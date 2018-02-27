Watch Out For AMD Short Sellers

Many Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) shareholders have been frustrated by the fact that AMD share prices do not trade at the level pursuant to their underlying fundamentals. Like many SA readers, TechTradeGuy believes that "there are so many BIG shorts on AMD and have the money to manipulate the stock and do." Obviously, short sellers and institutions are the default parties to be blamed for anything wrong in the market. In this article, using a unique short sale database, I am able to get a glimpse of AMD short sellers' trading behavior for the first time.

Short Sale Transaction Data

This is the first study which examined short sellers' behavior simply because it was virtually impossible to obtain detailed real-time short sale transaction records. However, thanks to Regulation SHO implemented on January 3, 2005 that seeks to update legislation concerning short sale practices. Regulation SHO established "locate" and "close-out" standards that are primarily aimed at preventing the opportunity for unethical traders to engage in naked short selling practices. To increase the transparency surrounding short sale transactions, several self-regulatory organizations (SROs) are providing on their websites daily aggregate short selling volume information for individual equity securities. The SROs are providing disclosure on a one-month delayed basis of information regarding individual short sale transactions in all exchange-listed equity securities.

For the purpose of this article, I gathered all AMD short-sale transactions for the period of January 3, 2017 to January 30, 2018. There were 5.7 million actual short transactions spanned over 272 trading days. All short sale shares are aggregated for each day and the short sale transaction prices are volume-weighted averaged for that day. During this period, the largest one-day short volume (not short interest) was 78 million shares on 1/17/2017. The average daily short volume traded is 14 million shares with more than 240 days that 28 million shares were shorted on a daily basis (Table 2).

(Source: SEC SHO Files)

The use of short sale volume is particular valuable in terms of gathering investors' intent. Bearish investors tend to sell stocks which are always matched by buy orders from bullish investors. Therefore, the investors' intent cannot be identified by the final transaction records. In contrast, sell shorts have to be initiated by the extremely bearish investors in order to locate (borrow) the shares to be sold. Thus, the size on the short shares is a direct indication of the bearish intent of the short sellers.

Short Sellers Trading Revenue Surprises

The first obvious rational motive for short sale is that it is a reaction to new fundamental information arrival. For the four quarters' earnings reports (ERs), I was able to find a clear, inverse relationship between the short volume and revenue surprises (Figure 2). That is, short volume decreased amid a strong revenue surprise. On the other hand, I was not able to find a similar significant relationship between short volume and earnings or gross margin surprises. This implies that AMD shareholders are more concerned with the top line growth prospect of crypto or the new product roll out (Epyc) than the company's profitability in the short run. It appears that at least short sellers were reacting to the revenue information in the ERs.

(Source: Author's Research)

Short Sellers Trading Mispricing

Another logical and rational strategy for any investors is to buy low and sell high, or to buy (sell) undervalued (overvalued) stocks. In other words, short sellers are expected to short more of overvalued stocks. To see this point, I used the street analysts' mean price target as AMD's fair value and computed the mispricing. When the mispricing is between + - 10%, AMD is considered fairly valued. When mispricing is greater (less) than 10% (-10%), the stock is considered overvalued (undervalued). I corresponded the daily short volume to the valuation classification accordingly. It appears that AMD short sellers shorted almost three times of shares when the stock is deemed overvalued versus undervalued (Table 3). This would suggest that short sellers consider and trade on stock valuation.

(Source: Author's Research)

Short Sellers Gaming Earnings Releases

With respect to AMD's ER, there is a common perception that "will beat but sell off temporarily." In a previous post, an observant SA commentator, Akarypid, made the point that "reading various forums I see this (AMD Q4 ER) main difference compared to previous ERs. A lot of people say they are 'locking in profits' before ER and selling all or half of their position. Many of those also follow up with an intent to re-enter post-ER when the 'expected drop' effect loses steam." Simply because of the pervasiveness of the notion "sell prior to or on the good news," (short) sellers will make sure that the price will drop as a result of the self-fulling prophesies.

To look into this possibility, I examine the short sale volume around ER dates. I averaged the daily short volume three days before and five days after the four ERs in 2017 (Figure 1). Clearly, short sale have been increasing three days prior to the ER day's 15.5 million shares. The short volume peaked around 43 million shares the day after each ER and continued to increase at a higher than normal level in the following four days. As a result, AMD stock price was sold down from $13 to $12 during the same time period. The correlation between the stock price drop and the increase in short volume suggests that short sellers have gamed the post-ER selloff by shorting before as well as after the ERs. On the other hand, the stock price drop is not due to the new fundamentals released in the ERs. If it were the case, stock prices would have been adjusted quickly, not starting from a day prior and last 5 days after the ER days.

(Source: Author's Research)

Was There A Short Squeeze?

When looking at short sale, one cannot ignore the likely consequence of short squeeze. As AMD routinely has one of the highest levels of short interest outstanding, it is reasonable to expect that near-term stock price reversals may be insight. To examine this possibility, I first identified 36 large short volume days, i.e., any days with more than 30 million short shares. Then, I followed AMD stock prices in the 30-day period after those large short volume days. Mainly due to large shorting (selling) pressure, AMD stock prices continued to lose another 2% in the following four days (Figure 3). However, the likely short squeeze kicked in to reverse the stock prices +6% in the following six days. For AMD, the short squeeze started from a week after a large short volume day and lasted for another week.

(Source: Author's Research)

Limitations

There are many limitations in interrelating the data as well as the results. Short selling is a complex issue. Besides being subject to "uptick rules," the daily total short sale volume includes market makers' hedging trades. Typically, investors who have bearish outlook on a stock will elect to sell long or sell short on the stock. Market makers often sell short the same stock a fraction of a second before executing a customer's long trade in order to hedge against the uncertainty of the execution prices. These short positions are immediately covered after customer's long trade. Although market makers' shorts are covered at the end of the day, the total short shares include both types of short trades. As a result, the daily short volume more likely overstates the extent of investors' bearish sentiment, especially in a fast market. Given the built in limitations in the data, the analysis and comparison of short shares over time should not pose a serious bias, since it is reasonable to assume that the portion of market makers' offsetting shorts is stable over time.

For the first time, empirical evidence has been provided to show AMD short sellers have produced significant market impacts:

(1) AMD short sellers place their shorts in response to revenue misses;

(2) Short sellers tend to short more in response to AMD stock overvaluation;

(3) Short sellers tried to game the AMD's post-ER price movements by shorting AMD shares three days before and five days after each ER, and

(4) Short squeeze to reverse AMD stock prices started one week after large short volume days and lasted another week.

Note: This article is part of a commissioned research study, which is supported by the Roland George Investments Program at Stetson University, on the microstructure of stock short selling. I have obtained the SEC record of every short sale transaction between 2010 and 2017. If you are interested in any particular stock short sale real-time history (including AMD data used in this article), please PM me and I will be glad to email you the data.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.