Blood In The Streets: Did Macquaire Infrastructure Investors Overreact?

But the market over-reacted and chopped the stock's price by about one-third, leaving this stock with a single digit P/E and a near double digit yield.

Last week management cut the dividend from $1.44 to $1.00 and indicated caution for the year ahead.

Macquarie Infrastructure is a 5.5B holding company with businesses including Atlantic Aviation, a bulk liquid terminally company, and a gas utility in Hawaii. Its market cap is about 5.5B, and it is managed externally. The price for this issue has been all over the map in the past few years, from an initial offering of $30 in 2005 to low single digits during the last recession and more recently in the $80 range. It issues investors an eoy 1099 tax form, not a K1. The company has produced a nice cash flow from operations - recently $530 million - and this exceeds its net income of $451M, a positive indication. More recently the cash flow has decreased by about 5% YOY.

Last week the company indicated that it expects 2018 income will be less than 2017 and it lowered its dividend from 1.44 to 1.00 per quarter. The yield before this announcement was a lofty 14.4% with stock price in the 60's. Following this announcement on the afternoon of February 21, the stock price sank rapidly overnight and reached a low of $38 the following afternoon.

Source: Fidelity Investors Active Pro.

Was this an unwarranted slaughter or was it justified by the announcement from management? Let's look a bit further.

First, this company's stock has been volatile and plunged from $30 to $2 during the last major recession. Then the stock continued to rise over the next 3 1/2 years to $80. Last week, before announcement it was trading in the $60's. During the past few years the company has shown increasing earnings and positive cash flow that justified its high P/E. But on Friday you could buy this stock with a single digit P/E and a yield of 10%, even with the dividend cut. And, (get this!) it will go ex-div March 2; investors buying by March 1 will receive the old 1.44 dividend.

Now, this is definitely a speculative stock. I expect that it will be in the low-to mid 40's this week and there will be high volume. Not the best issue for widows and orphans.

But, is it a buy? Well, I have not seen a price line in Fast Graphs look like this before.

And, I'm encouraged by its future estimates, even though there is room for disputing the likelihood of the high estimates.

The company's long term debt to equity for the previous quarter was 117%, annualized; the industry as a whole is about 80%. its return on equity (about 6%) is well below the industry average, but its profit margin is 58%, and its free cash flow is higher than industry average. In addition, the cash flow growth rate has grown over 35% for the last 5 years, and book value has increased by nearly that figure.

Speculative stock no doubt. But there have been a couple of favorable articles in SA lately, and if you can buy it for under, say $45 by March 1, you will reap a very juicy dividend the following week.

