Southern Company: Dividend Hike?

Southern Company (SO) is expected to announce its next dividend hike in the upcoming weeks. As the stock has incurred a 15% correction in the last four months, the upcoming dividend hike will certainly offer some consolation to the shareholders. Therefore, the big question is what dividend hike the shareholders should be expecting.

Most of the shareholders of Southern are holding the stock for its exceptional dividend record. To be sure, the company has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years. Even better, it has not cut its dividend for 71 consecutive years. Therefore, as the stock currently offers a 5.3% dividend yield, those who purchase the stock now lock in a markedly high yield while they can rest assured that they will not incur a dividend cut for the foreseeable future. The reliable dividend renders the stock attractive to dividend-oriented investors, particularly given the low prevailing interest rates.

On the other hand, Southern has exhibited markedly poor execution in the construction of its Kemper County power plant. While the project has already been delayed by four years, it is now expected to have all its units in full operation in late 2022. Moreover, the project initially had a budget of $2.9 B but it is now expected to cost a total of $7.3 B. Furthermore, even in 2022, it will be contributing less than 6% of the total earnings of the company. In other words, this project has greatly burdened the company even though it will not be a game changer for its bottom line when it comes fully online.

The poor execution in Kemper and the acquisition of AGL Resources for $12 B in 2016 have remarkably increased the debt load of Southern. More precisely, its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) has almost doubled, from $42.3 B in 2013 to $80.6 B in the most recent quarter. This debt pile is 27 times the annual earnings of the company and hence it is an enormous amount of debt. Moreover, Southern will face $12.5 B of debt maturities within the next four years. As the company will not be able to pay off this amount, it will be forced to roll over its debt to the distant future but at higher interest rates, as the latter are on the rise. Therefore, the debt level is certainly an issue that the management should pay attention to.

On the other hand, it is important to realize that all the utility companies carry excessive amounts of debt. Thanks to the regulated monopolies they operate in, they have reliable earnings and hence they can tolerate much higher debt levels than most other companies. For instance, in the Great Recession, while the earnings of most companies collapsed, the earnings per share of Southern decreased only 8%.

Nevertheless, there is another metric that should be improved by the management, namely the free cash flow. Southern has spent about $7 B per year on capital expenses in the last three years and its management expects to continue to spend a similar amount for at least another five years. As a result, the company has posted negative free cash flows for four consecutive years and is likely to continue to post poor free cash flows for years. Consequently, the generous dividend will continue to be paid via the issuance of new debt. As this is obviously an unsustainable situation, the company should improve its execution in order to boost its free cash flow and limit the issuance of new debt.

It is also remarkable that the company has been diluting its shareholders on a regular basis. More precisely, during the last decade, it has increased its share count at an almost constant rate of 3% per year. Moreover, the management recently stated that it expected to keep issuing new shares at a rate of $1.5 B per year or 3% per year (at the current stock price). While this degree of dilution may seem benign, at least on the surface, it is actually quite burdensome for the company and its shareholders. More precisely, the issuance of new shares significantly increases the financial burden of the generous dividend on the company. To be sure, while the dividend per share has increased 14% in the last five years, the total annual amount paid to the shareholders has jumped 28%. Therefore, the accumulation of debt and the issuance of new shares on a regular basis somewhat limit the potential of the company to keep raising its dividend at its generous historical pace.

Nevertheless, the management has repeatedly confirmed its commitment to keep paying a growing dividend to its shareholders. In the most recent conference call, the management stated that it expected the company to grow its earnings per share by about 5% per year for the next few years. In addition, it provided guidance for an annual dividend hike of $0.08 per share this year. It is remarkable that the company had raised its dividend by $0.07 per share for 9 consecutive years but it accelerated its dividend growth to $0.08 per share last year. Therefore, given the recent guidance for a similar hike this year, the shareholders should be expecting a dividend hike of $0.08 per share this year, from $2.32 to $2.40.

To sum up, the shareholders of Southern currently enjoy a 5.3% dividend yield while they can also rest assured that they will not incur a dividend cut for the foreseeable future. On the other hand, the poor execution of the company and its elevated capital expenses have resulted in an excessive debt pile. Therefore, the company should improve its performance before the debt load becomes stifling. Nevertheless, as this is mostly a long-term concern, the shareholders can reasonably expect a $0.08 dividend hike this year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.