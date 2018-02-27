Prospect Capital: A Buy Or A Sell?

Prospect Capital Corp.'s (PSEC) shares are currently priced at a 28 percent discount to net asset value. The dividend has been cut a couple of months ago, and Prospect Capital appears to be able to cover its dividend payout with net investment income now. Since the BDC's shares are no longer oversold, what should investors seeking high, recurring dividend income do now with respect to Prospect Capital?

Prospect Capital is as hated as it is loved in the high-yield sector. Some despise the stock because of its poor total return performance and two major dividend cuts in a matter of years. Others love the high monthly dividend.

I am in the second camp because I believe Prospect Capital's volatility regularly opens up buying windows in the low $6s (occasionally even in the $5s), which in turn allows income investors to lock in attractive dividend yields for a short period of time.

As a result, I have urged income investors to see Prospect Capital not as a "forever dividend holding" but instead as an "opportunistic income play" every time the net asset value discount rises to 30 percent or above. In other words, Prospect Capital - despite its high dividend - should be more seen as a trading vehicle, rather than a long-term holding in a dividend portfolio.

As a matter of fact, I recently suggested that opening a long position makes sense in light of the extreme market sell-off earlier this month. I had this to say about Prospect Capital (share price at the time $6.39):

The stock sell-off has pushed Prospect Capital to the upper end of my previously stated "buy range." While I didn't recommend buying Prospect Capital above $7, the recent price drop surely is a good opportunity to get cash ready for a purchase. Shares are priced at a 30 percent discount to NAV, and the dividend yield has crossed the eleven percent mark again.

Prospect Capital's shares have indeed rebounded from the February sell-off (at least for the time being), and are no longer oversold. That said, though, I think we are in the early stages of a larger market correction which could put income vehicles such as Prospect Capital back into the bargain bin.

Though Prospect Capital's shares are already reasonably valued today - they are currently priced at a 28 percent discount to the last reported net asset value -, this doesn't mean that they can't get any cheaper. As a matter of fact, investors have quite regularly overreacted in times of crises, meaning Prospect Capital's shares have repeatedly sold for 40 percent and higher discounts to net asset value.

PSEC Price to Book Value data by YCharts

What Should Investors Do Now?

If you have already opened a long position, I'd stick with it for now. Should shares dip again, especially below $6.40, I would consider adding to the long position as the dividend should be safe for the next 12 months (Prospect Capital now covers its dividend with NII and has improved coverage stats after the dividend cut).

If you haven't opened a long position yet but are playing with the thought of it, I believe any weakness in the market would be a good opportunity to gobble up shares in the low $6s. I consider anything below $6 as a "Strong Buy zone".

Your Takeaway

A volatile market favors investors with cash in the bank and a clear action plan. As much as Prospect Capital is despised, I have made good money with the business development company purely because I double down on Prospect Capital when the net asset value discount spirals out of control. I think investors may want to see Prospect Capital more as a trading vehicle as opposed to a long-term dividend holding.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSEC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.