twelve months, resulting in a substantial 11.5% growth rate over the past five years. This only proves that NST is capable of amplifying its earnings to its advantage whatever the uplift in the gold industry is.

Asset Growth

Large increases in gold reserves and resources show that a strategy of acquiring and investing in Tier-1 assets is working well. Each of these assets will soon be capable of producing 300,000 ounces of gold per year. Cumulatively, the business has sold over 2.1 million ounces of gold since July 2010.

Source: Company data

The company's expanded inventory will help drive gold production growth. Production is forecast to increase this year to 525,000 to 575,000 gold ounces. All-in sustaining costs (AISC) are booked at A$1,000 to A$1,050 per gold ounce. A further increase to 550,000 to 600,000 ounces is forecast towards 2019.

Source: Company data, Credit Suisse

Liquidity & Leverage

NST has in place an undrawn three-year A$100 million revolving debt facility with self-arranged Australian and international syndicated loan facilities. The company has zero debt or 0.53% of its Enterprise Value. This is further supported by a well-cushioned interest coverage ratio of 105.45X which makes it easier for NST to borrow external funds.

Source: Company data

The interest coverage ratio is considered the highest over the last four years. The figure compares to a low of 26.19X last 2014. The ratio of total debt to enterprise value is its lowest over the last four years. It compares to a high of 5.52% last 2013.

Cash Flow

NST has delivered over A$671 million in free cash flows since the acquisition of Paulsens, Jundee and the Kalgoorlie mines. The company managed to fulfill this after investing into expanding gold production and mine lives.

NST has averaged A$49 million of free cash flows across the twelve quarters of its current portfolio of assets.

Source: Company data, Credit Suisse

Capital Management

Overall, NST possess a strong set of fundamentals, a matter which reflects the company's increasing profitability and cash generation of its portfolio of assets.

*FA Score (Fundamental Score)

Given its brisk operating performance, NST has demonstrated a solid track record in generating shareholder value by acquiring assets at low prices. Asset prices are below near term recoverable net cash and significantly below replacement cost.

These assets are being run efficiently thereby reducing costs. The management is aiming to extend mine lives. Under the current landscape, the opportunity to acquire assets at "cheap" prices appears limited at best.

Finally, a 50% lift in dividend is a reflection of the company's strong balance sheet and lack of debt.

Source: Company data

My Takeaway

The appeal of NST is its strong surplus cash generation and growth potential from a suite of short mine life, but long exploration upside. Assets are being operated by an acquisition savvy, value creating and lean contractor genesis management team.

The firm has demonstrated prudent capital management and delivered strong shareholder returns by acquiring unloved assets cheaply from majors, reducing site costs and successfully extending mine lives.

Discounted asset sales by distressed majors appear complete, while competition for assets has increased. Future enterprise value will be defined by the exploration success extending life, gold price, and the outcome of any future M&A activity in a more challenging environment.

The company also has a host of world-class attributes, including its low cost base, extensive inventory, two Tier-1 mines, a balance sheet with no debt, cash and equivalents of approximately $500 million, a track record of paying dividends, significant free cash flow and substantial scope for further growth through exploration successes and increasing gold production.

Production and cash generation appear underpinned by stable operating performance, maintenance of a lean cost base, and extension of reserves and mine lives for minimal capital.

NST is not a developer of greenfield assets. Hence, NST's business model has seen it acquire short life, well capitalized operating assets from global majors. Subsequently, reserves have been depleted by a strategy of cash extraction over extension drilling with NST then applying its lean operating structure, whilst seeking to extend asset lives through exploration.

I believe that NST has been more restrained in its deployment of acquisition capital acquiring smaller scale (on a contained reserve basis) assets. All acquisitions have been at a discount to Net Present Value (NPV) of developed reserve, with the capital infrastructure acquired effectively at no cost.