GKN's (GKNCF) CEO Anne Stevens on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Anne Stevens - Chief Executive Officer, GKN plc

Jos Sclater - Group Finance Director, Executive Director

Hans Buethker - Chief Executive Officer, GKN Aerospace

Anne Stevens

Good morning. Thank you for joining us today during this busy result season. And many of you are recognized faces were here with us on the 14th when we released our new strategy and Project Boost. Today's presentation is going to be a bit longer than usual but I want to give you as much of the detail as possible and our plans for it.

We are here present our results for 2017 but before I do that I want to cover some of the actions that we have already taken and/or already delivering a step change in profit margins and cash generation that we have targeted. I'll then give you our results headline and some more information on our new strategy and through our 2017 results in more detail. Hans Buethker will then update you on the progress he is making in our Aerospace business.

Driveline is not on today's agenda but that will be covered in more detail on March 8th. We set our new strategy to you less than two weeks ago, however we have been developing and are already implementing the strategy since quarter four last year. We're already starting to see the results. In direct procurement, our automotive program is already in place and delivering significant improvements reducing materials cost. For indirect procurement discussions with suppliers are taking place early in March. We've already undertaken significant analysis of the opportunities for savings across our supply base giving us confidence that we will deliver our plans.

In North America Aerospace work has been underway since quarter four last year and we're already seeing significant progress in operational performance. For example, we've had positive customer feedback in St. Louis about our improvement on delivery rates. In industry 4.0 work has been going on since last year. We're planning on rolling out assembly automation in many of our Driveline plans with our particular focus on Europe, America and Japan.

In contract management, we have retrained our commercial and purchasing teams, this is having an immediate impact across our business. And with our operational footprint we have already started restructuring two of our non-core operations in Asia. Now 2017 was a good year for revenue helped by 6% organic growth GKN sales were greater than £10 billion for the first time in our history. As I made clear the week before last, overall revenue growth is not the focus of our new strategy. However these sales do provide a solid foundation to pursue a step change in profit margin and cash generation. Our management profits were up slightly versus 2016 at £684 million and our statutory profits before tax have more than doubled to £658 million. This is a good base to implement our new strategy and Project Boost.

A very strong balance sheet and our confidence in our prospects has enabled us to recommend raising our dividend per share by 5% to 9.3 pence. I'm determined that GKN will deliver more value for our shareholders in the coming years. And as I said two weeks ago, we have great business, we have world leading technology, we have a planned, we have a committee team and we have organization focus to deliver this. 2017 was a busy year with notable achievements across our businesses. In Aerospace, our new additive manufacturing partnership at Oakridge National Laboratory in the USA is already yielding results. This partnership enables a rapid increase in technology competency in laser wire, large scale deposition, building on the excellent research that our engines business is already using in production.

I'm confident that the results of this RNA will enable us to take proprietary market leading positions in both aero structures and engines businesses while driving out costs in current products. We secured numerous new business wins and contract extension totaling over $4 billion these were with key customers such as Honda, Pratt & Whitney, Saab and Kawasaki. In addition, we're a key participation in the fast growing Chinese aerospace market. In 2017, we signed an MoU with a JV for Comac and AVIC, which positions us well for the future.

Driveline saw an exceptional sales growth 9% significantly ahead of global auto production. In addition, our eDrive R&D has already converted into a fantastic order book with £2 billion in sales ahead of us for the upcoming years. This includes securing orders for eDrive units complete with a GKNe [ph] motor a crucial steps as we maximize the value GKN can deliver to an integrated electric power train. Our world leading eAxle technology was recognized by the industry with a PACE Award. As in the case, aerospace Driveline continues to position itself well in the growing Chinese market.

Last year an agreement was reached to produce electric Driveline's in China from 2018. Powder Metallurgy continued their growth with successful acquisition of Tozmetal in Turkey expanding peance [ph] footprint into low cost territories. On the additive side of the business 2017 also saw the start of titanium powder production with a partner TOS Technique [ph] while we also signed a key contract with a major automotive customer. This is yet another example of the critical nature of long-term relationships in our sectors and in our businesses.

In addition powder met also launched a groundbreaking virtual storefront for design and quoting of additive manufactured products to take further advantage of this fast moving market. Today, we are receiving and producing over 30 daily orders, so we've made real progress. But before I hand this over to Jos for more on our results, I will provide you with more detail on the next steps of the separation of our businesses.

You will know that in January we announced our intention to separate our Driveline and Aerospace businesses operationally now formally later. I now want to give you a bit more granularity on how we propose to do this and what our target timetable is. Now for us this is all about value to our shareholders. Our Boost project has been underway since quarter four last year. And I'm really excited to see the full participation of the teams that are already delivering the projects that they're committed while continuing to develop new initiatives for the future.

Over the coming 12 to 18 months, we will undertake our divestment program. The bulk of these proceeds will be returned to the shareholders and they will also enable us to separate the Aerospace and Driveline balance sheets ensuring that both of these businesses are of investment grade quality. We're making good progress with the pension scheme trustees and we aim to de-risk and separate the schemes in 2019. We're planning for organizational and legal separation of the businesses and demerger in mid-2019. Once separated I expect not only will this show the full value of the some of the parts to our shareholders, but it will also allow us to create two better businesses. With these independent automotive and aerospace companies concentrating only on their sector I believe this will deliver greater management focus, delivery for our customers a more effective allocation of capital and a more efficient operational overall.

Now what I would like to do is invite Jos to come up to run through more of our 2017 results.

Jos Sclater

Thank you very much Anne and good morning, everybody. Let's go straight into the numbers. We gave you the headline about our strategy presentation 10 days ago, so there are no surprises today. As Anne mentioned sales growth was strong, up 11%, 6% organically. Revenues were £1.4 billion. Management trading profit before tax excluding the one-off impact of the North American balance sheet review was £684 million, 1% higher than 2016. And EPS before the balance sheet review increased 2% to 31.7 pence a share. And we will recommend to shareholders that the dividend be increased by 5% to 9.3 pence per share in the light of our strong balance sheet and confidence in our prospects.

The normal sales walk shows good growth throughout the business with all divisions growing organically ahead of their markets. Moving left to right translational currency was a tailwind for us in 2017 increasing sales by £500 million. The currency tailwind reduced in the second half of the year becoming a headwind in the fourth quarter, the appendices to our results provide the usual ready reckoner on our currency positions. As a reminder, a 1% move in the dollar and Euro impacts 2017 trading profit by £2 million each. The £87 million in reduced sales mostly relates to the sales of our Stromag business. Which was an important first step in GKN becoming a focused tier 1 automotive and aerospace supplier? We sold our loss making aerospace hinge business during the year.

Sales in aerospace was ahead of the market at 2%. Plus Driveline's organic sales growth was very strong at 9%. Powder metallurgy also grew well, partly aided by the pass through of increased steel prices and our other businesses had a very strong year. Whilst this year we have significantly outperformed the market in revenue terms, we have grown too fast in some areas we're now being very clear for the improved business. We intend to perform in line with the market and concentrate our above market growth efforts on Aeroengines, our Chine Driveline joint venture, eDrive and additive manufacturing.

As shown by this slide, before our North American Aerospace review, trading profit was broadly flat on 2016. And as you can see, on the right-hand side of this slide we've included the results of the North American balance sheet review in management trading profit. However this was a one-off adjustment so we do not consider it to be very helpful in understanding the results of the underlying business. To help you model, we've shown it as a separate item.

Going from left to right translational FX was £43 million tailwind while the sale of Stromag and acquisition of Tozmetal reduced trading profit by £9 million. Aerospace did not have a good year. I will talk about both the balance sheet adjustment and its trading performance in a minute. Driveline's profit was up £27 million. Powder metallurgy was broadly flat. Our other non-core businesses had an improved year with the cycles in their end markets firmly turning the corner; this will help the sale of those assets. The £5 million increase in corporate is primarily the cost of closing our UK defined benefit scheme to further accrual. I'll cover that later.

Our issues in aerospace North America are already well known. I'm however, going to take a few moments to explain them in more detail. Following our October trading statement we carried out a comprehensive balance sheet review of aerospace North America including balance sheet, judgments, inventory count procedures and conducts. Separately we completed a detailed risk assessment across all other GKN businesses. This investigating and assessment did not find any material issues outside of our North American aerospace business. As a result of the review, we took a total charge of £108 million in aerospace North America, £92 million of this related to localized issues at three sites St. Louis, Alabama and Orangeburg in South Carolina. More than half of the adjustment relates to inventory.

The onerous contract provision primarily relates to US Military spares contract originally signed back in 2009. Production ramped up in 2017 and is scheduled by the customer to continue until 2020 which helpfully limits the duration of this issue. We have identified the root causes of the inventory problems and Hans has taken decisive actions to address them, which he will talk about later. The conduct review showed that there was no evidence of fraud or intentionally miscount. Nevertheless the culture wasn't working as we would like, we have acted fast to change this. Since our October announcement the heads of our aerospace division and aerospace North America have changed and Hans has made good progress strengthening the layers under that, with key roles now changed and upgraded.

Overall we've moved the accounting judgments to more prudent so that the factories understand the cost of poor quality and relentlessly focus on that issue going forward reducing ways with a view to improving margins. The more prudent view also means the investors know we're moving ahead from a solid financial base. Turning to aerospace more generally, organic sales were up 2%. As you saw on the profit bridge organic trading profit was down £73 million. Our US standard aerostructures business has seen declining profit margins and was loss making in 2017, facing headwinds from falling legacy programs, price pressure, the end of development contract and operational issues.

Some of our North American engine business have also had operational issues and outside of North America, we suffered from A380 volumes declining. There were number of one-offs in 2017 both positive and negative. These have already been disclosed. With the overall net profit impact being around £15 million negative, adjusting for that in 2018 we expect to see slight margin progression in the aerospace division despite some further contractual price downs and increased investments in the Geared Turbofan program.

In 2019, we expect continued margin expansion backed around 10% for the division. This is enroute to our 2020 targets of at least 12% margin for the division and 14% for the core aerospace segments together with strong cash conversion. Just one on aerospace, as regards to the application of IFRS 15 obviously this does not impact cash flow, but we do expect it be positive to aero engines revenue and profits as we have to bring the recognition of some aftermarket revenue forward. I will give you more detail on that when we do our Q1, trading update.

Driveline had a very strong year on the sales side. And we've seen that strong trading continue into January. Trading profit was also up strongly with 8% organic growth despite some headwinds. We increased our investment into eDrive by £20 million. We booked £10 million of exceptional warranty cost in 2017 and the lag from passing through increased steel prices reduce profit by a further £12 million. As previously flagged, in China margins declined further, but remains strong.

China had an usually strong quarter four. For there's now working with our Chinese partners to implement a separate China focused Boost program. It has been difficult to improve margins in our North American oil [ph] drive business with further launch cost and an adverse mix. But things are now much better operationally in our Newton factory. Phil has put new management team in place who are making a real difference, their focus on driving the margin forward and there is more that can be done through commercial and procurement levers.

Overall the outlook in Driveline is positive. We expect solid margin progression in 2018 and further margin expansion in 2019 enroute to our 2020 target of at least 9.5%. During 2017, our strategy was to support growth and therefore Driveline's cash conversion was impacted by CapEx, working caps on margin. But we expect cash conversion to significantly improve in 2018 and beyond.

In Powder metallurgy, sales were up 5% with trading profit up but margins down. This was primarily the result of higher steel prices. The trading margin was also adversely affected by our new China powder joint venture, but we're moving to manufactured technically advanced powders. The sales outlook in powder metallurgy in 2018 and beyond is very strong with great prospects in China, Brazil and India, but also good opportunities in Europe and North America on high end technology business. We expect some margin progression in 2018 and 2019 as we work towards our 2020 margin target of at least 11% and we expect operating cash flow to remain strong.

As normal, there are few items that fall outside management trading profit as a reminder, the £568 million shown at the top of the slide is a statutory trading profit and therefore excludes our share of joint venture profit, but includes the North American Aerospace balance sheet review adjustments. There are two others things to note on this slide. The first is that, as a result of year-on-year exchange rate movements the mark-to-market value of our FX hedges improved by £364 million. The second is that we've impaired £131 million of assets following our normal impairment review. Impairment charge is mostly goodwill and largely relates to our El Cajon facility which was acquired back in 1999. We've also impaired some physical assets at our St. Louis facility following the loss of a contract.

Overall statutory operating profit £699 million was up £364 million more than doubling on the prior year. Turning to management operating cash flow, a number of moving parts here. But I'll keep to a few key points. During 2017, there was a working capital outflow of £128 million mostly due to growth in aeroengines and Driveline and as a result of the previously explained operational issues in Aerospace North America. We've already flagged how it will improve working capital management going forward which will help project Boost with £250 million of improvements expected in the three years to December 2020.

Capital reinvestment ratios reduced from 1.5 times depreciation to 1.4 times quoting to £519 million of CapEx. In the medium term, we do expect the ratio of CapEx and depreciation to decline further as we've become more disciplined about capital allocation. With the mix orientated towards our grow and developed businesses. Overall, management operating cash conversion was 58%. We are now focused on improving this. This slide shows the walk from operating cash flow to free cash flow and from there to net debt. Excluding the £250 million pension payment, free cash flow of £207 million was slightly above last year.

Overall net debt at the end of the year was £889 million, £185 million increase on 2016 but still at a sensible 0.9 times 2017 EBITDA. If we put aside the pension payment that reduced the pension deficit net debt actually reduced by £65 million. We made excellent progress on pensions during 2017; we closed the UK scheme to future accrual not an easy task, that avoids adding extra pension liabilities and balance sheet risk in the future.

In addition, we agreed a recovery plan with the trustees. In return for the one-off payment of £250 million we agreed reduced annual payments of £36 million down from the £42 million that we paid last year. The £250 million one-off cash injection together with improved investment performance and changing assumptions has lead through reduction in IFRS 19 deficit of £529 million to £1.5 billion.

We report together the various comments on outlook onto this slide to help you. We have explained our new strategy around capital allocation and grow in relation to market by discrete product segments. In the short-term, our expectations for revenues are unchanged given the length of our contracts and programs and we've made a good start to 2018. I have already flagged how we see cash flow and margins developing in the short-term. As a reminder, our 2020 core margin targets are at least 14% for Aerospace, at least 9.5% for Driveline and 11% across the Group. And two weeks ago I gave detailed guidance as to how and when our expected £340 million of annual recurring cash benefits will be delivered. We also gave guidance on the significant reduction in our tax rate.

Under this new management team, we're demonstrating the true value within GKN. We started by highlighting the quality and margins of our businesses by product segment, increasing transparency. As an example, we have one of the world's best aircraft engine businesses and we're now in the foothills of the cash mounts [indiscernible] ahead of us. We expect the RRSP portfolio to generate £13 billion of RRSP net cash flow between 2018 and 2055. Hans will talk about that more in a minute.

We have a fantastic order book in eDrive confirming our market leading position, making our Driveline business very attractive. The expensed investment in eDrive is a drag on Driveline's margin but the investment has generated a valuable £2 billion order book. We are now starting to implement our Boost plan delivering expected £340 million a year recurring cash benefit from the end of 2020, this was already well developed at the start of this year and was originally planned to be launched today. As it turned out, we had to accelerate things by two weeks and had to get the plans signed off by reporting accountants in a QFBS, which was a bit painful but it adds credibility to the Boost numbers particularly given the significant contingency, the market understands is required to underpinned the QFBS process.

It should be noted that all management down to plant manager level some 400 people will be incentivized to over achieve on Boost to align incentives with creating maximum shareholder value. We have increased our focus on cash flow across the Group and we expect shareholders will benefit from our plan to return cash of up to £2.5 billion by the end of 2020 this is expected to be from dividends and the sale of non-core businesses. Where hopefully powder metallurgy is performing well and [indiscernible] power train are recovering strongly with the cycle. We've made great progress fixing the pension scheme issues, which increases our strategic options.

We plan to demerge in the middle of 2019 to provide greater focus to our businesses, to remove any some of the past discount and allow both businesses to trade at the right multiple. The de-merger is currently our base case because that is what's in our control. We can control the timetable and we're getting on with things. We can allocate liabilities in a way that makes sense for our stakeholders, we have an agreed basis upon which to progress with our UK pension trustees and a de-merger is a very tax efficient way of splitting the group up.

However as we've always said, we're here to maximize shareholder value, that's the focus of the whole board. Now I'm pleased to hand over to Hans who will talk about how aerospace will generate value for the decades to come. Thank you.

Hans Buethker

Thank you very much Jos and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I became CEO of GKN Aerospace in November of last year and in the past few months I had to - go to know the whole business. It's clear to me and my leadership team that we have a world leading business, but it's also clear we have big opportunities to make GKN Aerospace great, to boost it. This morning I want to show you the opportunity we have. I'll start with an overview of the market and our strong position today, then I'll focus on how we're going to use Project Boost to drive performance.

I'll finish with a detailed look at our strong Aeroengine business and its cash returns. Let's go into detail. First of all looking at the aerospace market let me remind you it's a nice place to be. If you look at the underlying market drivers almost across the board the indicators are positive. GDP forecast are up. Travel members and freight traffic continue to grow, also fuel prices are up which helps to drive demand for newer more efficient aircraft. So 2017 was a solid year for the industry with more than 2,000 new aircraft, that's a book-to-bill ratio of 1.5 to 1 on top of and already near record backlog.

In the military market fighter jet growth was strong. And many of the key platforms are there are ramping up both commercial and military. So it's a busy time for tier 1 manufacturers like GKN. And the message is clear, the aerospace market is a good place to be right now. Let's now look at GKN's position in the market. GKN Aerospace is a global technology partner to the world's largest aircraft and engine OEMs. We're number two in aeroengines and in aerostructures. And we have leadership position in specialist markets such as transparencies, wiring and ice protection systems. They're often protected in high technology market.

Today around half of our business is structured with a third aeroengines. The remainder is our specialist positions. So we're a multi-technology company and our customers value this. We have four R&D centers around the world. In Sweden, the Netherlands, the UK and the US. This helps to solve customers' problems and partner with them for long-term success. And we're also global in 2017 our sales were around £3.6 billion came from 52 sites across 14 countries and three continents. The real message on the slide is, we have the right balance.

Firstly, our sales are very well balanced 70% commercial and 28% military is a good mix. Then you can see our customer base, we have built deep relationship with the world's best known aerospace OEMs, it really impressive. This balance across markets product segments and customers de-risk the business and it's a real strength for GKN Aerospace. Looking at this balance in other way. This slide shows some of the key aircraft platforms our technology is on. It also shows how much each shipset is worth to us. At top of the chart, you can single aisle and business jets, then we wide body and at the bottom the military platforms. It's worth noting across the commercial market alone there is an over backlog of more than 14,000 aircrafts today. On the chart those with stars are the major growth platforms that are set to dominate deliveries in the future. You can again see how well positioned GKN is, as these aircraft platforms ramp up. Looking at the single aisle, we have more than $1 million per shipset on the A320 and the C Series. We also see opportunities to grow on the 737 where we currently only have $500,000 per shipset.

On the key wide body, the A350 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner we have around $3.5 million of revenue per aircraft. Looking to the growing military market. Lockheed Martin's F-35 is really big for us. There are strong orders expected and we have more than $3 million of revenue per aircraft. In [indiscernible] craft the Sikorsky CH53 is the major growth platform and [indiscernible] about $4 million per shipset. In total we supply to more than 20 major aircraft assemblies most of which are shown here.

I have already talked about new record aircraft backlogs and its industry order books. That combined with content per aircraft and our balance of platforms and customers gives us significant confidence for the future. We have been on a significant growth journey, just over a decade ago in 2006 we were £690 million business since then we've grown our sales by more than five times to over £3.6 billion. We have bought a series of very attractive businesses, air business manufacturing side of Filton, Volvo Aero and Fokker to name three. And we've been very successful at making them even better. We've grown our top line extremely well at the slide shows.

This growth story has also brought great technologies into the business alone with wider ecosystems. Unlike many of our competitors we had a technical authority to develop and certify products. This is a great competitive advantage for us. So in terms of top line growth technology and global footprint this model has been a great success. We have an aeroengine business that's continue to growth and perform and we expect even more to come from this business. As I'll explain later.

And our specialty aerostructure business that has performed strongly for many years. But there are opportunities unlock further value in GKN Aerospace. I'd like to turn into that now. First of all, we have been very clear that our US businesses has underperformed reducing the overall margin for aerospace. We have a clear plan as part of Boost to fix this. I'll cover that in a moment. But in parallel, we're convinced we can boost the rest of our business too. In the past, we have built good businesses and helped them perform, but we have not standardized their processes or integrate them are regularly as we could have, there is a big opportunity for us there. Effectively a second wave of integration. We are now going to move into a global operating model. We believe that greater standardization can move our world class business to world class financial performance. We expect to deliver 2% to 3% margin improvement from the global operating model alone, this is one important part of our Boost plans.

Finally as we've grown, we have picked up some product segments which are non-core. We have been clear that these are - and we're addressing this. We will aim to do this quickly making sure our footprint is optimized accordingly. These actions are well underway and I believe they can move us from good to great and get us to 14% core margin target. I've previously mentioned Boost, here is what it means for aerospace. You can see in the chart that we are targeting £160 million of recurring annual cash benefits from the end of 2020, this is almost half of £340 million Group figure. This breaks down across the four levers manufacturing excellence, functional excellence and procurement both direct and indirect. On the left you can see the key work streams that are already underway across aerospace. Each of our work streams has layers and layers of details behind it, all coordinated by a Transformation Officer, who sits on the Executive Team. These plans are rigorous and thorough and I'm convinced we can deliver.

In aerospace, Boost is enabled by the global operating model which pulls on many of these Boost levers. I'm confident this model will help transform the business and unlock the full value of Boost. And we also have a program of working capital to generate additional cash benefits over the next three years. Let me now dive into Boost in more detail. First of all our plan to fix our underperforming US sites.

In North America, we had some well-publicized issues Jos has talked about write-offs we had from several plans. We have six sites that are underperforming. The first thing I did when I took over in November was to personally read the review of the businesses. We carried out assessments at all six sites before the end of 2017. What was clear? Is that we have a low maturity levels in processes and key functions in these sites. Having identified these issues, fix is now underway. It started in Q4 by making sure we had the leadership at base and they were accountable to deliver. We brought in an experienced CEO Mike McCann who ran our high performing aeroengine business for five years before taking up this new role at end of last year.

Underneath Mike, we put in additional resources to support site management and strengthen local leadership. We also introduced rapid deployment teams, we have 40 experts who are already on site and we're injecting more. Their role is improve operational performance especially around planning process, quality and manufacturing excellence. We should remember US standard structures is more than 600 million businesses that is now underlying profit. We have a big value creation opportunity here. Once the fix process is complete, we will assess the way forward for these sites. We will consider if they become part of our global operating model or if they remain non-core to us.

Now let's go in a little deeper on the fix activities. This slide gives you an idea of depth we've gone into to get this right. As you can see we started in 2017, today we have a US-based Programme Management Office up and running with weekly Steering Committee. While our rapid deployment team support on the ground, the PMO monitors outcomes against clear set of priorities and metrics which we agreed and deployed to all sites. We can then monitor each sites maturity and health at glance. This gives us a clear view of the outer world status of this project and its impact.

It's a thorough approach delivered by operational expert both internal and external. I'm confident this plan will succeed. I personally present this plan to major customers and they were fully supportive. They've really engaged with us to deliver it. They've even injected their own people into the program which shows the depth of our partnership and the joint commitment to make it a success. Step-by-step and week-by-week we're now tracking improvements and our customers have recognized this. Looking now at second key focus for aerospace. I would like to talk about the global operating model that will underpin our Boost activities.

I started my presentation by saying that we built a great business with strong revenues that's clear. However I also said and I believe we could unlock more value by carrying out a second wave of integration. Moving to a global operating model is a critical part of that. So what does this look like. The easiest way to look at this slide is from left-to-right. On the left we have portfolio built by acquisitions. On the right we have the future state where we have fully integrated over a global operating model.

We are fundamentally changing the culture and way the organization works. Taking then in term. Today we have a multiple customer interactions. We can be more efficient and better serve our customers by taking a global account management approach. This will drive commercial excellence and pricing discipline. I've already talked about our fragmented portfolio. We have a mix of core and non-core products today. By being more focused we can become simpler with and stronger businesses.

Sourcing decisions are too often taking in isolation and at a local level today. We're moving to a model where key organizations will be taken at a global level. This can bring significant economies of scale. We also have scattered footprint. Today we have more than 50 sites around the world. We have a clear plan to build a more coherent landscape and we're getting on in delivering. Finally we operate today with local profit and loss focus. Two often [ph] sites are silos, we will move this two performance centers where each site is better integrated as a part of the whole. I'm convinced this will bring synergies across the businesses.

Underpinning all of this, this is a much greater focus on standardization to align and simplifying the business. I'm confident that this model can achieve step change in our margin, a 2% to 3% improvement. It's a key part of our plan to deliver boost. I would like to pick one more area and give you some more detail. Let's look at procurement. What you can see here is an overview of our procurement plan. Driven by boost we're moving from a local to global spent management system this will achieve great leverage and savings. On the left you can see what the future commodity management system will look like. On the right you can see our current spend profile across businesses by category. It shows that our top five areas around account for more than 50% of our total spend.

We'll go through detail and painstaking detail. We've covered by spend category as you can see on the chart as well as by site and by supplier. We're really clear where the opportunities exist and how we can address them. At the bottom you get a sense of the plan we have in place to deliver these savings. In its full form it shows everything from the regular spend review meetings to plants, supplier's discussion and timeframe for make versus buy decisions. This is something I've done many times in my career including at [indiscernible].

I'm confident I do this again with Boost. What I want you to take from this is, we have clear and agreed targets which are personally [indiscernible]. We've done the analysis and the planning. We've the resource and the teams in place. That's why I'm confident that GKN Aerospace will hit our 14% core margin and our £160 million Boost targets. Let me now turn into aeroengines, our aerospace growth business.

First of all, let's take a look at the overall engine market. What this shows, is that we have strong position in three complementary market segments; commercial, military and space. In total, aeroengines has $1.5 billion sales. Around 80% of this is from the commercial market, with 70% from military and the remainder from space. This balance broadly reflects the breakdown of total addressable aeroengine market of $70 billion. We're very happy with this position. Our position in all three sector is also significant because in engines you see advance technology flow from right to left on this side. New technologies are first explored in space and military applications then they filter their way to the commercial markets.

Our partnership at every stage of the journey mean we're very well positioned to work with OEM throughout the life of engine technology. Technology is a critical success driver in the aeroengine market. Technical advances allow engines to be lighter, more efficient and produce more cost effectively. Starting the slide at the bottom. New engine developments, we can record processes, simulation and material research. These are the fundamentals on which all else is base. You then introduce these process and materials on demonstrated programs like Clean Sky. Successful products then move into the engine development phase where they're fully integrated.

In total despite this pipeline can take around 15 years from beginning to end. So it's critical for our customers to know that we're committed for the long-term. I believe our market position and investment in key technologies means we're perfectly placed to win positions on the next generations aeroengines driving our future growth. Let me talk a little bit more about our long-term business model. 60% of our engines business models is Revenue and Risk Share in Partnership or RRSPs. The rest are traditional long-term agreements.

Let me focus on RRSPs. In this model we contribute a percentage share of the cost of the engine program and we receive the same percentage share of the revenue stream. There are four phases of an RRSP and we show this on the top line. Development, initial production, rate and aftermarket. For each stage, we have listed the financial impact on the left. In the development phase, we take our percentage share of the total engine development cost and we also carry our own product development cost. At this point there are no returns at all.

When you move into initial and rate production there is revenue and cash coming this comes from OE sales in composition for other services like flight hour agreements. GKN is a strategic partner to engine OEMs. The components we sell are more often load bearing structures which are not typically aftermarket components. This means they're worth initially than their revenue share is, therefore we get some compensation. This comes back to us in the aftermarket. The key thing to note is that GKN's cash generation and margins are much high in the aftermarket phase. Here we benefit from the fact that the majority of our customers have already being provided in development and production phase.

We still receive and share revenue even if we're not providing any aftermarket parts. So as RRSPs mature to rate production as our current portfolio is they generate more cash for us and become lower risk. It's also important to understand that we control our own cost. The more we control our cost the more opportunity we have to improve our margin. I'll come back to this in a minute.

Now, let's take a look at GKN's RRSP portfolio. This slide outlines clearly where some of our major RRSPs are in maturity cycle. Every program is slightly different, but do follow a similar curve. This graph clearly illustrates the investment point. Cash negative in the initial phase coming positive after around 10 years plus with significant projected cash flows in later years. Specifically this shows how far advanced our RRSP is, in terms of percentage of our total forecast cumulative cash flow we have received to-date. It's clear we have fantastic balance in our portfolio.

There are many programs starting to come at this curve to generate cash for us. If you look at those in the development initial product phase, you can see we're still investing in some. Such as the PW1100 and the Trent XWB. This will be very important for us in next decade. If you move along further, you can see those engines in full production and move again to the aftermarket phase like the CFM and V2500.

As I mentioned previously, it's important for us to have process and production capabilities. This allows us to deliver technical value to our customers but also to control our costs. At the outset, RRSPs are based on the forecast cost of the engine parts. This is known as the “should cost”. Anything GKN can do to reduce production cost below the should cost are retained. So to ensure we get full value from our engine programs, we're driving our own levers of cost reduction. We have additive manufacturing, automation and process control, fabrication and joining and advanced and robust machining. These four combined with industry 4.0 puts us in a position to establish the optimum product solution and control our own cost.

Whatever we can develop during the life of the programming of the product, we can move that into the engine and the savings will stay with us. Let me take additive manufacturing as one example. Additive manufacturing something we have talked about before, but it's really important. It's one of our development businesses and it's a key differentiator for GKN. This is a technology that was initially developed for space application and it's now being explored for military and commercial aerospace. It's also enabling us to expand our highly profitable component repair business. And with additive manufacturing we can dramatically reduce our cost and time to market.

Unlike many other players we have parts certified, we have parts in production and we have parts in the air. Today we have three AM centers of excellence. One in the UK, one in Sweden and one in the US. We already have leading positions in free form deposition for structure and on power [indiscernible] for optimized components. We're well advanced in using additive manufacturing to deliver lighter, more cost effective airframe and engine structures. This is a major benefit for us and our customers. And moving these onto life of program engine RRSP products is great example of how we can cut our cost and directly boost our margins. We see a real opportunity to leverage this technology across GKN Aerospace.

We have a world class engine business. I want you to be in no doubt about its quality and the value we expect from it. We have invested in key engine programs since 1980s. Today we're in roughly 20 engine RRSPs, accounting for around 60% of the revenue of our engine business. And we are at turning point. Our RRPs are at stage and cycle where they're about to generate considerable amounts of cash for GKN. If you look at the graph, you can see how well positioned we're for cash generation for decades to come. In some cases, without any cost of production at all.

As I've said we've made a long-term investments and now we're about to receive new rewards in the form of cash flow. For example in 2017, we had cash flows of $165 million in 2028 this is expected to be more than double to $365 million and by 2039 it's expected to have reached $500 million. These are impressive numbers. They speak for themselves.

In summary, GKN is very well positioned for today, tomorrow and decades to come. We have an outstanding customer portfolio. We have leading positions in aerostructures, aeroengines and in core specialist positions. Our investment in technology and customer programs are just now beginning to pay. And in Boost, we have a plan to make GKN Aerospace even stronger. Taking together, I'm convinced we can move our world class businesses to world class financial performance. Thank you.

Anne Stevens

Thank you Hans. What you've seen today is the results of a strong business with world leading technology and market leading position. What I and my team are going to do is to take this strong foundation and from it, build a company with world leading financial performance. Our shareholders can be confident that we're 100% committed to delivering shareholder value both in the short and in the long-term. Our new strategy gives the clarity, the accountability and the focus that is needed to deliver this. I'm up for this challenge, we have the strategy, we have the plan and we have the team to deliver for our shareholders. Thank you.

